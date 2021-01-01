« previous next »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16360 on: Today at 05:05:13 pm »
So which journalist will write the long behind the scenes piece about this whole ordeal?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16361 on: Today at 05:06:36 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 05:05:33 pm
I don't think that's correct.

yeah that doesn't seem correct.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16362 on: Today at 05:07:04 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 05:04:19 pm
To sum up if we want him then we will have to pay approx £70 million not 60 mil which includes the tax and his buy out clause.

The Spanish tax authorities do not see the funds as income so there is no tax to be paid in Spain. HMRC may see it differently though.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16363 on: Today at 05:12:24 pm »
Quote
Newcastle were offered the chance to re-sign Bobby Clark after Liverpool sanction a permanent departure.
RB Salzburg current lead the race with a fee north of £12m being discussed
[@lee_ryder]
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16364 on: Today at 05:14:45 pm »

How many more players do we need to sell before we can afford Zubi?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16365 on: Today at 05:15:45 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:04:52 pm
It isn't that clear though. That works under Spanish Law. However, if Zubamendi does move here then there is also the question of how HMRC views the issue.

You get the same issue with the actual buyout clause. Can Foreign clubs actually use the buyout because they are not subject to Spanish Labour laws? Neymar is an example PSG tried through Neymar to deposit the funds with La Liga and they refused.

Barca then accepted the money themselves. I think a lot of the time buyouts are used for PR by the selling club and they actually end up negotiating a deal in private.

To my understanding it's not the buying club triggering the buyout clause, it's the player buying himself out of the contract.

I don't see how HMRC would have any jurisdiction in this. The money would, like the Neymar deal, he routed via lawyers and be paid by them, on behalf of Zubimendi to Sociedad. All of this would occurring whilst he's a Spanish resident  - nothing to do with HMRC

Edit - detail from the neymar deal

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/40814854.amp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16366 on: Today at 05:17:08 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:14:45 pm
How many more players do we need to sell before we can afford Zubi?

None. You're an idiot if you think so.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16367 on: Today at 05:17:46 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 05:15:45 pm
To my understanding it's not the buying club triggering the buyout clause, it's the player buying himself out of the contract.

I don't see how HMRC would have any jurisdiction in this. The money would, like the Neymar deal, he routed via lawyers and be paid by them, on behalf of Zubimendi to Sociedad. All of this would occurring whilst he's a Spanish resident  - nothing to do with HMRC

Would depend on if hes classed as a UK tax resident during the period he was paid this money - which he would be because hell meet all the requirements.

Now obviously there would be ways around this Im sure, and they will have been tried and tested by previous deals.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16368 on: Today at 05:18:47 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 05:17:46 pm
Would depend on if hes classed as a UK tax resident during the period he was paid this money - which he would be because hell meet all the requirements.

Now obviously there would be ways around this Im sure, and they will have been tried and tested by previous deals.

How would he be a UK resident at the point he buys out his contract?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16369 on: Today at 05:20:38 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 04:23:52 pm
Ok so what are we saying then? ZubiTUESDAY?

At this rate ZubiDEADLINEDAY
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16370 on: Today at 05:20:42 pm »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16371 on: Today at 05:21:05 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 05:05:13 pm
So which journalist will write the long behind the scenes piece about this whole ordeal?

The Athletic, of course.

The Macedonian and the Donkey.
How Liverpool's ineptitude caused ripples in its fanbase:

"It was a balmy evening in mountainless Liverpool, staring across the river Mersey from his penthouse apartment, Richard or 'Dickcheese' as he's affectionately known by those closest to him, sat with a quill in one hand and ink in the other, anxiously despairing.

The clubs mantra "this means more" rings fervently true for this band of supporters, demanding bellends and club shills alike,  but how could he possibly break this news to them?

Countless arguments, warnings, bans, scores of shit posts, a handful of sensible ones, was it really all for nothing?"
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16372 on: Today at 05:21:16 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 05:18:47 pm
How would he be a UK resident at the point he buys out his contract?

UK tax residency is worked out via a number of tests for the tax year period. You could live in Spain now but move here during that tax year and be liable for UK tax on your income.

As said will be ways around it but its certainly not as simple as where you were when it was paid.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16373 on: Today at 05:21:34 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 05:17:46 pm
Would depend on if hes classed as a UK tax resident during the period he was paid this money - which he would be because hell meet all the requirements.

Now obviously there would be ways around this Im sure, and they will have been tried and tested by previous deals.

Surely if it's done by an intermediary, presumably a Spanish resident, then none of this is an issue? I doubt anyone is proposing Zubimendi sends John Henry his bank details and he then he forwards it to La Liga.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16374 on: Today at 05:22:07 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:14:45 pm
How many more players do we need to sell before we can afford Zubi?

A few more than we originally thought. Need to cover any tax implications with HMRC and weve reportedly needed to up our original wage offer.

