« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 441 442 443 444 445 [446]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 650970 times)

Online Snusmumriken

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 821
  • Don't believe everything you think
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17800 on: Today at 08:08:50 am »
Showing a lack of ambition to improve and move forward under a the manager may also cause us to lose three of the world class players who make us a given to be in the top 4. They may not be as content to stay along and be a part of a project if the goal is to retain CL spots.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,935
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17801 on: Today at 08:09:07 am »
I think the biggest factor for improving on last season is more keeping players fit and available than a number 6.
Logged

Online Babel Time

  • "Gezza job!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17802 on: Today at 08:10:20 am »
Quote from: astowell1 on Today at 07:45:08 am
This narrative is one I am getting real sick of. Diaz having no end product I mean. People defend Nunez to the hilt but if you're going to say it about Diaz you have to say it about him too.

Looking at the stats for the PL since both joined Liverpool it stands like this;

Diaz - 67 games, 16 goals, 10 assists

Nunez - 65 games, 20 goals, 11 assists

Bearing in mind Diaz has played every game on the wing and Nunez has primarily been used as a striker. The difference is very slim. People also talk about Diaz like he's old and damaged goods and Nunez like a youthful prodigy. Diaz is 27, Nunez is 25. Again, not a whole lot in it.

Few are pushing for Nunez to be sold but people are often saying we need to move on Diaz. I find the double standard very odd

On a per 90m basis there is a more notable difference:

Darwin: G90 - 0.48; A90 - 0.26; GI90 - 0.74
Diaz: G90 - 0.31; A90 0.16; GI - 0.47

That being said I am quite excited to see what both can do under Slot. Very possible that both make develop further and shine in Slot's system.

I agree, selling Diaz at this point feels silly, especially given that he is approaching his peak and has 3 years of contract remaining. Despite the lack of transfer activity I am getting quite excited about this season.

Would be nice to get some of those contract extension for VVD, Salah and TAA sorted though.
Logged
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on June 14, 2010, 12:53:25 pm
...
Babel Time (n) Difference in time between supporters calling for player to come from the bench in a bid to change the game, and the time it takes the supporters to round on said substitute after he's come on and proved ineffectual. ...

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,285
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17803 on: Today at 08:11:38 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 08:08:05 am
What's stopping us signing Ugarte?

Endo can probably pass better
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,587
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17804 on: Today at 08:11:41 am »
Liverpool insist there is no Plan B & they are currently unlikely to pursue an alternative to Zubimendi.

 @JamesPearceLFC

Of course he's rubbing the salt in
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,552
  • Believer
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17805 on: Today at 08:12:59 am »
Any player is perfectly entitled to show loyalty to his boyhood club (Gerrard ?), but what has irked me is the fact that we were clearly briefing our friendly journos. They need to stop doing that because this is now twice it has happened in the last 12 months. I don`t have a particular issue with us not signing Zubimendi, but I do have an issue with the club briefing journos at a stage when most fans would interpret that as a 'done deal'. It isn`t helpful or wise.

Anyway, we move on. We have a very capable squad and I am pretty sure there will be additions albeit late in the window which is not ideal.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,944
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17806 on: Today at 08:13:06 am »
Who do we think the panic appeasement signing will be this summer? Maybe a glorious loan return for Kabak?
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,984
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17807 on: Today at 08:13:52 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 08:12:59 am
Any player is perfectly entitled to show loyalty to his boyhood club (Gerrard ?), but what has irked me is the fact that we were clearly briefing our friendly journos. They need to stop doing that because this is now twice it has happened in the last 12 months. I don`t have a particular issue with us not signing Zubimendi, but I do have an issue with the club briefing journos at a stage when most fans would interpret that as a 'done deal'. It isn`t helpful or wise.

Anyway, we move on. We have a very capable squad and I am pretty sure there will be additions albeit late in the window which is not ideal.
Are you sure it was from Liverpool side?
Logged

Offline CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,776
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17808 on: Today at 08:14:57 am »
All fun and games when our usual injury crisis kicks in and we look at the bench
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,285
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17809 on: Today at 08:16:16 am »
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 08:14:57 am
All fun and games when our usual injury crisis kicks in and we look at the bench
.

New staff. Players will be treated differently.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,120
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17810 on: Today at 08:18:53 am »
Locked so you can all have a break from sending each other over the edge.

Players change their minds, it is not the end of the world.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,120
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17811 on: Today at 01:10:42 pm »
Play nice.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,437
  • Seis Veces
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17812 on: Today at 01:12:08 pm »
He's Luis Diaz
He's from Barrancas
And he's going to Man Ciiittyyyy


or apparently not, now  ;D
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online PaleBlueDot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17813 on: Today at 01:12:47 pm »
Uhmm....Diaz to City then?  :odd

Edit: over before it began :D
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,441
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17814 on: Today at 01:13:22 pm »
Seems logical.
Logged

Online robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,355
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17815 on: Today at 01:13:40 pm »
Haha can you imagine this place if that had happened
Logged
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

Online sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17816 on: Today at 01:17:08 pm »
Would be one of the most bizarre transfers I can remember.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,488
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17817 on: Today at 01:17:27 pm »
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,623
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17818 on: Today at 01:17:58 pm »
Aaaaand it was rubbish :lmao
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17819 on: Today at 01:18:11 pm »
Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes has been touted as a possible alternative to Zubimendi but senior Liverpool sources, kept anonymous to protect relationships, are adamant they have no interest in the Brazilian.

Pearce  ;D

Do wor Al or Joshua.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,461
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17820 on: Today at 01:18:30 pm »
It sounds like we are getting this Valencia keeper and then loaning him out.

Imagine if that is the only signing we make.
Logged

Online Roady

  • Streety's long lost brother. AKA the Shit Buhunt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,452
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17821 on: Today at 01:21:05 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 01:18:30 pm
It sounds like we are getting this Valencia keeper and then loaning him out.

Imagine if that is the only signing we make.

Imagine indeed.it won't be though.
Logged
Giant sponges. That is the answer for flooding.

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,640
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17822 on: Today at 01:21:46 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 01:13:40 pm
Haha can you imagine this place if that had happened

Claire would have been sprinting back to this thread with the world's biggest padlock.
Logged

Online TeddyMc

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 28
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17823 on: Today at 01:23:18 pm »
Whoever started that rumour did what they wanted and wound up the twitter supportors no end for 15 minutes.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,911
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17824 on: Today at 01:25:09 pm »
James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC
·
7m
Liverpool have had no approaches for Luis Diaz from any club. #LFC
Logged

Online Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,597
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17825 on: Today at 01:26:00 pm »
Someone literally made up a rumour to piss off Liverpool fans for 10 minutes. The internet is a funny place sometimes  ;D
Logged

Online End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,859
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17826 on: Today at 01:26:45 pm »
Shades of the babelcopter moment.
Logged
No time for caution.
Pages: 1 ... 441 442 443 444 445 [446]   Go Up
« previous next »
 