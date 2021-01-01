Don't think we have loads of very good options for a 6 at all, can't agree there. Chasing this supposed perfection is getting us nowhere and it's also massively generous to say Zubimendi is world class anyway which makes the whole argument no even truthful.



Of course we dont, my point was we have very good midfielders but we definitely need a world class 6 to elevate them. Mac has the potential to be world class; Jones, Gravenberch and Dom all have potential but Id be very surprised if they ended up as truly world class, but none of them look like they could be world class 6s. For me we need to prioritise potentially world class players, especially at the 6 position as its pretty much the key cog in how Slot wants to play.Im not naive enough to think that Zubimendi was the only one, but I do believe the club will have explored the market, enquired around a list of targets and he initially decided to join  a match made in heaven. There still might be a couple of players out there but its whether a) their club are willing to sell; b) they want to join us and c) they fit the profile. Bruno Guimaraess name has come up a few times, hes a brilliant player, but even City wouldnt go over £80m for him, theres just no way you can justify paying £100m for him given his age.A lot of people tried to pin the signing of Thiago on Klopp, suggesting it was someone Edwards wouldnt have signed because the club always wanted U23 and 200 appearances. I disagree, Thiago was an outlier at Bayern, a world class controller who was very good at defending and able to play in any system. Even at that age it was ridiculous value to get him for £25-£30m or whatever the fee was. It was just a shame he had a few huge injuries we couldnt have foreseen. It shown you the level of player we want to come in and perform that role, some of the names being suggested, whilst good players, simply wont be at the level we require if we want to catch up to City and Arsenal. Whilst itll kill me if we stand still and do nothing, if it means we get a transformative player in January or next summer, itll be worth it. I dont want us to end up going for someone like Ugarte, it stinks of United going from FDJ to Casemiro. The profile we want is bang on, unfortunately its the one with the smallest pool of elite talent.