This narrative is one I am getting real sick of. Diaz having no end product I mean. People defend Nunez to the hilt but if you're going to say it about Diaz you have to say it about him too.
Looking at the stats for the PL since both joined Liverpool it stands like this;
Diaz - 67 games, 16 goals, 10 assists
Nunez - 65 games, 20 goals, 11 assists
Bearing in mind Diaz has played every game on the wing and Nunez has primarily been used as a striker. The difference is very slim. People also talk about Diaz like he's old and damaged goods and Nunez like a youthful prodigy. Diaz is 27, Nunez is 25. Again, not a whole lot in it.
Few are pushing for Nunez to be sold but people are often saying we need to move on Diaz. I find the double standard very odd
On a per 90m basis there is a more notable difference:
Darwin: G90 - 0.48; A90 - 0.26; GI90 - 0.74
Diaz: G90 - 0.31; A90 0.16; GI - 0.47
That being said I am quite excited to see what both can do under Slot. Very possible that both make develop further and shine in Slot's system.
I agree, selling Diaz at this point feels silly, especially given that he is approaching his peak and has 3 years of contract remaining. Despite the lack of transfer activity I am getting quite excited about this season.
Would be nice to get some of those contract extension for VVD, Salah and TAA sorted though.