Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Hopefully we get someone I was quite annoyed before but, there are other players like Manu Kone who is going pretty cheap and would be an improvement on Endo, he also could be the answer we need his stats dont look great in passing etc but he is in a poor team, MonchunGladbach are quite poor and as he is only 22 could be a good buy to share with Gravenberch.

https://fbref.com/en/players/86574238/Manu-Kone#all_scout_summary

This will now be 3 years we ahve been waiting on a DM should have just kept Fab if we knew it was gonna be like this.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Transfers fall through, it happens, but to not have an alternative is really disappointing. Going into the season without making a single signing and still no closer to sorting out contracts of Salah, Trent and VVD, with the latter expressing concerns over signings, is concerning. It doesn't look good at all. I think it was important the unknown Richard Hughes got off to a good start here but at the moment there are still question marks over him.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
The thing is, we've done really well to replenish our midfield. Had we gotten Zubimendi through, we would be lauding the team for doing this so well in a short space of time. I read posts remarking the same on here. The 6 is the final piece in this midfield revamp. Given how close we are to finishing the midfield rebuild, I would think we have a plan. Surely they have options 2 and 3 on the backburner?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:29:47 am
We conceded 18 shots against United with Grav as a double pivot though.

Zubamendi was more of an Alonso than a Mascherano. As Alonso said tackling should be a last resort. He was very good at being in the right position to make interceptions or block passing lanes. His biggest positive was that he is hugely press-resistant and very good at progressing the ball.

We should recall how Slot wants to play the game. He wants to pass teams to death. The key to that is progressing the ball from the defence to the midfield.

In a much more established Liverpool lineup featuring our best players against Sevilla, we conceded 7 shots, most of them from outside of the box. With him in that team we looked like we progressed the ball very well. Is he a natural? Maybe - havent seen enough of him to say hes not but he definitely has the tools to be a player in that second pivot.

I think in this two at the base of midfield system, its more about controlling space when out of possession as we switch to become more compact and in possession youre looking at people with game intelligence and ability to receive the ball on the half turn and progress the ball more quickly through the lines, whether with passing or dribbling. I think, from what Ive seen, that Gravenberch is able to do these things. As well as Zubimendi? I dunno.

I just think of having two ball players coming out of the back simply means that we are not as rigid coming out of defence as we once were. Two options to get out from defence means we are less predictable.

I remember when the pressing trigger for opponents used to be when Fab got the ball in front of the defence, and last year when Macca did as well. Against Arsenal they went for Curtis but that just meant that Grav received the ball with more space and for a bit they didnt know how to stop us getting out. I think, maybe?, thats the idea?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:33:01 am
Transfers fall through, it happens, but to not have an alternative is really disappointing. Going into the season without making a single signing and still no closer to sorting out contracts of Salah, Trent and VVD, with the latter expressing concerns over signings, is concerning. It doesn't look good at all. I think it was important the unknown Richard Hughes got off to a good start here but at the moment there are still question marks over him.

Hughes has been here since March. No progress at all has been made in terms of first teaming signings or new contracts. There is clearly an inability to plan or execute a plan
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Jesse Pinkman on Today at 04:33:18 am
The thing is, we've done really well to replenish our midfield. Had we gotten Zubimendi through, we would be lauding the team for doing this so well in a short space of time. I read posts remarking the same on here. The 6 is the final piece in this midfield revamp. Given how close we are to finishing the midfield rebuild, I would think we have a plan. Surely they have options 2 and 3 on the backburner?

 Well, hopefully they have and they're just keeping their cards really close to their chest this time, because if we haven't, that would be very disappointing.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: QC on Today at 04:38:32 am
Hughes has been here since March. No progress at all has been made in terms of first teaming signings or new contracts. There is clearly an inability to plan or execute a plan

Yeah, it's a real concern for me. Perhaps if Klopp had still be here things may have been different. He may have got on the blower to Zubimendi and convinced him to join. Likewise, it might have been a lot easier to get those three to sign new contracts. That's not a slight on the new manager by the way, I just think we needed someone with a bit of charisma to fill the void Jurgen has left which might have helped get deals done. And I'm not convinced Hughes has got that.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
What a silly lad
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: QC on Today at 04:38:32 am
Hughes has been here since March. No progress at all has been made in terms of first teaming signings or new contracts. There is clearly an inability to plan or execute a plan

It is still a little bit early to jump to that conclusion but in another 6 months if he hasn't tied up all of those players, I think it'll be a very different view.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Getting torn on to shreds on his instagram, oh well its his loss more than ours.