Spend what you earn
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16375 on: Today at 05:22:32 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 05:21:34 pm
Surely if it's done by an intermediary, presumably a Spanish resident, then none of this is an issue? I doubt anyone is proposing Zubimendi sends John Henry his bank details and he then he forwards it to La Liga.

Intermediary or not its him who has to pay it, I believe, so would still be classed as his income.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16376 on: Today at 05:24:29 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:04:52 pm
It isn't that clear though. That works under Spanish Law. However, if Zubamendi does move here then there is also the question of how HMRC views the issue.

You get the same issue with the actual buyout clause. Can Foreign clubs actually use the buyout because they are not subject to Spanish Labour laws? Neymar is an example PSG tried through Neymar to deposit the funds with La Liga and they refused.

Barca then accepted the money themselves. I think a lot of the time buyouts are used for PR by the selling club and they actually end up negotiating a deal in private.
It will be treated by the HMRC like a normal transfer. There's no need to overcomplicate it.

If it were that complicated, it would discourage moves.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16377 on: Today at 05:25:48 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 05:22:32 pm
Intermediary or not its him who has to pay it, I believe, so would still be classed as his income.
It's not his income.

The club borrows in its own name to pay through him. All these complications would lead to hardship LOL. Players would never change clubs if that was the case.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16378 on: Today at 05:26:45 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 05:22:32 pm
Intermediary or not its him who has to pay it, I believe, so would still be classed as his income.

I don't see how it could be classed as his income. Let's say Liverpool send 60m to an intermediary, who then sends it to La Liga, who then send it to Real Sociedad. Zubimendi never touches any money. So how is he taxed in the UK for that transaction?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16379 on: Today at 05:28:09 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:25:48 pm
It's not his income.

The club borrows in its own name to pay through him.

If he has to pay it and the club is giving it him then it is his income. Regardless of if the club borrows it or not.

As someone said above, there appears to be previous where the tax gain and loss cancel each other out, so wont be an issue assuming hmrc dont also want to get involved (again will be previous cases for how this has been handled so the club will be well versed).
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16380 on: Today at 05:29:01 pm »
Have I wrongly entered into an Economics thread? ???
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16381 on: Today at 05:29:30 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 05:26:45 pm
I don't see how it could be classed as his income. Let's say Liverpool send 60m to an intermediary, who then sends it to La Liga, who then send it to Real Sociedad. Zubimendi never touches any money. So how is he taxed in the UK for that transaction?

Because HE is the one who needs to pay RS. It might go via his lawyer but its still his money. So therefore its income.

As for the UK getting involved that will be if he meets the criteria for being a UK tax resident during this tax year, which he will.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16382 on: Today at 05:29:32 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 05:28:09 pm
If he has to pay it and the club is giving it him then it is his income. Regardless of if the club borrows it or not.

As someone said above, there appears to be previous where the tax gain and loss cancel each other out, so wont be an issue assuming hmrc dont also want to get involved (again will be previous cases for how this has been handled so the club will be well versed).
If it's his income, so he should pay tax on 60m??

I'm assuming a scenario where it's taxed. That's unreasonable.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16383 on: Today at 05:29:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:29:01 pm
Have I wrongly entered into an Economics thread? ???

Thought Id increase the IQ level in here to double digits for a short period.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16384 on: Today at 05:30:44 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:24:29 pm
It will be treated by the HMRC like a normal transfer. There's no need to overcomplicate it.

If it were that complicated, it would discourage moves.

It isn't a normal transfer though.

There are a few things that complicate it. How HMRC view the transaction and whether Foreign clubs are subject to Spanish Labour laws in the first place. Butouts are about a person terminating his contract and then the buyout being paid if the individual then goes to another employer.

Playesr buying out their contract are incredibly rare. What usually happens is that the two clubs come to a gentleman agreement over the transfer abut it is still reported as a buyout as a PR exercise by the selling club.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16385 on: Today at 05:33:11 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:29:01 pm
Have I wrongly entered into an Economics thread? ???

Fuck off, this is an accounting and taxation session.

It's proper stuff, not wishy washy nonsense like economics  :P
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16386 on: Today at 05:33:16 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:30:44 pm
It isn't a normal transfer though.

There are a few things that complicate it. How HMRC view the transaction and whether Foreign clubs are subject to Spanish Labour laws in the first place. Butouts are about a person terminating his contract and then the buyout being paid if the individual then goes to another employer.

Playesr buying out their contract are incredibly rare. What usually happens is that the two clubs come to a gentleman agreement over the transfer abut it is still reported as a buyout as a PR exercise by the selling club.
This is not the first time an English club is paying a Spanish release clause.

All these talk just shows why the tax people don't bother and make it easy (it would be an administrative nightmare for a time sensitive transaction). The tax people will gain in other ways.

It has no additional impact. That's it and that's the last I'll post on it.
