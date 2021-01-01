« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags

QC

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:21:08 pm
Any indication why the club are briefing against Guimarães?

We haven't found a player for the position in the last 3 years, cannot seem to see any coming down the pipe line, so he seems like one of the better options out there?
Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:22:28 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:12:21 pm
FSG finally gets to implement it's wet dream setup. They invest hugely in Edwards, Ward, Hughes, Marques and Woodfine. They set the transfer strategy. They recruit the people to fulfill that strategy. Yet none of it is their fucking fault.

 


Whose fault is it that this expensively assembled brains trust can't activate a buyout when a player indicates he wants to join you? Whose fault is it that this brains trust can only come up with 1 number 6 on the entire planet who is better than Endo?

Are you insinuating that the reason the Zubimendi transfer didnt go ahead because we didnt activate a clause? Thats absolutely barmy. Weve deliberated for days over how the Spanish market works. The player had to activate the buyout clause himself, to do that the player has to agree to the move so we can agree to transfer the funds. Guess what didnt happen?

It isnt about finding a number 6 better than Endo, its about finding a number 6 thats world class. Youve been wanting Zubimendi for months, you even praised them for agreeing to get him to join. Now the players changed his mind youve completely flipped the narrative. Its some of the most knee jerky stuff Ive ever read, with the goalposts consistently moving.

I have no affinity to FSG, I just cant get my head around why people are berating the owners and Hughes for a player changing his mind. Do you genuinely think that they dont want to sign a number 6? I think its mental that youre tearing Hughes to absolute shreds, hes been in the job a few weeks, nobodys perfect, cut him some slack, Im sure hes as devastated as we are.
killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:23:26 pm
Quote from: QC on Today at 07:21:08 pm
Any indication why the club are briefing against Guimarães?

We haven't found a player for the position in the last 3 years, cannot seem to see any coming down the pipe line, so he seems like one of the better options out there?

We are never signing him. He would cost almost £100m and he is 27. If there is a question of our business is why he was never considered as an option when he moved to Newcastle. At that point he had met the criteria of number of fixtures, good underlying numbers and we quite clearly needed a midfielder in that window.
T.Mills

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:24:01 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:20:37 pm
Why do idiots on here keep saying is the club skint? Look up the accounts, it's available for evreyonet you dumb mofos.

You mean these ones?

Heres a summary of Liverpool FCs profit and loss over the past five years:

   1.   2018-2019:
      Profit: £42 million pre-tax profit.
      Revenue: £533 million.
      Key Points: The club had strong financial results, driven by a successful season on the pitch, including winning the UEFA Champions League. Commercial revenue also saw significant growth.
   2.   2019-2020:
      Loss: £46 million pre-tax loss.
      Revenue: £490 million.
      Key Points: The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted revenue, particularly from matchday income, as games were played behind closed doors for a significant portion of the season. Despite this, the club remained financially resilient due to strong commercial partnerships.
   3.   2020-2021:
      Loss: £4.8 million pre-tax loss.
      Revenue: £487 million.
      Key Points: Continued pandemic effects, with limited matchday revenue. However, Liverpool managed to keep losses relatively low through cost management and continued commercial growth.
   4.   2021-2022:
      Loss: £7.5 million pre-tax loss.
      Revenue: £594 million.
      Key Points: Despite record revenue, increased costs, especially in wages and matchday operations, led to a pre-tax loss. The club continued to invest heavily in infrastructure and player contracts.
   5.   2022-2023:
      Loss: £9 million pre-tax loss.
      Revenue: £594 million.
      Key Points: Although the club maintained high revenue levels, rising operational costs and a decline in media and matchday income contributed to a small pre-tax loss. However, commercial revenue reached a record high   .

The G in Gerrard

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:24:08 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:19:34 pm
Yeah but you always hope that when we sign a first team footballer that they become a star. This group of technical staff had a good record so I always want them to buy. Its getting them to sign a bloody player thats the hard bit.
I have found this summer's policy odd. Declaring that X,Y,Z is available and can leave and then not doing any business ourselves by 13th August isn't great however you look at it.

