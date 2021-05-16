« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 437 438 439 440 441 [442] 443   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 643653 times)

Offline LFCEmpire

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,687
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17640 on: Today at 12:46:57 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:28:55 am
Next you will be saying Germans who have reservations about Olaf Scholz or who disagreed with Angela Merkel deserve Hitler. It is so over the top it is untrue.

So far we have had a poor window lets move on and remedy that.

You are spot on.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17641 on: Today at 12:53:38 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:40:19 am
We're going to do this whilst (IMO) losing at least two, very possibly three, of our best ever players next year. For nothing. Which will make a) some current players probably want to leave and b) good players elsewhere think nah, fuck that.

This summer for me, we should have went all out IMO. Regardless of what the manager wanted to do with the squad. I'm talking 3 or 4 big investments in to improve us. Oh, and extended all three of those aforementioned players by now. Geniuses like Edwards and Hughes should have demanded it of themselves. A top class defensive mid, a Van Den Verg improvement, plus someone who'll take Robertson's spot and arguably a left winger which would require being ruthless with Diaz. All just my opinions but I think a lot of our fans (judging by RAWK) share some of the arrogance of the recruitment team, thinking we can get no better.

I'm sceptical about what's going to happen under Slot now, I really am. It's nothing to do with him, he's seemingly put his ideas across well, the football should be attractive and the players seem to like it. With these owners though and a man who isn't a genius in charge, it'll only ever be runners up and also rans, there's enough evidence of that now. I can half get Salah and Van Dijk going, I fucking love the pair of them but at their ages they can't stay forever, but if we lose Trent at this stage of his career after being where we were a few years ago it'd be a bigger kick to the balls than what it would have been like seeing Gerrard go to Chelsea in 2005 IMO. I've never rated a Liverpool player more than I have Gerrard but I really believe that.

I promised myself I'd try and avoid using the word ambition so much this summer but you just can't deny these fuckers have none. And I say that for so many more reasons than the mummy's boy staying put in San Sebastian. There has just never been an appetite to go above and beyond but it's been like that for 30 years now. I do want the club to sign shiny new toys, preferably good ones that are very expensive. Apologies if your viewpoints differ, I just can't imagine why they should.

I can get shopping for good deals in the market, but we have certain positions we need to fill. We also apparently have no issues with PSR or cash flow at the moment.

With that in mind then, why not try and lay a marker and go after a Calafiori, or a Yoro, or an older more experienced CB?

Why not after Zubimendi have other options, even if it costs a lot - if we have funds why not go big on someone like Guimaraes? He apparently has a release clause.

Why not a statement signing with an attacker/Salah back up and replacement?

To some degree we have to take the arrogance of how good the team is and apply it to how big the club is - it's fucking Liverpool a CL club, 4th richest in the world, most successful in English history, a legitimate footballing giant - so why should we have to be opportunistic in the market

What have we actually been doing all summer if our entire transfer options appear to be Zubimendi and this Georgian keeper?

And why are we seemingly no closer to a deal for the VVD, Trent, and Mo?  Frankly right now I can only see VVD as someone we would maybe retain, and I can't even blame someone like Trent looking at Madrid as a good move, because they are winning everything and fucking doing stuff every window.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17642 on: Today at 12:54:19 am »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 12:42:44 am
Andre - DM
Lukeba - CB
Frimpong - W
Marmaduke - Future keeper

Sorted.

I don't think Andre is good enough. No one has signed him yet for a reason I think
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,526
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17643 on: Today at 12:54:51 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 12:37:51 am
We have one here:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354717.1880

Grav is a real talent but he isn't a first pivot. Someone like Zubamendi and him, Jones, Macca or Szobozslai makes sense. None of them want to be the player who drops the deepest time after time and progresses the ball. For me Grav and Jones quite simply don't have the defensive instincts to be a first pivot. Macca doesn't have the physicality and Szobozslai doesn't have the touch and safe passing to perform that role.

It is a specialist role that is really complex and thus requires a specialist.

