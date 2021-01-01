« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 437 438 439 440 441 [442]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 642447 times)

Online LFCEmpire

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,687
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17640 on: Today at 12:46:57 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:28:55 am
Next you will be saying Germans who have reservations about Olaf Scholz or who disagreed with Angela Merkel deserve Hitler. It is so over the top it is untrue.

So far we have had a poor window lets move on and remedy that.

You are spot on.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17641 on: Today at 12:53:38 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:40:19 am
We're going to do this whilst (IMO) losing at least two, very possibly three, of our best ever players next year. For nothing. Which will make a) some current players probably want to leave and b) good players elsewhere think nah, fuck that.

This summer for me, we should have went all out IMO. Regardless of what the manager wanted to do with the squad. I'm talking 3 or 4 big investments in to improve us. Oh, and extended all three of those aforementioned players by now. Geniuses like Edwards and Hughes should have demanded it of themselves. A top class defensive mid, a Van Den Verg improvement, plus someone who'll take Robertson's spot and arguably a left winger which would require being ruthless with Diaz. All just my opinions but I think a lot of our fans (judging by RAWK) share some of the arrogance of the recruitment team, thinking we can get no better.

I'm sceptical about what's going to happen under Slot now, I really am. It's nothing to do with him, he's seemingly put his ideas across well, the football should be attractive and the players seem to like it. With these owners though and a man who isn't a genius in charge, it'll only ever be runners up and also rans, there's enough evidence of that now. I can half get Salah and Van Dijk going, I fucking love the pair of them but at their ages they can't stay forever, but if we lose Trent at this stage of his career after being where we were a few years ago it'd be a bigger kick to the balls than what it would have been like seeing Gerrard go to Chelsea in 2005 IMO. I've never rated a Liverpool player more than I have Gerrard but I really believe that.

I promised myself I'd try and avoid using the word ambition so much this summer but you just can't deny these fuckers have none. And I say that for so many more reasons than the mummy's boy staying put in San Sebastian. There has just never been an appetite to go above and beyond but it's been like that for 30 years now. I do want the club to sign shiny new toys, preferably good ones that are very expensive. Apologies if your viewpoints differ, I just can't imagine why they should.

I can get shopping for good deals in the market, but we have certain positions we need to fill. We also apparently have no issues with PSR or cash flow at the moment.

With that in mind then, why not try and lay a marker and go after a Calafiori, or a Yoro, or an older more experienced CB?

Why not after Zubimendi have other options, even if it costs a lot - if we have funds why not go big on someone like Guimaraes? He apparently has a release clause.

Why not a statement signing with an attacker/Salah back up and replacement?

To some degree we have to take the arrogance of how good the team is and apply it to how big the club is - it's fucking Liverpool a CL club, 4th richest in the world, most successful in English history, a legitimate footballing giant - so why should we have to be opportunistic in the market

What have we actually been doing all summer if our entire transfer options appear to be Zubimendi and this Georgian keeper?

And why are we seemingly no closer to a deal for the VVD, Trent, and Mo?  Frankly right now I can only see VVD as someone we would maybe retain, and I can't even blame someone like Trent looking at Madrid as a good move, because they are winning everything and fucking doing stuff every window.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17642 on: Today at 12:54:19 am »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 12:42:44 am
Andre - DM
Lukeba - CB
Frimpong - W
Marmaduke - Future keeper

Sorted.

I don't think Andre is good enough. No one has signed him yet for a reason I think
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,519
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17643 on: Today at 12:54:51 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 12:37:51 am
We have one here:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354717.1880

Grav is a real talent but he isn't a first pivot. Someone like Zubamendi and him, Jones, Macca or Szobozslai makes sense. None of them want to be the player who drops the deepest time after time and progresses the ball. For me Grav and Jones quite simply don't have the defensive instincts to be a first pivot. Macca doesn't have the physicality and Szobozslai doesn't have the touch and safe passing to perform that role.

It is a specialist role that is really complex and thus requires a specialist.

Klopp got away without one last season because he is a pragmatist and was prepared to use our firepower and squad depth in attack to negate the lack of a specialist 6. Slot won't do that.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,370
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17644 on: Today at 01:03:14 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:54:51 am
Grav is a real talent but he isn't a first pivot. Someone like Zubamendi and him, Jones, Macca or Szobozslai makes sense. None of them want to be the player who drops the deepest time after time and progresses the ball. For me Grav and Jones quite simply don't have the defensive instincts to be a first pivot. Macca doesn't have the physicality and Szobozslai doesn't have the touch and safe passing to perform that role.

