Hopefully we get someone I was quite annoyed before but, there are other players like Manu Kone who is going pretty cheap and would be an improvement on Endo, he also could be the answer we need his stats dont look great in passing etc but he is in a poor team, MonchunGladbach are quite poor and as he is only 22 could be a good buy to share with Gravenberch.

This will now be 3 years we ahve been waiting on a DM should have just kept Fab if we knew it was gonna be like this.
Transfers fall through, it happens, but to not have an alternative is really disappointing. Going into the season without making a single signing and still no closer to sorting out contracts of Salah, Trent and VVD, with the latter expressing concerns over signings, is concerning. It doesn't look good at all. I think it was important the unknown Richard Hughes got off to a good start here but at the moment there are still question marks over him.
The thing is, we've done really well to replenish our midfield. Had we gotten Zubimendi through, we would be lauding the team for doing this so well in a short space of time. I read posts remarking the same on here. The 6 is the final piece in this midfield revamp. Given how close we are to finishing the midfield rebuild, I would think we have a plan. Surely they have options 2 and 3 on the backburner?
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:29:47 am
We conceded 18 shots against United with Grav as a double pivot though.

Zubamendi was more of an Alonso than a Mascherano. As Alonso said tackling should be a last resort. He was very good at being in the right position to make interceptions or block passing lanes. His biggest positive was that he is hugely press-resistant and very good at progressing the ball.

We should recall how Slot wants to play the game. He wants to pass teams to death. The key to that is progressing the ball from the defence to the midfield.

In a much more established Liverpool lineup featuring our best players against Sevilla, we conceded 7 shots, most of them from outside of the box. With him in that team we looked like we progressed the ball very well. Is he a natural? Maybe - havent seen enough of him to say hes not but he definitely has the tools to be a player in that second pivot.

I think in this two at the base of midfield system, its more about controlling space when out of possession as we switch to become more compact and in possession youre looking at people with game intelligence and ability to receive the ball on the half turn and progress the ball more quickly through the lines, whether with passing or dribbling. I think, from what Ive seen, that Gravenberch is able to do these things. As well as Zubimendi? I dunno.

I just think of having two ball players coming out of the back simply means that we are not as rigid coming out of defence as we once were. Two options to get out from defence means we are less predictable.

I remember when the pressing trigger for opponents used to be when Fab got the ball in front of the defence, and last year when Macca did as well. Against Arsenal they went for Curtis but that just meant that Grav received the ball with more space and for a bit they didnt know how to stop us getting out. I think, maybe?, thats the idea?
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:33:01 am
Transfers fall through, it happens, but to not have an alternative is really disappointing. Going into the season without making a single signing and still no closer to sorting out contracts of Salah, Trent and VVD, with the latter expressing concerns over signings, is concerning. It doesn't look good at all. I think it was important the unknown Richard Hughes got off to a good start here but at the moment there are still question marks over him.

Hughes has been here since March. No progress at all has been made in terms of first teaming signings or new contracts. There is clearly an inability to plan or execute a plan
Quote from: Jesse Pinkman on Today at 04:33:18 am
The thing is, we've done really well to replenish our midfield. Had we gotten Zubimendi through, we would be lauding the team for doing this so well in a short space of time. I read posts remarking the same on here. The 6 is the final piece in this midfield revamp. Given how close we are to finishing the midfield rebuild, I would think we have a plan. Surely they have options 2 and 3 on the backburner?

 Well, hopefully they have and they're just keeping their cards really close to their chest this time, because if we haven't, that would be very disappointing.
I think Hughes does the sum total of Fk all. I genuinely am worried about losing Trent, Mo and Virgil with this clown in charge.
Here is an idea FSG, just fire Hughes who as it is does nothing and is as gullible as a baby, use that money towards renewal of contracts of Trent, Mo and Virgil.
Quote from: QC on Today at 04:38:32 am
Hughes has been here since March. No progress at all has been made in terms of first teaming signings or new contracts. There is clearly an inability to plan or execute a plan

Yeah, it's a real concern for me. Perhaps if Klopp had still be here things may have been different. He may have got on the blower to Zubimendi and convinced him to join. Likewise, it might have been a lot easier to get those three to sign new contracts. That's not a slight on the new manager by the way, I just think we needed someone with a bit of charisma to fill the void Jurgen has left which might have helped get deals done. And I'm not convinced Hughes has got that.
What a silly lad
Quote from: QC on Today at 04:38:32 am
Hughes has been here since March. No progress at all has been made in terms of first teaming signings or new contracts. There is clearly an inability to plan or execute a plan

It is still a little bit early to jump to that conclusion but in another 6 months if he hasn't tied up all of those players, I think it'll be a very different view.
Getting torn on to shreds on his instagram, oh well its his loss more than ours.

Well move on, hell cease to exists in a few years.

His agent lost out the most hell be the one seriously upset lol
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 02:49:56 am
no wonder rival clubs laugh at us all the time. They always have a reason to.

A bit over the top this, all that really matters is how we perform in the league and the Champions league. If we win both, they can laugh as much as they want during the off season!
The audacity of these suits to insult the manager post by calling it as head coach, still riles me. As it is I have zero sympathy for suits in general who run in the boardroom and whose greed has brought the world to its current state with their rapacious egos.
The fact that Edwards and Hughes will be earning millions doing zilch, while Slot has to not only cover for their inadequacies but also face questions from the media about lack of transfers is just the pinnacle of cowardice from the suits.
A wise man had said that there is the holy trinity the players, managers and supporters. The suits just need to sign cheques. Already that tenet has been desecrated.
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 05:26:38 am
Wait you are seriously Macedonian Red??
Nooooooooooooooo...... No way!...
The guy Hughes looks a bit of gullible person.what has he achieved so far ? Extended contracts of senior players ? No.
Bought players ? No. Just wasted time on a potential transfer that wasn't going to happen. Remember we sold Jordan Ibe to bournemouth with this guy at the helm. Looks clueless.
