Bit of a mess all this so far:
Gordon signing didnt happen(as yet)
Gomez getting agreed to leave
Selling Fab
Unsettling the youth talent we have
Looking to move on youth talent that did so well last season.
No signings
Our main target taking an age about what to do.
Talk of Diaz going for 50m
None of VVD, Trent or Allison contract sorted.
Damn its a painful window so far! Thought we would have been on it.
We don't really need Gordon, unless Salah leaves.
Gomez is going nowhere.
We've made a massive profit on our 6th choice attacker.
The more talented Nyoni pushing out Clark.
We don't really need many signings.
Our interest in Zubimendi was reported 5 days ago.
Diaz is going nowhere.
Contract extensions can be done even after August 31st.
Nothing painful about it ...