Well move on, hell cease to exists in a few years.

His agent lost out the most hell be the one seriously upset lol
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 02:49:56 am
no wonder rival clubs laugh at us all the time. They always have a reason to.

A bit over the top this, all that really matters is how we perform in the league and the Champions league. If we win both, they can laugh as much as they want during the off season!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
The audacity of these suits to insult the manager post by calling it as head coach, still riles me. As it is I have zero sympathy for suits in general who run in the boardroom and whose greed has brought the world to its current state with their rapacious egos.
The fact that Edwards and Hughes will be earning millions doing zilch, while Slot has to not only cover for their inadequacies but also face questions from the media about lack of transfers is just the pinnacle of cowardice from the suits.
A wise man had said that there is the holy trinity the players, managers and supporters. The suits just need to sign cheques. Already that tenet has been desecrated.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 05:26:38 am
Wait you are seriously Macedonian Red??
Nooooooooooooooo...... No way!...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
The guy Hughes looks a bit of gullible person.what has he achieved so far ? Extended contracts of senior players ? No.
Bought players ? No. Just wasted time on a potential transfer that wasn't going to happen. Remember we sold Jordan Ibe to bournemouth with this guy at the helm. Looks clueless.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
While I am honestly surprised I will hold my anger till the end of the window.

Like I've said before, his agent will lose his shit the most.

Martin has just fucked up his whole retirement plan right there.

Lets move on to the Saudis and offer them 150 mil for a double deal for Bruno and Tony G.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 04:52:35 am
It is still a little bit early to jump to that conclusion but in another 6 months if he hasn't tied up all of those players, I think it'll be a very different view.
In 6 months the players are free to negotiate with other teams. He has to do it now.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
it is crucial we have a good season.
im sure VVD,Salah & Trent too are not seeing too much action for us in terms of improving the squad.
big 3 weeks ahead
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 04:02:25 am
Hopefully we get someone I was quite annoyed before but, there are other players like Manu Kone who is going pretty cheap and would be an improvement on Endo, he also could be the answer we need his stats dont look great in passing etc but he is in a poor team, MonchunGladbach are quite poor and as he is only 22 could be a good buy to share with Gravenberch.

https://fbref.com/en/players/86574238/Manu-Kone#all_scout_summary

This will now be 3 years we ahve been waiting on a DM should have just kept Fab if we knew it was gonna be like this.

Not sure about Kone. We were rumoured to be in for him last summer too. In the end he just seems like another compromise of a midfielder that we may or may not need.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: QC on Today at 04:38:32 am
Hughes has been here since March. No progress at all has been made in terms of first teaming signings or new contracts. There is clearly an inability to plan or execute a plan




Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:33:01 am
Transfers fall through, it happens, but to not have an alternative is really disappointing. Going into the season without making a single signing and still no closer to sorting out contracts of Salah, Trent and VVD, with the latter expressing concerns over signings, is concerning. It doesn't look good at all. I think it was important the unknown Richard Hughes got off to a good start here but at the moment there are still question marks over him.
Yeah, I think it's fair to ask what Hughes has actually achieved since being here. A couple of sales and a youth signing is all he has to show for his tenure so far. He came across calm, competent and pragmatic alongside Slot in the unveiling conference, but his comments will not age well if all he has to show for this crucial summer is a goalkeeper who is immediately loaned to Bournemouth, ironically strengthening his former club but not improving ours. We've deliberately left everything late and are now citing lack of time as a reason for not moving on to an alternative.

I get that the market isn't great for number 6's, and I don't agree that we should just go out and sign someone like Manu Kone as mentioned above. But the profile of DM that Slot wants is different to what Klopp wanted, and if the obvious target (Zubimendi) isn't available they should have identified other options based on the attributes seen as important. Gini Wijnaldum was a goal-scoring 10 who was brought in to play as a deeper-lying 8 for example. It's the job of the recruitment team to find options, not just wait for an obvious one to emerge. If Slot doesn't get his man then Hughes and his recruitment team have let him down.

