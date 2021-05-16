« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags

Intriguing. The last position anyone expected a signing.

Intriguing. The last position anyone expected a signing.
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:08:27 pm


Im sure this is a really smart move etc and will pay dividends in the long run, but it's still boring as fuck.
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:05:57 pm
You've been banging on that we need to sign ready made players for years as that's the way you improve the first team, not buying prospects. Now you're switching to we should be signing expensive prospects? :D

Ideally, you pay the money and bring in a Touchameni, Camavinga, Belingham etc in their pomp. However, if you can't get those players across the line or are unwilling to pay the big fees and big wages. Then you have to sign those players slightly earlier. Sign them when they are on the cusp of breaking out and not after they have broken out and become too desirable or too expensive for us.

That is completely different to what we have been doing with signing much younger players and hoping they come through in two or three years time.
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 04:03:27 pm
That's the thing though I don't have a problem with us spending £100 million on him next summer if he is that good, and I don't feel we as a club should either.

Hell I think we should spend £100 million on Guimaraes right now.

I agree with waiting on Wharton fully in the knowledge that it means getting him for significantly more later.

Although I disagree on the basis that we need someone now, and Wharton is too unknown so someone else (Guimaraes I say)



A year on, and Salah and VVD are either gone or another year into their mid-30's, so need replacing (also, Robertson will be 31 and he already looks knackered).

Since soon after Klopp arrived, we've had some properly top quality players in the team but, apart from two season where we peaked with players across the first choice XI that were all satisfactory (and, thankfully, mostly light on injuries because we did lack depth), we're always one or two quality players away from being the best, which stops top quality winning the silverware they deserve.

Get a top quality 6 in now (plus, ideally, a LCB/LB) and we have quality across the first choice XI plus some depth.

Don't, and we're destined to be fighting it for the minor CL places.
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 04:07:11 pm
Is the issue with Stiller that he hasn't played enough minutes to satisify the data boys? Because if it is take a bit of leap of faith and hope that you're on a quality player before everyone else.

Played 80-90 games at top level thats over two full seasons.
Quote from: The Test on Today at 04:14:11 pm
Im sure this is a really smart move etc and will pay dividends in the long run, but it's still boring as fuck.

Yep. He's very highly rated and has the potential to be one of the top keepers in Europe for the next ten years. If he's the sole incoming though  :(

Another shite thing about it is the implication Alisson is off soon. There is absolutely fucking zero chance Liverpool would spend that big on a keeper who won't even be at the club next season otherwise. I suppose good succession planning though. There is other reasons he's coming to. They know they can get a good fee for Kelleher and Valencia will have to sell someone. Again, not to poke holes or anything because it'll probably be a really nice signing but it seems like he's had to meet this crazy list of requirements to be deemed worthy by the recruitment team.
One of the consequences of our transfer strategy and squad strength and competitive level could also affect our  senior players extending - Trent, Virgil, Salah and Alisson?

Is there also a concern that by not filling in the gaps we make it less likely that TAA, VvD and MS are also waiting before extending?

So a lack of ambtion in transfer window could bite us in two ways.
Quote from: Reeves on Today at 03:52:41 pm
Is there any good news please?
There's no good news Reeves. Only bad news, and irrelevant news.
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 04:18:20 pm
One of the consequences of our transfer strategy and squad strength and competitive level could also affect our  senior players extending - Trent, Virgil, Salah and Alisson?

Is there also a concern that by not filling in the gaps we make it less likely that TAA, VvD and MS are also waiting before extending?

So a lack of ambtion in transfer window could bite us in two ways.

Very good point.
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 04:18:20 pm
One of the consequences of our transfer strategy and squad strength and competitive level could also affect our  senior players extending - Trent, Virgil, Salah and Alisson?

Is there also a concern that by not filling in the gaps we make it less likely that TAA, VvD and MS are also waiting before extending?