Klopp got away without one last season because he is a pragmatist and was prepared to use our firepower and squad depth in attack to negate the lack of a specialist 6. Slot won't do that.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,371
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17644 on: Today at 01:03:14 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:54:51 am
Grav is a real talent but he isn't a first pivot. Someone like Zubamendi and him, Jones, Macca or Szobozslai makes sense. None of them want to be the player who drops the deepest time after time and progresses the ball. For me Grav and Jones quite simply don't have the defensive instincts to be a first pivot. Macca doesn't have the physicality and Szobozslai doesn't have the touch and safe passing to perform that role.

It is a specialist role that is really complex and thus requires a specialist.

Klopp got away without one last season because he is a pragmatist and was prepared to use our firepower and squad depth in attack to negate the lack of a specialist 6. Slot won't do that.
As it is, he is the closest we have to a No.6, it seems. At least, he has the physicality and skillset and "hard to take the ball off". Only thing is, does he have the discipline?
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,674
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17645 on: Today at 01:05:05 am »
All the reasons the club mooted for a lack of activity in June and July are looking pretty silly now. We've been short of a defensive midfielder for over a year and every man and his dog knew that. It seems crazy that Slot had to 'work with the players' before realising, and when it finally clicked that we needed one we've made an 'opportunistic' punt for a player who's rejected everybody, and then left it too late to find an alternative once he rejected us. If this situation with Zubimendi happened earlier in the window you'd probably be more understanding.

It's a bad look that our Sporting Director seemed surprised by what the squad needed, seemed surprised by the player rejecting us and seems unable to identify another player who can fill a similar role to Zubimendi. It's his job.

When Zielinski rejected us, we swiftly moved on to sign an attacking midfielder from relegated Newcastle to come and play as an 8. When Benjamin Mendy went to City (thank god), we signed a LB from relegated Hull. On neither occasion did we throw our hands in the air and refuse to sign an alternative 'for the sake of it'.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:08:55 am by Clint Eastwood »
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17646 on: Today at 01:05:44 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:03:14 am
As it is, he is the closest we have to a No.6, it seems. At least, he has the physicality and skillset and "hard to take the ball off". Only thing is, does he have the discipline?

He is the closest thing we have got because we are unwilling to look to far into the market it seems

I hope he steps up, I think he maybe can. But we were desperate for a 6, it was our main target, and now we are saying we will make do because we are unwilling
Logged

Offline n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,407
  • Born a Red, die a Red. 4-2-3-1 Ultra. DM sceptic.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17647 on: Today at 01:07:50 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:54:51 am
Grav is a real talent but he isn't a first pivot. Someone like Zubamendi and him, Jones, Macca or Szobozslai makes sense. None of them want to be the player who drops the deepest time after time and progresses the ball. For me Grav and Jones quite simply don't have the defensive instincts to be a first pivot. Macca doesn't have the physicality and Szobozslai doesn't have the touch and safe passing to perform that role.

It is a specialist role that is really complex and thus requires a specialist.


Tbf Grav has looked good in that position in the two preseason games hes played next to Macca and Curtis (preseason caveat yada yada). Maybe, just maybe , having seen what hes seen from his midfield, he thinks theres enough talent in there for us to be very good?

From what Ive seen, Zubimendi didnt look like he was a ball winning defensive mid, he just looked a bit like a metronome - a bit like Xavi but without the passing range. I get that everyone had a bit of a hard on for him but when I was looking there wasnt anything there that I thought like ooo this is a massive upgrade on what we have.

Also, we need have a conversation about Bajcetic because, on the one hand we think hes gonna be the next Busquets like player, but how the fuck is he gonna be that player if he never plays?

Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,760
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17648 on: Today at 01:08:03 am »
Nothing makes sense with the way the club is doing business.

Then again, that can be said of our transfer activity for about 5 years now. Its akin to a managed decline - certainly so if your expectation of the owners is that they should be putting us in the best position to compete, season after season. They simply arent and thats been the case for 90% of their time at the club.
Logged

Offline lindylou100

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,720
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17649 on: Today at 01:10:20 am »
To me at least, it was always clear that slot was hired because he would be able to get the most out of the existing squad and promote from the academy. There was never going to be any wholesale changes to the roster this summer. As far as the senior players go I would not be surprised if they are stalling waiting to see how Slot performs and what moves the club makes before committing to what could be their final contract. The Zubamendi signing was supposed to be a statement of intent to demonstrate our ambition to them but for whatever reason its all gone tits up. Its a bad look all round for Hughes, lets hope he can pull something out of the hat sharpish.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,118
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17650 on: Today at 01:14:01 am »
Shit, whingers back in with a shot. Called that too early.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline tax_man

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 813
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17651 on: Today at 01:15:43 am »
I fancy giving everyone the benefit of the doubt on this one. By all accounts it was always going to be a very tough one to pull off and they havent pulled it off. I dont think we need to collectively be shitting any beds quite yet.