Zubimendi aside, which happened for whatever reason I'm baffled as to why the stories came out last night as there is no alternative to him. The transfer team has changed tact from having one or two alternatives to one and that's it? I don't get why we'd do that.
Lynndenberries

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:25:19 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:23:26 pm
We are never signing him. He would cost almost £100m and he is 27. If there is a question of our business is why he was never considered as an option when he moved to Newcastle. At that point he had met the criteria of number of fixtures, good underlying numbers and we quite clearly needed a midfielder in that window.
If I remember correctly, he was, but we were looking sign him in the summer rather than winter 2022 when Newcastle did.
QC

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:25:26 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:23:26 pm
We are never signing him. He would cost almost £100m and he is 27. If there is a question of our business is why he was never considered as an option when he moved to Newcastle. At that point he had met the criteria of number of fixtures, good underlying numbers and we quite clearly needed a midfielder in that window.

I know you've just plucked the 100m out of the air, but seems like a good price for a player at his peak. We'd get 3 good years out of him, time enough for the market to open up. Not like we're spending on anything else anyway?
Samie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:26:07 pm
Quote from: T.Mills on Today at 07:24:01 pm
You mean these ones?

Heres a summary of Liverpool FCs profit and loss over the past five years:

   1.   2018-2019:
      Profit: £42 million pre-tax profit.
      Revenue: £533 million.
      Key Points: The club had strong financial results, driven by a successful season on the pitch, including winning the UEFA Champions League. Commercial revenue also saw significant growth.
   2.   2019-2020:
      Loss: £46 million pre-tax loss.
      Revenue: £490 million.
      Key Points: The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted revenue, particularly from matchday income, as games were played behind closed doors for a significant portion of the season. Despite this, the club remained financially resilient due to strong commercial partnerships.
   3.   2020-2021:
      Loss: £4.8 million pre-tax loss.
      Revenue: £487 million.
      Key Points: Continued pandemic effects, with limited matchday revenue. However, Liverpool managed to keep losses relatively low through cost management and continued commercial growth.
   4.   2021-2022:
      Loss: £7.5 million pre-tax loss.
      Revenue: £594 million.
      Key Points: Despite record revenue, increased costs, especially in wages and matchday operations, led to a pre-tax loss. The club continued to invest heavily in infrastructure and player contracts.
   5.   2022-2023:
      Loss: £9 million pre-tax loss.
      Revenue: £594 million.
      Key Points: Although the club maintained high revenue levels, rising operational costs and a decline in media and matchday income contributed to a small pre-tax loss. However, commercial revenue reached a record high   .


Even a quick skim of that, tells me an idiot we're not skint.  We;re self sufficent, no PSR issues we;re good and stable.   ;D
Lynndenberries

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:26:09 pm
Quote from: QC on Today at 07:25:26 pm
I know you've just plucked the 100m out of the air, but seems like a good price for a player at his peak. We'd get 3 good years out of him, time enough for the market to open up. Not like we're spending on anything else anyway?
It's his release clause.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:26:11 pm
Quote from: QC on Today at 07:21:08 pm
Any indication why the club are briefing against Guimarães?
Cause we aren't signing him?
TepidT2O

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:26:48 pm
Quote from: QC on Today at 07:25:26 pm
I know you've just plucked the 100m out of the air, but seems like a good price for a player at his peak. We'd get 3 good years out of him, time enough for the market to open up. Not like we're spending on anything else anyway?
Im going to disagree and say that its an obscene price for the player who isnt worth anywhere near that amount.
TepidT2O

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:27:08 pm
Garlicbread

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:28:07 pm
By all accounts the #6 we want is someone we want to be a mainstay there for like 6-7+ years forward.
Fromola

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:29:47 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 07:28:07 pm
By all accounts the #6 we want is someone we want to be a mainstay there for like 6-7+ years forward.

And we'll be waiting about 6-7 years to sign one.

Eeyore

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:29:54 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 07:22:28 pm
Are you insinuating that the reason the Zubimendi transfer didnt go ahead because we didnt activate a clause? Thats absolutely barmy. Weve deliberated for days over how the Spanish market works. The player had to activate the buyout clause himself, to do that the player has to agree to the move so we can agree to transfer the funds. Guess what didnt happen?

