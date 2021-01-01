« previous next »
Reply #18320
Today at 05:52:12 pm
Quote from: Wool on Today at 05:40:46 pm
When Trent decides to leave, and why shouldnt he based on this pathetic lack of ambition, thats when things will get dire I believe. Right now some of the clubs strongest defenders are giving it their all but no one will be able to defend that.

People will still stand behind the approach. At least we're not Chelsea, United, blah blah blah. 'Doesn't really love the club' 

'Conor Bradley is better anyway mate'. A bit like the journalists putting Nyoni's name down now as a reason not to spend money. Horrible pressure to put on young players.
Reply #18321 on: Today at 05:54:06 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:16:50 pm
Forgive me for being ignorant here but wasn't our recruitment manager led during Klopp's time here?

As for the Athletic they are just a glorified PR channel for the club when things go wrong. The Athletic 'it's never the clubs fault'.

Jurgen always had final say, yeah, but things evidently changed towards the end:

Quote
Tension between managers and their recruitment teams is not un-common, however. While Klopp proved more flexible with the players he inherited and took on board the advice given over transfers - notably Mohamed Salah in 2017 - he did exert more control over recruitment towards the end of his reign.
Darwin Núñez was someone Klopp pushed for, with others, including Graham, preferring Christopher Nkunku (then of RB Leipzig and now at Chelsea).

"Were Luis Díaz and Núñez suggested by Jürgen? Yes," Graham said; he left Anfield to seek a fresh challenge and now runs his own analytics consultancy, Ludonautics, which provides top clubs with advice about recruitment and how to use data.
"Go back to 2016. Were Sadio Mané and Joël Matip suggested by Jürgen - yes. It is not necessarily a problem. Díaz was on most people's radar. Núñez was more on Jürgen's radar, but it wasn't like a Benteke situation where it was a case of go and sign this player even though he is completely inappropriate for Liverpool.
"In our data analysis, Núñez was one of the best young strikers in the world, a step down from [Erlingl Haaland, but Haaland was unobtainable for various reasons.
"My concern about him was: is he a player you are willing to change your style a little bit for? Because we hadn't played with a pure No 9-style centre forward for many years. You have to change your style a little bit if you are going to incorporate Núñez into the team.
"That was my concern about it, but it wasn't the case that there were arguments with Núñez in the same style that there used to be."
Graham admits that the departure of the revered Michael Edwards as sporting director at the end of the
2021-2022 season meant that the decision-making process was no longer as robust as it had been.
Núñez arrived that summer.

And to add a bit more:
 
Quote
"Michael is just a football per-son," Graham said. "He grew up in the game, understands the game at a deep level, knows a good player from a bad player and is definitely not a data person or a geek.
"Because he is an intelligent person, he hit upon all of the weaknesses and blind spots in the data straight away and started to rip holes in the analysis, saying, You can't see this.'
"The reason the meeting went well and the relationship started off on a good footing was I didn't try to bullshit him.
"As the data became more sophisticated he saw that while it couldn't answer completely how good a player is, there was enough that he could trust.
"If you go back to our signings at Liverpool, all the way back to January 2013 when we signed [Daniell Sturridge and (Philippel Coutinho, all of the best signings had the go-ahead from data, the go-ahead from scouting and the go-ahead from Michael's detailed video work that he did on players as well.
"It was those things working together that was really the edge. Not just the caricature that there is this one guy at the top of my spreadsheet and we have to sign him and no one else."
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18322 on: Today at 05:54:20 pm
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 05:49:40 pm
Maybe FSG won't spend any money until the outcomes of the 115 is known......

Yeah we will have only Arsenal to complete with and they are bottlers so the league will be ours?? Is that the thinking.  Saves a bit of money too ;)
Reply #18323 on: Today at 05:54:30 pm
Some people will defend the club no matter the decisions they make.
Reply #18324 on: Today at 05:55:17 pm
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 05:48:49 pm
The biggest club in the world replaced the greatest CF in their history & ballon d'or winner with a journeyman that used to play for stoke, what's your point?

They didnt as they still had Vinicius Jnr and Benzema at the time.

Lets not try to compare to Madrid they are pretty much state club of Spain too.

My point is we are a big club so we should be able to attract top players nobody is asking for a £200m net spend just players who will play and improve us that should be the aim
Reply #18325 on: Today at 05:55:29 pm
I though this was locked and missed a shit load, so has someone from the club or Joyce or someone said something or is everyone losing their shit over Sky Fucking Sports ? 
Reply #18326 on: Today at 05:55:53 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:52:12 pm
A bit like the journalists putting Nyoni's name down now as a reason not to spend money. Horrible pressure to put on young players.

 The manager himself has rightly said he's not ready to be relied on yet.
Reply #18327 on: Today at 05:55:57 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:48:25 pm
We bought Davies mate.

As for Kabak and Melo you are fine with panic loan signings that never play?
2m squad player who we sold for a profit, all because we had zero cb's available. As I said, the days of pissing big fees on panic buys are gone.
Reply #18328 on: Today at 05:56:13 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:52:12 pm
People will still stand behind the approach. At least we're not Chelsea, United, blah blah blah. 'Doesn't really love the club' 

'Conor Bradley is better anyway mate'. A bit like the journalists putting Nyoni's name down now as a reason not to spend money. Horrible pressure to put on young players.