The overarching point still stands - the bar is very high to improve the team and once that bar is met the opportunity for a transfer has got to be there. Knowing where that bar is did need to be established by a whole new coaching and technical team as well.

Perhaps Im being too kind to them. I dunno, a guy deciding to stay at his hometown club just doesnt feel very burning pitchforks to me.
Logged

Offline tamadic

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 626
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17652 on: Today at 01:16:33 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:24:54 am
To be honest, some of you deserved these:




I am out of this septic tank ...

Beating the dead horse wouldn't save FSG reputation...
People are all complaining how bad a window so far and bringing up H&G is relevant?? that's weird
Logged

Offline Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,915
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17653 on: Today at 01:19:18 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:53:38 am
I can get shopping for good deals in the market, but we have certain positions we need to fill. We also apparently have no issues with PSR or cash flow at the moment.

With that in mind then, why not try and lay a marker and go after a Calafiori, or a Yoro, or an older more experienced CB?

Why not after Zubimendi have other options, even if it costs a lot - if we have funds why not go big on someone like Guimaraes? He apparently has a release clause.

Why not a statement signing with an attacker/Salah back up and replacement?

To some degree we have to take the arrogance of how good the team is and apply it to how big the club is - it's fucking Liverpool a CL club, 4th richest in the world, most successful in English history, a legitimate footballing giant - so why should we have to be opportunistic in the market

What have we actually been doing all summer if our entire transfer options appear to be Zubimendi and this Georgian keeper?

And why are we seemingly no closer to a deal for the VVD, Trent, and Mo?  Frankly right now I can only see VVD as someone we would maybe retain, and I can't even blame someone like Trent looking at Madrid as a good move, because they are winning everything and fucking doing stuff every window.

We've long prioritised getting "value" in the transfer market over going out and getting the best players (either in terms of quality/fit). It's why we avail ourselves of release clauses so often, or have previously bought from clubs struggling with their finances (and why we were in for Gordon earlier in the window) - because it's one of the best ways to get players below their market value. As good as Mac Allister is, I imagine the main attraction was he was gettable for a fee far below his market value at a fixed price, rather than him necessarily being the best midfielder who was available last summer. Now you can argue whether others players would have come here, or whether he actually was in fact the best midfielder available to us but you can bet the conversation was "hey look, this very good player is an absolute bargain" and not "who is the absolute best player we could go out and sign" and that for me is the problem.

I've said it before, but I don't think the issue is that we're unwilling to spend money, I think the issue is we're absolutely obsessed with being seen to get the best value for our money (at whatever price point we're shopping at) and then desperate to pat ourselves on the back for it and tell everyone how clever we are after the fact. Added in that we're compltely inflexible with what we consider to be value. It's the complete wrong strategy for a club of our size/means in my opinion, but it is what it is and I don't see it changing any time soon. Problem is the world has caught up on the analytics front, and any competitive edge we used to have at unearthing gems for below market value is probably now gone, so now we rely heavily on release clauses or other "opportunistic" situations. It's also possibly part of the reason the transfer "strategy" of the past 3-4 years has been a confusing, muddled clusterfuck, because "value" and "opportunism" come first, and things like quality and team fit to a degree, come second.

We're one of the richest clubs in the world so the starting point should be "who are the best, most suited players we could possibly buy to strengthen" and take it from there. But since the VVD/Alisson signings (which heralded so much success) we've basically stopped doing that. We're trying to be clever instead.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:25:25 am by Haggis36 »
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,526
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17654 on: Today at 01:21:16 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:03:14 am
As it is, he is the closest we have to a No.6, it seems. At least, he has the physicality and skillset and "hard to take the ball off". Only thing is, does he have the discipline?

I think that discipline is the key.

A Zubamendi or an Alonso love their role. That is what they revel in doing. They have the discipline to do the same thing over and over again. Other players have the technical attributes to do that but as you say lack the discipline and above all the concentration.

