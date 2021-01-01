FSG finally gets to implement it's wet dream setup. They invest hugely in Edwards, Ward, Hughes, Marques and Woodfine. They set the transfer strategy. They recruit the people to fulfill that strategy. Yet none of it is their fucking fault.









Whose fault is it that this expensively assembled brains trust can't activate a buyout when a player indicates he wants to join you? Whose fault is it that this brains trust can only come up with 1 number 6 on the entire planet who is better than Endo?



Are you insinuating that the reason the Zubimendi transfer didnt go ahead because we didnt activate a clause? Thats absolutely barmy. Weve deliberated for days over how the Spanish market works. The player had to activate the buyout clause himself, to do that the player has to agree to the move so we can agree to transfer the funds. Guess what didnt happen?It isnt about finding a number 6 better than Endo, its about finding a number 6 thats world class. Youve been wanting Zubimendi for months, you even praised them for agreeing to get him to join. Now the players changed his mind youve completely flipped the narrative. Its some of the most knee jerky stuff Ive ever read, with the goalposts consistently moving.I have no affinity to FSG, I just cant get my head around why people are berating the owners and Hughes for a player changing his mind. Do you genuinely think that they dont want to sign a number 6? I think its mental that youre tearing Hughes to absolute shreds, hes been in the job a few weeks, nobodys perfect, cut him some slack, Im sure hes as devastated as we are.