I can't believe they think it is a good idea to insult our intelligence. The Nyoni one is mind-numbingly stupid. We don't want to block his progress days after we were going to do exactly that with Zubamendi. They are making Trump's election team look competent.
Reply #18329 on: Today at 05:56:20 pm
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 05:36:34 pm
Glad the club doesn't panic buy like they used to, the days of Carroll, Balotelli & Aqualani are over. People in here want us to act like Chelsea & United have done over the past couple of seasons, just a reminder they finished 6th & 8th

dumbest post of the day by quite a margin....
Reply #18330 on: Today at 05:56:46 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 05:49:22 pm
Maybe the plan is to extend the summer of assessing and evaluation through to the whole season.  No Euros/Copa American next year so will have whole of summer 2025 to go big on the players we really fancy.  Dont want to be buying any duds now. Lets see Arne earn his money first.  Would some be happy with that scenario?

Absolutely not. We are Liverpool football club, we should be acting like real Madrid not fucking west ham or something and essentially writing off a season waiting for players to rebuild. It's honestly embarrassing how poorly we've operated in the transfer market for a long time now.
Reply #18331 on: Today at 05:57:18 pm
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 05:11:33 pm
It isn't a boring argument, people are downplaying the amount of injuries we had in the last quarter of last season & how it affected the team down the stretch. If it weren't for injuries and bad finishing we would of won the league.

Thankfully weve magically managed to get players like Jones, Konate, Jota and even the likes of Robertson and Alisson who are now a year older and more likely to pick up injuries to  turn into robust tanks.

Im willing to put money that at least 3 of those 5 will be out long term during the season and our depth for some of these key areas just isnt strong enough.
Reply #18332 on: Today at 05:58:43 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 05:39:21 pm
So that some fans will turn around and say "Yeah actually it makes sense. The team is good enough and we need the money for next year"

Not all fans but some people on the FSG pay roll. Who amazingly appear when FSG start to get questioned on there transfer policies.
Reply #18333 on: Today at 05:59:05 pm
I was relatively chilled and giving everyone the benefit of the doubt yesterday. But if that Mel Reddy piece is a briefing rather than just an opinion then its straight up offensively bad. Patronising.
Reply #18334 on: Today at 05:59:05 pm
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 05:55:57 pm
2m squad player who we sold for a profit, all because we had zero cb's available. As I said, the days of pissing big fees on panic buys are gone.

How can it be a panic buy if we have been looking for two fucking years?

As for Ben Davies are you saying he was an opportunistic signing, even though he never played WHEN we had no centre backs?
Reply #18335 on: Today at 05:59:48 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 05:55:29 pm
I though this was locked and missed a shit load, so has someone from the club or Joyce or someone said something or is everyone losing their shit over Sky Fucking Sports ?

I think now everyone seems to have rounded their collective fury on Istvan  ;D

As we know though nobody becomes a great poster until they have battled through adversity.
Reply #18336 on: Today at 06:00:07 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 05:15:31 pm
It's not even a good next summer. It is saying next summer will be busy because we need to replace players we already have.

It isn't saying improvements come next summer, it is saying we replace VVD, Trent, and Mo next summer to maybe be in the same overall position as now - except we have to do that with our current model and no extra money from the 3 leaving.

If I were a betting man, I'd bet that since we're buying that new goalie now, he'll be first choice next year, we'll sell Ali and Kelleher to fund Salah and VVD's replacements and extend Trent's contract
Reply #18337 on: Today at 06:00:29 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 05:51:06 pm
It's easy to see why they take this approach!!

So many people buy into 'if you think about it, not buying actually makes sense'

More often than not we have this next summer approach now. The throwing our name into the ring for big names we aren't in a million years willing to pay for just adds insult to injury. It shouldn't be a shock any more but the 'with little time left in the window' stuff does draw a little chuckle of disbelief

PR in overdrive

And we already know who the posters are on here that will be towing/supporting the party line dont we?

its a brilliant situation for FSG, theyve castrated and neutered the majority of the supporter base into believing their bullshit every year


Reply #18338 on: Today at 06:00:44 pm
Stop feeding the troll - just stick him on ignore.
Reply #18339 on: Today at 06:01:35 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:00:07 pm
If I were a betting man, I'd bet that since we're buying that new goalie now, he'll be first choice next year, we'll sell Ali and Kelleher to fund Salah and VVD's replacements and extend Trent's contract

I think there's less than 10% chance Trent stays
Reply #18340 on: Today at 06:01:51 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 05:56:46 pm
Absolutely not. We are Liverpool football club, we should be acting like real Madrid not fucking west ham or something and essentially writing off a season waiting for players to rebuild. It's honestly embarrassing how poorly we've operated in the transfer market for a long time now.

Last season was a transitional season whilst we sorted the midfield, this season is transitional because we have a new coach and SD and next season will be transitional whilst we replace half the team again.

As you say our transfer policy and planning has been shambolic. Covered up by the genius of Klopp.
Reply #18341 on: Today at 06:02:25 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:24:31 pm
We all knows the club isn't skint.

I think FSG are stretching themselves too thin with too many different sporting projects. They're not rich enough to run all of them successfully at the same time, and that's even before you consider them seriously thinking about buying the Celtics in the NBA
Reply #18342 on: Today at 06:02:49 pm
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 06:00:44 pm
Stop feeding the troll - just stick him on ignore.
👌👍👍