Probably the best example of that would be David Luiz who had all the technical attributes to play as a centre back or as a 6. He didn't have the discipline, mentality or concentration to d that though without committing huge unforced errors.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,526
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17655 on: Today at 01:22:48 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:14:01 am
Shit, whingers back in with a shot. Called that too early.

Slot and VVD should really know better.

Shiny new toys and that.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Risto

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17656 on: Today at 01:26:46 am »
Brilliant moves by Hughes and co in this transfer window.

 I know it is looking a bit bleak at the moment, but maybe there is a strategy involved? Lower everyone's expectations, make it clear there is no one else good enough and then quietly move for a gem when no- one expects and the selling club thinks it is a last minute panic buy by Liverpool, giving Liverpool upper hand in negotiations as the club can do with a cash injection before the deadline.

 In fact the plan could involve 2-3 seemingly panic buys before the end of the window, when this has been the plan all along, not alerting rival buyers to jump onboard to complicate the situation. Well done if this happens and they turn out world class players.

Maybe I'm just being optimistic and they just think we already have a squad that can't be improved on? Maybe Liverpool will win the quadruple and make all bed-wetters on here look foolish?
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17657 on: Today at 01:28:21 am »
Please and thank you. I am tried of mentioning his name.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5Ca5ROVEZy4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5Ca5ROVEZy4</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EDXJEakOjmM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EDXJEakOjmM</a>
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,526
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17658 on: Today at 01:29:47 am »
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 01:07:50 am
Tbf Grav has looked good in that position in the two preseason games hes played next to Macca and Curtis (preseason caveat yada yada). Maybe, just maybe , having seen what hes seen from his midfield, he thinks theres enough talent in there for us to be very good?

From what Ive seen, Zubimendi didnt look like he was a ball winning defensive mid, he just looked a bit like a metronome - a bit like Xavi but without the passing range. I get that everyone had a bit of a hard on for him but when I was looking there wasnt anything there that I thought like ooo this is a massive upgrade on what we have.

Also, we need have a conversation about Bajcetic because, on the one hand we think hes gonna be the next Busquets like player, but how the fuck is he gonna be that player if he never plays?



We conceded 18 shots against United with Grav as a double pivot though.

Zubamendi was more of an Alonso than a Mascherano. As Alonso said tackling should be a last resort. He was very good at being in the right position to make interceptions or block passing lanes. His biggest positive was that he is hugely press-resistant and very good at progressing the ball.

We should recall how Slot wants to play the game. He wants to pass teams to death. The key to that is progressing the ball from the defence to the midfield.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,469
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17659 on: Today at 01:30:29 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:33:16 pm
Agree with your first line here ... as to the second there's always another player - its up to them to find one.
You can't do nothing... get to mid August (with 2.5 weeks left - which is a shit ton of time in transfer land) and go 'oh well we tried but he didn't fancy it'

We're talking Stiller, Adli, Ederson and who else exactly? I've watched all of them and I can't say any of them are at LFC's level, they could be but you'll be paying a lot to find out. I think we'll sign some players but I could certainly understand look at the 6 market and saying no thanks.
Logged

Offline LiverBirdKop

  • A moron. Twice. No flies on their nullshit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,425
  • 51,077 Deleted
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17660 on: Today at 01:31:14 am »
They're just keeping the books looking tidy in the eyes of the banks/potential investors.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,526
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17661 on: Today at 01:47:55 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 01:30:29 am
We're talking Stiller, Adli, Ederson and who else exactly? I've watched all of them and I can't say any of them are at LFC's level, they could be but you'll be paying a lot to find out. I think we'll sign some players but I could certainly understand look at the 6 market and saying no thanks.

You can't do that with a Coach who basis his entire gameplan on having a 6 who can receive and progress the ball. There are a couple of players out there who would be a perfect fit. One would cost big money and the other is on massive wages.

The question though is how much do we lose by not qualifying for the Champions League. The last time would have paid for Bellingham.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,674
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17662 on: Today at 01:50:48 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:47:55 am
You can't do that with a Coach who basis his entire gameplan on having a 6 who can receive and progress the ball. There are a couple of players out there who would be a perfect fit. One would cost big money and the other is on massive wages.

