We're going to do this whilst (IMO) losing at least two, very possibly three, of our best ever players next year. For nothing. Which will make a) some current players probably want to leave and b) good players elsewhere think nah, fuck that.



This summer for me, we should have went all out IMO. Regardless of what the manager wanted to do with the squad. I'm talking 3 or 4 big investments in to improve us. Oh, and extended all three of those aforementioned players by now. Geniuses like Edwards and Hughes should have demanded it of themselves. A top class defensive mid, a Van Den Verg improvement, plus someone who'll take Robertson's spot and arguably a left winger which would require being ruthless with Diaz. All just my opinions but I think a lot of our fans (judging by RAWK) share some of the arrogance of the recruitment team, thinking we can get no better.



I'm sceptical about what's going to happen under Slot now, I really am. It's nothing to do with him, he's seemingly put his ideas across well, the football should be attractive and the players seem to like it. With these owners though and a man who isn't a genius in charge, it'll only ever be runners up and also rans, there's enough evidence of that now. I can half get Salah and Van Dijk going, I fucking love the pair of them but at their ages they can't stay forever, but if we lose Trent at this stage of his career after being where we were a few years ago it'd be a bigger kick to the balls than what it would have been like seeing Gerrard go to Chelsea in 2005 IMO. I've never rated a Liverpool player more than I have Gerrard but I really believe that.



I promised myself I'd try and avoid using the word ambition so much this summer but you just can't deny these fuckers have none. And I say that for so many more reasons than the mummy's boy staying put in San Sebastian. There has just never been an appetite to go above and beyond but it's been like that for 30 years now. I do want the club to sign shiny new toys, preferably good ones that are very expensive. Apologies if your viewpoints differ, I just can't imagine why they should.



I can get shopping for good deals in the market, but we have certain positions we need to fill. We also apparently have no issues with PSR or cash flow at the moment.With that in mind then, why not try and lay a marker and go after a Calafiori, or a Yoro, or an older more experienced CB?Why not after Zubimendi have other options, even if it costs a lot - if we have funds why not go big on someone like Guimaraes? He apparently has a release clause.Why not a statement signing with an attacker/Salah back up and replacement?To some degree we have to take the arrogance of how good the team is and apply it to how big the club is - it's fucking Liverpool a CL club, 4th richest in the world, most successful in English history, a legitimate footballing giant - so why should we have to be opportunistic in the marketWhat have we actually been doing all summer if our entire transfer options appear to be Zubimendi and this Georgian keeper?And why are we seemingly no closer to a deal for the VVD, Trent, and Mo? Frankly right now I can only see VVD as someone we would maybe retain, and I can't even blame someone like Trent looking at Madrid as a good move, because they are winning everything and fucking doing stuff every window.