I don't think we'll make any signings aside from the keeper. We clearly aren't bothered about a CB. The Tony Gordon ship looks like it's sailed for now (another one he couldn't get over the line).
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
sign his son we'll be fine
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 05:50:25 am
While I am honestly surprised I will hold my anger till the end of the window.

Like I've said before, his agent will lose his shit the most.

Martin has just fucked up his whole retirement plan right there.

Lets move on to the Saudis and offer them 150 mil for a double deal for Bruno and Tony G.

Ive always maintained that he is more hype than substance. Kind of in a best of the rest type of situation. Not exactly sad he chose to stay, but it does look bad on us that this has all gotten so public.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: QC on Today at 04:38:32 am
Hughes has been here since March. No progress at all has been made in terms of first teaming signings or new contracts. There is clearly an inability to plan or execute a plan

I am as unimpressed as anyone, but for the record he's only been officially actually working for Liverpool since June.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 05:50:25 am
While I am honestly surprised I will hold my anger till the end of the window.

Like I've said before, his agent will lose his shit the most.

Martin has just fucked up his whole retirement plan right there.

Lets move on to the Saudis and offer them 150 mil for a double deal for Bruno and Tony G.

I think signing Bruno would be a significant upgrade on Endo.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: QC on Today at 06:22:19 am
I think signing Bruno would be a significant upgrade on Endo.
Not realistic and dodgy ankles.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Jesse Pinkman on Today at 04:33:18 am
. Surely they have options 2 and 3 on the backburner?
We used to. Dont get Gotze and we sign Mane. Dont get Brandt and we sign Salah. Dont get Zielinski and we get Gini. But then van Dijk happened and we waited and ended up with one of the best CBs ever and it gave the nerds brain rot. Now we can only wait for the perfect signing and if that doesnt happen we do nothing and put out pieces telling everyone how smart we are and how stupid other clubs are for making signings.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Pretty disappointing so far. Club leaving themselves a lot to do with transfers and renewals in the short term.

Hopefully the lines being fed to journos about there being no alternatives is just a smokescreen because they don't want to go through another Zubimendi like public u turn.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 06:38:41 am
Hopefully the lines being fed to journos about there being no alternatives is just a smokescreen because they don't want to go through another Zubimendi like public u turn.
I really don't think it is.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Wool on Today at 06:29:58 am
We used to. Dont get Gotze and we sign Mane. Dont get Brandt and we sign Salah. Dont get Zielinski and we get Gini. But then van Dijk happened and we waited and ended up with one of the best CBs ever and it gave the nerds brain rot. Now we can only wait for the perfect signing and if that doesnt happen we do nothing and put out pieces telling everyone how smart we are and how stupid other clubs are for making signings.

With Gotze and Brandt I thought it wasn't that we didn't get them, or they rejected us, but rather Klopp said them and the transfer team named someone else

Like we knew as fans we were going after Salah and Mane a good month or so before the window opened so it wasn't failing to sign someone lead to them, just our team named someone else other than Klopps pick
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
I do not think in isolation the Zubi debacle is worthy of meltdown, it just didn't work out there, boyhood club and all that.

What is starting to making peoples piss boil is the consistent failure and cheapskates of our transfer committee, failure after failure, especially in crucial transfer windows.

You know we are going to pick up injuries to key players so we go into the season with high hopes on the kids performing .. again.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
i am sure Hughes has some other options up his sleeve.
Even a fool would plan to have options to a crucial signing.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
If other club supporters are laughing at us about our transfers falling through, they are very silly.

Who are these people supporting if they think they're in a position to laugh at us?

The teams who have done a lot of transfer business aren't in any way our competitors. They are teams like West Ham struggling to keep mid table. They are teams who struggle to hold onto players so are having to replace those who have left. Or they are badly run nonsense teams like Chelsea.

They need to sign lots of players because they have lots of positions where their current players aren't good enough! Not the case for us at all - we have several positions where we have more good players than we can use. As we saw last season, that's important.

Our PL competitors - i.e. teams we are fighting for top of the table with - have mostly not done many or even any signings yet. They can laugh all they like about transfers, they won't be laughing when they play us, from what I've seen in pre season.

