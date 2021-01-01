« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags

Today at 04:02:25 am
Hopefully we get someone I was quite annoyed before but, there are other players like Manu Kone who is going pretty cheap and would be an improvement on Endo, he also could be the answer we need his stats dont look great in passing etc but he is in a poor team, MonchunGladbach are quite poor and as he is only 22 could be a good buy to share with Gravenberch.

https://fbref.com/en/players/86574238/Manu-Kone#all_scout_summary

This will now be 3 years we ahve been waiting on a DM should have just kept Fab if we knew it was gonna be like this.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:04:37 am by Lubeh »