The question though is how much do we lose by not qualifying for the Champions League. The last time would have paid for Bellingham.
The latter I think is de Jong, who is the former?
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,685
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17663 on: Today at 01:57:02 am »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 12:05:01 am
What's gone wrong, then?  All bar Klopp are here and actively in roles either at the club or at the club's ownership group.
Good question.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,145
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17664 on: Today at 02:01:12 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:50:48 am
The latter I think is de Jong, who is the former?
Wharton?
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,526
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17665 on: Today at 02:04:38 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:50:48 am
The latter I think is de Jong, who is the former?

Bruno Guimarães.

For me, he is the perfect football solution but doesn't make sense from a risk adverse business point of view.

The other is Paqueta. To be fair being banned for life could be a downside.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:12:11 am by Eeyore »
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,608
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17666 on: Today at 02:34:29 am »
Quote from: Risto on Today at 01:26:46 am
Brilliant moves by Hughes and co in this transfer window.

 I know it is looking a bit bleak at the moment, but maybe there is a strategy involved? Lower everyone's expectations, make it clear there is no one else good enough and then quietly move for a gem when no- one expects and the selling club thinks it is a last minute panic buy by Liverpool, giving Liverpool upper hand in negotiations as the club can do with a cash injection before the deadline.

 In fact the plan could involve 2-3 seemingly panic buys before the end of the window, when this has been the plan all along, not alerting rival buyers to jump onboard to complicate the situation. Well done if this happens and they turn out world class players.

I think past experience with Tchou Tchou, Bellingham, Caicedo etc should tell you this is not what's happening.

We won the league and CL, which maximised the brand value, and expanded Anfield, which maximised physical asset values. FSG's work is done, now they're waiting for the richest oil baron to name their price. Don't wreck yourself waiting for them to invest in more silverware.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,608
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17667 on: Today at 02:35:48 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:04:38 am
Bruno Guimarães.

For me, he is the perfect football solution but doesn't make sense from a risk adverse business point of view.

The other is Paqueta. To be fair being banned for life could be a downside.

But what an opportunity to get him on the cheap!
Logged

Online Number 7

  • Gegenpresser
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,120
  • And the sweet silver song of a lark..
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17668 on: Today at 02:49:56 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:22:48 am
Slot and VVD should really know better.

Shiny new toys and that.

The fiasco of what has happened today and then our club captain himself coming out and saying the club should make some signingsno wonder rival clubs laugh at us all the time. They always have a reason to.
Logged
YWNA

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,657
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17669 on: Today at 02:51:10 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 02:49:56 am
no wonder rival clubs laugh at us all the time. They always have a reason to.

The horror!
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,406
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17670 on: Today at 02:51:12 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 02:34:29 am
I think past experience with Tchou Tchou, Bellingham, Caicedo etc should tell you this is not what's happening.

We won the league and CL, which maximised the brand value, and expanded Anfield, which maximised physical asset values. FSG's work is done, now they're waiting for the richest oil baron to name their price. Don't wreck yourself waiting for them to invest in more silverware.
We signed four players last summer, and while the Zubi news is annoying blaming FSG doesn't make sense. It's not JWH's job to sign players. Hughes and co will need to be held to account if we do not find a DM in this window.
Logged

Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,907
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17671 on: Today at 02:56:20 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:40:19 am
We're going to do this whilst (IMO) losing at least two, very possibly three, of our best ever players next year. For nothing. Which will make a) some current players probably want to leave and b) good players elsewhere think nah, fuck that.

This summer for me, we should have went all out IMO. Regardless of what the manager wanted to do with the squad. I'm talking 3 or 4 big investments in to improve us. Oh, and extended all three of those aforementioned players by now. Geniuses like Edwards and Hughes should have demanded it of themselves. A top class defensive mid, a Van Den Verg improvement, plus someone who'll take Robertson's spot and arguably a left winger which would require being ruthless with Diaz. All just my opinions but I think a lot of our fans (judging by RAWK) share some of the arrogance of the recruitment team, thinking we can get no better.

I'm sceptical about what's going to happen under Slot now, I really am. It's nothing to do with him, he's seemingly put his ideas across well, the football should be attractive and the players seem to like it. With these owners though and a man who isn't a genius in charge, it'll only ever be runners up and also rans, there's enough evidence of that now. I can half get Salah and Van Dijk going, I fucking love the pair of them but at their ages they can't stay forever, but if we lose Trent at this stage of his career after being where we were a few years ago it'd be a bigger kick to the balls than what it would have been like seeing Gerrard go to Chelsea in 2005 IMO. I've never rated a Liverpool player more than I have Gerrard but I really believe that.

