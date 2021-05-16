Everyone worried about Salah and Virgil's contracts, understandably, but even if they stay they're at an age where we need to be planning their successors. I don't know why we believe we can just sit around and wait for "opportunistic" signings when probably 2 of the three catalysts for the great side we built are over their peaks, we haven't replaced our six and our vice captain has Madrid knocking on his door. Do we think next summer we'll go out and sign a whole new core of a team all at once? And all of them will be our absolute first choices and will definitely not turn us down? It's a hell of a leap of faith.



Our owners made some great decisions which lead to some of the most wonderful days and nights in our clubs history. We were blessed with one of the all time great Premier league teams. But this consistent penny pinching, failure of planning and complete lack of action has probably cost us at least another couple of leagues/champions leagues. Without one of the greatest managers in our history if we don't pull our finger out there's a genuine risk of a return to Europa league mediocrity. Nobody wants to think it, and I like Slot so far and the starting 11 he's inherited, but at this stage it's far more likely we do that than go back to regularly competing for the big two honours.