So a lack of ambtion in transfer window could bite us in two ways.

Trent yes. VVD and Salah I imagine is probably an issue over how many years the club wants to give them, also how much money they want because Salah will probably get a contract on less money, which will he accept that really?
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:14:19 pm
Ideally, you pay the money and bring in a Touchameni, Camavinga, Belingham etc in their pomp. However, if you can't get those players across the line or are unwilling to pay the big fees and big wages. Then you have to sign those players slightly earlier. Sign them when they are on the cusp of breaking out and not after they have broken out and become too desirable or too expensive for us.

That is completely different to what we have been doing with signing much younger players and hoping they come through in two or three years time.


Spot on.

WRT Wharton, he made 16 appearances for Palace, plus his 44 for Blackburn in the Championship.

We were prepared to spend £55m for Lavia, who'd made 29 appearances for Southampton


Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 04:12:48 pm
There are pros and cons to both sides. When Wharton moved clubs we did have a manager in charge of running recruitment and wed allowed him to break the clubs transfer record Nunez, hardly a resounding success for the old predictions, is it?

Nunez though had already had his breakout season scoring 34 goals in 41 games for Benfica. That meant we paid all the money.


Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 04:12:48 pm
Transfers, like anything, should be a combination of all of the above: scouting, data, background checks and the managers approval.

The thing I keep saying with Wharton and it seems people want to ignore it is: we cant always guarantee theyll play. Spotting the talent isnt the hard part, convincing them to come, creating a pathway for them into the first team etc is really challenging at our level. We tried to sign Yoro this summer and pulled out because we couldnt guarantee he would start regularly whereas United could. Its unfortunately an advantage clubs like Palace, Brighton and so on have over the biggest clubs, even recruiting at lower levels they can convince the talent that theyll play (Palace have an excellent record recruiting and developing talent from the championship, for example) and develop quicker at a stepping stone club rather than going straight to the top.

We pulled out of the Yoro deal because we weren't prepared to pay the fee and wages United agreed to. You make a good point about Palace and Brighton. However, it didn't stop City bringing in the likes of Jesus and Alvarez and them going straight into the first team. We don't do those kinds of deals because we want the player to ideally have played in the Premier League, or a top league with European club competition experience.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:07:27 pm
And we clearly matched the bids by Real and Chelsea for Tchouameni and Caicedo, so didn't baulk at the fee at all.

We got Chelsea to raise their bid, didn't we?
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:17:25 pm
Yep. He's very highly rated and has the potential to be one of the top keepers in Europe for the next ten years. If he's the sole incoming though  :(

Another shite thing about it is the implication Alisson is off soon. There is absolutely fucking zero chance Liverpool would spend that big on a keeper who won't even be at the club next season otherwise. I suppose good succession planning though. There is other reasons he's coming to. They know they can get a good fee for Kelleher and Valencia will have to sell someone. Again, not to poke holes or anything because it'll probably be a really nice signing but it seems like he's had to meet this crazy list of requirements to be deemed worthy by the recruitment team.

Agreed.

DM wise I'm choosing to believe we're banking on Rodri putting in a transfer request in 6 months when he's having the shit kicked out of him by Dover Athletic in the National League South.
We got Chelsea
We got Chelsea to raise their bid, didn't we?

 Yes, we did.
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 04:18:20 pm
One of the consequences of our transfer strategy and squad strength and competitive level could also affect our  senior players extending - Trent, Virgil, Salah and Alisson?

Is there also a concern that by not filling in the gaps we make it less likely that TAA, VvD and MS are also waiting before extending?

So a lack of ambtion in transfer window could bite us in two ways.

Added to that the fact leaving it late is basically an invite to selling clubs for a player we (potentially) go for to take the absolute piss and ask for an obscene fee citing they need to buy themselves a replacement and have limited time to do so
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 04:24:11 pm
Added to that the fact leaving it late is basically an invite to selling clubs for a player we (potentially) go for to take the absolute piss and ask for an obscene fee citing they need to buy themselves a replacement and have limited time to do so

Sounds like the perfect excuse to sign no one.
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 04:22:25 pm
We got Chelsea to raise their bid, didn't we?