You keep banging on about Zubimendi changing his mind. So clearly he had agreed to the move. Reports are that he agreed to the move two weeks ago. So here is a bizarre notion get the player to activate the clause when he wants to join you and don't piss about for two weeks.

Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 07:22:28 pm
It isnt about finding a number 6 better than Endo, its about finding a number 6 thats world class. Youve been wanting Zubimendi for months, you even praised them for agreeing to get him to join. Now the players changed his mind youve completely flipped the narrative. Its some of the most knee jerky stuff Ive ever read, with the goalposts consistently moving.

I have no affinity to FSG, I just cant get my head around why people are berating the owners and Hughes for a player changing his mind. Do you genuinely think that they dont want to sign a number 6? I think its mental that youre tearing Hughes to absolute shreds, hes been in the job a few weeks, nobodys perfect, cut him some slack, Im sure hes as devastated as we are.

Get the deal done before he changes his mind. There is every possibility that Zubimendi changed his mind because we tried to force the issue by breaking the story through Ornstein. Joyce posted that we expected Zubimendi to push for the deal to happen. That to me suggests we were not prepared to pay the buyout but wanted to use him to push through the deal.
Garlicbread

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:30:17 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:29:47 pm
And we'll be waiting about 6-7 years to sign one.

Well if we're gonna continue to be this picky yes!  ;D
The G in Gerrard

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:31:34 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:27:08 pm
Thief
Just incase you was busy. ;)
istvan kozma

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:31:46 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:18:03 pm
I dont see how Solanke is relevant here, we will have to sign players at some point be it expensive or not. Plus I dont think the attack is the best, Id rather have the banker stars that City have up there.
It show the lack of quality forwards outhere, for almost every club. When players like Morata & Lukaku go from club to club it shows the lack of depth there is for forwards. Haaland & Foden are is the only banker stars city have in attack. If both those players became available they would cost £200m apiece.
Asam

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:32:21 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 07:28:07 pm
By all accounts the #6 we want is someone we want to be a mainstay there for like 6-7+ years forward.

Perfectionism preventing progress
Eeyore

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:33:08 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 07:28:07 pm
By all accounts the #6 we want is someone we want to be a mainstay there for like 6-7+ years forward.

That is a bit like standing by whilst your house burns down insisting that you only want the best fire extinguisher and only if it is an opportunistic purchase.
Solomon Grundy

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:33:20 pm
Quote from: T.Mills on Today at 07:24:01 pm
You mean these ones?

Heres a summary of Liverpool FCs profit and loss over the past five years:

   1.   2018-2019:
      Profit: £42 million pre-tax profit.
      Revenue: £533 million.
      Key Points: The club had strong financial results, driven by a successful season on the pitch, including winning the UEFA Champions League. Commercial revenue also saw significant growth.
   2.   2019-2020:
      Loss: £46 million pre-tax loss.
      Revenue: £490 million.
      Key Points: The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted revenue, particularly from matchday income, as games were played behind closed doors for a significant portion of the season. Despite this, the club remained financially resilient due to strong commercial partnerships.
   3.   2020-2021:
      Loss: £4.8 million pre-tax loss.
      Revenue: £487 million.
      Key Points: Continued pandemic effects, with limited matchday revenue. However, Liverpool managed to keep losses relatively low through cost management and continued commercial growth.
   4.   2021-2022:
      Loss: £7.5 million pre-tax loss.
      Revenue: £594 million.
      Key Points: Despite record revenue, increased costs, especially in wages and matchday operations, led to a pre-tax loss. The club continued to invest heavily in infrastructure and player contracts.
   5.   2022-2023:
      Loss: £9 million pre-tax loss.
      Revenue: £594 million.
      Key Points: Although the club maintained high revenue levels, rising operational costs and a decline in media and matchday income contributed to a small pre-tax loss. However, commercial revenue reached a record high   .



 Looks like a club that wouldn't be in any danger of failing FFP/PSR If they decided they wanted to go on a spending spree for a change.
killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:34:49 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 07:25:19 pm
If I remember correctly, he was, but we were looking sign him in the summer rather than winter 2022 when Newcastle did.

Maybe we should have been, whats the word, opportunistic? ;D