It is a specialist role that is really complex and thus requires a specialist.

Klopp got away without one last season because he is a pragmatist and was prepared to use our firepower and squad depth in attack to negate the lack of a specialist 6. Slot won't do that.
As it is, he is the closest we have to a No.6, it seems. At least, he has the physicality and skillset and "hard to take the ball off". Only thing is, does he have the discipline?
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,673
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17645 on: Today at 01:05:05 am »
All the reasons the club mooted for a lack of activity in June and July are looking pretty silly now. We've been short of a defensive midfielder for over a year and every man and his dog knew that. It seems crazy that Slot had to 'work with the players' before realising, and when it finally clicked that we needed one we've made an 'opportunistic' punt for a player who's rejected everybody, and then left it too late to find an alternative once he rejected us. If this situation with Zubimendi happened earlier in the window you'd probably be more understanding.

It's a bad look that our Sporting Director seemed surprised by what the squad needed, seemed surprised by the player rejecting us and seems unable to identify another player who can fill a similar role to Zubimendi. It's his job.

When Zielinski rejected us, we swiftly moved on to sign an attacking midfielder from relegated Newcastle to come and play as an 8. When Benjamin Mendy went to City (thank god), we signed a LB from relegated Hull. On neither occasion did we throw our hands in the air and refuse to sign an alternative 'for the sake of it'.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:08:55 am by Clint Eastwood »
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17646 on: Today at 01:05:44 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:03:14 am
As it is, he is the closest we have to a No.6, it seems. At least, he has the physicality and skillset and "hard to take the ball off". Only thing is, does he have the discipline?

He is the closest thing we have got because we are unwilling to look to far into the market it seems

I hope he steps up, I think he maybe can. But we were desperate for a 6, it was our main target, and now we are saying we will make do because we are unwilling
Logged

Online n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,407
  • Born a Red, die a Red. 4-2-3-1 Ultra. DM sceptic.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17647 on: Today at 01:07:50 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:54:51 am
Grav is a real talent but he isn't a first pivot. Someone like Zubamendi and him, Jones, Macca or Szobozslai makes sense. None of them want to be the player who drops the deepest time after time and progresses the ball. For me Grav and Jones quite simply don't have the defensive instincts to be a first pivot. Macca doesn't have the physicality and Szobozslai doesn't have the touch and safe passing to perform that role.

It is a specialist role that is really complex and thus requires a specialist.


Tbf Grav has looked good in that position in the two preseason games hes played next to Macca and Curtis (preseason caveat yada yada). Maybe, just maybe , having seen what hes seen from his midfield, he thinks theres enough talent in there for us to be very good?

From what Ive seen, Zubimendi didnt look like he was a ball winning defensive mid, he just looked a bit like a metronome - a bit like Xavi but without the passing range. I get that everyone had a bit of a hard on for him but when I was looking there wasnt anything there that I thought like ooo this is a massive upgrade on what we have.

Also, we need have a conversation about Bajcetic because, on the one hand we think hes gonna be the next Busquets like player, but how the fuck is he gonna be that player if he never plays?

Logged

Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,760
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17648 on: Today at 01:08:03 am »
Nothing makes sense with the way the club is doing business.

Then again, that can be said of our transfer activity for about 5 years now. Its akin to a managed decline - certainly so if your expectation of the owners is that they should be putting us in the best position to compete, season after season. They simply arent and thats been the case for 90% of their time at the club.
Logged

Online lindylou100

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,720
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17649 on: Today at 01:10:20 am »
To me at least, it was always clear that slot was hired because he would be able to get the most out of the existing squad and promote from the academy. There was never going to be any wholesale changes to the roster this summer. As far as the senior players go I would not be surprised if they are stalling waiting to see how Slot performs and what moves the club makes before committing to what could be their final contract. The Zubamendi signing was supposed to be a statement of intent to demonstrate our ambition to them but for whatever reason its all gone tits up. Its a bad look all round for Hughes, lets hope he can pull something out of the hat sharpish.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 437 438 439 440 441 [442]   Go Up
« previous next »
 