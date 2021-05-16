I can get shopping for good deals in the market, but we have certain positions we need to fill. We also apparently have no issues with PSR or cash flow at the moment.



With that in mind then, why not try and lay a marker and go after a Calafiori, or a Yoro, or an older more experienced CB?



Why not after Zubimendi have other options, even if it costs a lot - if we have funds why not go big on someone like Guimaraes? He apparently has a release clause.



Why not a statement signing with an attacker/Salah back up and replacement?



To some degree we have to take the arrogance of how good the team is and apply it to how big the club is - it's fucking Liverpool a CL club, 4th richest in the world, most successful in English history, a legitimate footballing giant - so why should we have to be opportunistic in the market



What have we actually been doing all summer if our entire transfer options appear to be Zubimendi and this Georgian keeper?



And why are we seemingly no closer to a deal for the VVD, Trent, and Mo? Frankly right now I can only see VVD as someone we would maybe retain, and I can't even blame someone like Trent looking at Madrid as a good move, because they are winning everything and fucking doing stuff every window.



We've long prioritised getting "value" in the transfer market over going out and getting the best players (either in terms of quality/fit). It's why we avail ourselves of release clauses so often, or have previously bought from clubs struggling with their finances (and why we were in for Gordon earlier in the window) - because it's one of the best ways to get players below their market value. As good as Mac Allister is, I imagine the main attraction was he was gettable for a fee far below his market value at a fixed price, rather than him necessarily being the best midfielder who was available last summer. Now you can argue whether others players would have come here, or whether he actually was in fact the best midfielder available to us but you can bet the conversation was "hey look, this very good player is an absolute bargain" and not "who is the absolute best player we could go out and sign" and that for me is the problem.I've said it before, but I don't think the issue is that we're unwilling to spend money, I think the issue is we're absolutely obsessed with being seen to get the best value for our money (at whatever price point we're shopping at) and then desperate to pat ourselves on the back for it and tell everyone how clever we are after the fact. Added in that we're compltely inflexible with what we consider to be value. It's the complete wrong strategy for a club of our size/means in my opinion, but it is what it is and I don't see it changing any time soon. Problem is the world has caught up on the analytics front, and any competitive edge we used to have at unearthing gems for below market value is probably now gone, so now we rely heavily on release clauses or other "opportunistic" situations. It's also possibly part of the reason the transfer "strategy" of the past 3-4 years has been a confusing, muddled clusterfuck, because "value" and "opportunism" come first, and things like quality and team fit to a degree, come second.We're one of the richest clubs in the world so the starting point should be "who are the best, most suited players we could possibly buy to strengthen" and take it from there. But since the VVD/Alisson signings (which heralded so much success) we've basically stopped doing that. We're trying to be clever instead.