Our traditional competitors in Europe are not in a position to laugh, because with the exception of Real Madrid and perhaps Inter they are all underwhelming at the moment, and don't have a squad anything like as good as we do.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
It's a shitshow and an utter catastrophe of a summer so far. You'd forgive it if we at least had the contracts of VVD, Salah and Trent sorted.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:57:48 pm
Don't think we have loads of very good options for a 6 at all, can't agree there. Chasing this supposed perfection is getting us nowhere and it's also massively generous to say Zubimendi is world class anyway which makes the whole argument no even truthful.


Of course we dont, my point was we have very good midfielders but we definitely need a world class 6 to elevate them. Mac has the potential to be world class; Jones, Gravenberch and Dom all have potential but Id be very surprised if they ended up as truly world class, but none of them look like they could be world class 6s. For me we need to prioritise potentially world class players, especially at the 6 position as its pretty much the key cog in how Slot wants to play.

Im not naive enough to think that Zubimendi was the only one, but I do believe the club will have explored the market, enquired around a list of targets and he initially decided to join  a match made in heaven. There still might be a couple of players out there but its whether a) their club are willing to sell; b) they want to join us and c) they fit the profile. Bruno Guimaraess name has come up a few times, hes a brilliant player, but even City wouldnt go over £80m for him, theres just no way you can justify paying £100m for him given his age.

A lot of people tried to pin the signing of Thiago on Klopp, suggesting it was someone Edwards wouldnt have signed because the club always wanted U23 and 200 appearances. I disagree, Thiago was an outlier at Bayern, a world class controller who was very good at defending and able to play in any system. Even at that age it was ridiculous value to get him for £25-£30m or whatever the fee was. It was just a shame he had a few huge injuries we couldnt have foreseen. It shown you the level of player we want to come in and perform that role, some of the names being suggested, whilst good players, simply wont be at the level we require if we want to catch up to City and Arsenal. Whilst itll kill me if we stand still and do nothing, if it means we get a transformative player in January or next summer, itll be worth it. I dont want us to end up going for someone like Ugarte, it stinks of United going from FDJ to Casemiro. The profile we want is bang on, unfortunately its the one with the smallest pool of elite talent.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·3m
[🟢] NEW: Barcelona have reactivated talks to sign Luis Diaz!
Liverpool have set a price tag of 75m but players could be exchanged to help with FFP.

[@PSierraR]



https://x.com/AnfieldSector/status/1823235819097690241

There is a video in the 2nd tweet of the reporter confirming Barca's interest in Diaz but I don't know how to embed the tweet
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Diaz for De Jong with Barca paying over half his wages..

But back in reality..

Gallagher, Berge and Phillips are all still on the market.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:04:54 am
Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·3m
[🟢] NEW: Barcelona have reactivated talks to sign Luis Diaz!
Liverpool have set a price tag of 75m but players could be exchanged to help with FFP.

[@PSierraR]



https://x.com/AnfieldSector/status/1823235819097690241

There is a video in the 2nd tweet of the reporter confirming Barca's interest in Diaz but I don't know how to embed the tweet

The players worth swapping (Gavi and Pedre) Barca will never sell and De Jong is made crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 06:44:26 am
With Gotze and Brandt I thought it wasn't that we didn't get them, or they rejected us, but rather Klopp said them and the transfer team named someone else

Like we knew as fans we were going after Salah and Mane a good month or so before the window opened so it wasn't failing to sign someone lead to them, just our team named someone else other than Klopps pick
That point in time Klopp and Edwards where building the team up and needed to keep bringing talent in.
There not much urgent issues with this squad currently. they can be in a year or so.
In outfield Positions is currently 2 deep across the back line, have 5 senior attacks and 6 Senior Midfields(5 who are 25 or younger) and 4 under 21(2 may be moved on). Im not counting Nyoni right now either.
Basically would be looking for Prime age Deeper midfielder(who basically as plug and play as you can get) and LB. If there a winger or CB that makes sense sure. It Likely there more 1 target overall but it possible some other are not get able for whatever reason.
Also you want to upset the plan B publicly if possible too.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 11:49:39 pm
So now that we know Slot wants a Zubimendi-type 6 (minus the weird mountain obsession), who profiles similarly to him?

Someone Dutch.
