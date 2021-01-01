We conceded 18 shots against United with Grav as a double pivot though.



Zubamendi was more of an Alonso than a Mascherano. As Alonso said tackling should be a last resort. He was very good at being in the right position to make interceptions or block passing lanes. His biggest positive was that he is hugely press-resistant and very good at progressing the ball.



We should recall how Slot wants to play the game. He wants to pass teams to death. The key to that is progressing the ball from the defence to the midfield.



In a much more established Liverpool lineup featuring our best players against Sevilla, we conceded 7 shots, most of them from outside of the box. With him in that team we looked like we progressed the ball very well. Is he a natural? Maybe - havent seen enough of him to say hes not but he definitely has the tools to be a player in that second pivot.I think in this two at the base of midfield system, its more about controlling space when out of possession as we switch to become more compact and in possession youre looking at people with game intelligence and ability to receive the ball on the half turn and progress the ball more quickly through the lines, whether with passing or dribbling. I think, from what Ive seen, that Gravenberch is able to do these things. As well as Zubimendi? I dunno.I just think of having two ball players coming out of the back simply means that we are not as rigid coming out of defence as we once were. Two options to get out from defence means we are less predictable.I remember when the pressing trigger for opponents used to be when Fab got the ball in front of the defence, and last year when Macca did as well. Against Arsenal they went for Curtis but that just meant that Grav received the ball with more space and for a bit they didnt know how to stop us getting out. I think, maybe?, thats the idea?