I promised myself I'd try and avoid using the word ambition so much this summer but you just can't deny these fuckers have none. And I say that for so many more reasons than the mummy's boy staying put in San Sebastian. There has just never been an appetite to go above and beyond but it's been like that for 30 years now. I do want the club to sign shiny new toys, preferably good ones that are very expensive. Apologies if your viewpoints differ, I just can't imagine why they should.

Well said.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,439
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17672 on: Today at 03:02:15 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 02:49:56 am
The fiasco of what has happened today and then our club captain himself coming out and saying the club should make some signingsno wonder rival clubs laugh at us all the time. They always have a reason to.

Definitely were laughing hard at us the last 8 years. As hard as could be - always.
Logged

Online Number 7

  • Gegenpresser
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,120
  • And the sweet silver song of a lark..
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17673 on: Today at 03:07:28 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:02:15 am
Definitely were laughing hard at us the last 8 years. As hard as could be - always.

This isnt anything to do with Klopp mate.

Even when Klopp was here many transfer windows (and transfer incidents) were laughable for a club of our stature.
Logged
YWNA

Online masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,872
  • hippie at heart
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17674 on: Today at 03:07:45 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:28:14 pm
We had the Zubamendi's agreement 2 weeks ago. Why give him the opportunity to change his mind?

Penny pinching, should have paid the release clause and be done with it. Fucking Clusterfuck.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,980
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17675 on: Today at 03:15:59 am »
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 01:07:50 am
Tbf Grav has looked good in that position in the two preseason games hes played next to Macca and Curtis (preseason caveat yada yada). Maybe, just maybe , having seen what hes seen from his midfield, he thinks theres enough talent in there for us to be very good?

From what Ive seen, Zubimendi didnt look like he was a ball winning defensive mid, he just looked a bit like a metronome - a bit like Xavi but without the passing range. I get that everyone had a bit of a hard on for him but when I was looking there wasnt anything there that I thought like ooo this is a massive upgrade on what we have.

Also, we need have a conversation about Bajcetic because, on the one hand we think hes gonna be the next Busquets like player, but how the fuck is he gonna be that player if he never plays?
Zubimendi is an aerial Duel Midfield, very good at winning challenges, pretty sure his interceptions are good for his role and doesnt get dribbled pass. The biggest question is can he scale up his passing with more passes even if he was very good at being effective with the ball
Logged

Online Lubeh

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17676 on: Today at 03:28:47 am »
I hope we go in for Varella atleast, no signings we are stuggling, last year we struggled one injury to say Mac and we are fooked
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,685
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17677 on: Today at 03:44:36 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 09:57:31 pm
think it's the part about us being unlikely to buy an alternative 6 is what is pissing a lot of fans off. If our scouts have only been able to identify one 6 that can improves us then they aren't doing their job properly. I don't believe that to be the case, though.
Youre spot on. If number 6 was identified as the priority and theyve only found one suitable player in world football, theyre absolutely stealing a living.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,928
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17678 on: Today at 03:59:17 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:04:38 am
...

The other is Paqueta. To be fair being banned for life could be a downside.

ha - he is great though isn't he
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,608
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17679 on: Today at 04:02:05 am »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 02:51:12 am
We signed four players last summer, and while the Zubi news is annoying blaming FSG doesn't make sense. It's not JWH's job to sign players. Hughes and co will need to be held to account if we do not find a DM in this window.

Not sure waiting for the arse to completely fall out of the midfield and then reaching out to some rando Ibiza party boy to cobble something together from release clauses and bargain bins proves much in terms of ambition. We know the owners want CL money so they won't let the team go to rack and ruin, but no club with designs on league titles goes about it this way.

I was responding to the (self acknowledged) delusion that we could be playing 4D chess with our "real" targets who will be better than the decoys, but going from Tchou to Bell to Caicedo before landing on Endo after 2 years doesn't breed confidence.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:03:45 am by GreatEx »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 437 438 439 440 441 [442] 443   Go Up
« previous next »
 