Yep, £115mil, we had a bid accepted of £111mil.

Mental number.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:21:19 pm
We pulled out of the Yoro deal because we weren't prepared to pay the fee and wages United agreed to.

I thought we pulled out because he asked for guaranteed games on top of big wages and a big fee? Or was that the Italian lad.
Everyone worried about Salah and Virgil's contracts, understandably, but even if they stay they're at an age where we need to be planning their successors. I don't know why we believe we can just sit around and wait for "opportunistic" signings when probably 2 of the three catalysts for the great side we built are over their peaks, we haven't replaced our six and our vice captain has Madrid knocking on his door. Do we think next summer we'll go out and sign a whole new core of a team all at once? And all of them will be our absolute first choices and will definitely not turn us down? It's a hell of a leap of faith.

Our owners made some great decisions which lead to some of the most wonderful days and nights in our clubs history. We were blessed with one of the all time great Premier league teams. But this consistent penny pinching, failure of planning and complete lack of action has probably cost us at least another couple of leagues/champions leagues. Without one of the greatest managers in our history if we don't pull our finger out there's a genuine risk of a return to Europa league mediocrity. Nobody wants to think it, and I like Slot so far and the starting 11 he's inherited, but at this stage it's far more likely we do that than go back to regularly competing for the big two honours.
Richard Hughes will not be talking to the media for a long time now. Slot's going to get it from Friday from all angles sadly.
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 04:18:20 pm
One of the consequences of our transfer strategy and squad strength and competitive level could also affect our  senior players extending - Trent, Virgil, Salah and Alisson?

Is there also a concern that by not filling in the gaps we make it less likely that TAA, VvD and MS are also waiting before extending?

So a lack of ambtion in transfer window could bite us in two ways.

Exactly it is as much about selling a player a project as anything. Players want to join and stay with exciting teams that are hugely ambitious and who are looking to go places. If you were Trent and you see not get Zubamendi over the line and then basically give up on a 6. Would you be willing to commit the best years of your career to that club.

With Klopp we had a manager who drove the club forward and who was hugely ambitious. Now we have a coach who gets what Hughes can bring in. Players aren't daft if Hughes who had the massive advantage of being close to Zubamendi's agent couldn't do that deal then what chance have we of convincing elite players to join. Especially when they know deep down we only really go for opportunistic deals.

So will Trent start thinking well I am clearly a good opportunity for the club but will that extend to the likes of VVD and Salah. Last season was a transitional season bedding in a whole new midfield, this season we are transitioning to a new coach and setup. Next season could well end up as another transitional season replacing a number of players who are either out of contract or aging like Robbo.

Why would Trent choose us instead of Madrid?
The constant mentions of Gordon in pieces reminds me of Gravenberch last year so I expect that to be get done during the final days of the window.
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 04:26:27 pm
Our owners made some great decisions which lead to some of the most wonderful days and nights in our clubs history. We were blessed with one of the all time great Premier league teams. But this consistent penny pinching, failure of planning and complete lack of action has probably cost us at least another couple of leagues/champions leagues. Without one of the greatest managers in our history if we don't pull our finger out there's a genuine risk of a return to Europa league mediocrity. Nobody wants to think it, and I like Slot so far and the starting 11 he's inherited, but at this stage it's far more likely we do that than go back to regularly competing for the big two honours.
I think FSG will have their sights set on qualifying for the CL consistently. The moves the past few years, especially last summer, suggest this. Competing for titles will be a different battle.
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:24:56 pm
Sounds like the perfect excuse to sign no one.

What's that old saying?

If you really want to do something youll find a way. If you dont, youll find an excuse.
