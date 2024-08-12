La Liga club increase the pressure on the Liverpool target by telling him he must trigger the clause in his contract which would allow him to join Liverpool, Northern Football CorrespondentMonday August 12 2024, 2.15pm, The TimesReal Sociedad have cranked up the pressure on Liverpools target Martín Zubimendi by telling him he must trigger his own £51million release clause from his boyhood club.The process would involve the 25-year-old midfielder ending his spell with the Basque club that he has played for since he was 12 by paying the clause, which equates to 60million, himself at the La Liga offices in Madrid.The tactic has only served to increase the pressure on Zubimendi. Sociedad are now playing hardball with the Spain midfielder, who may have otherwise begun contemplating negotiating with Liverpool.Zubimendi emerged as the best fit for the No6 role under the new Liverpool head coach Arne Slot and the Anfield club believed he was convinced his future lay on Merseyside.However, the Spain midfielder, who featured in the Euro 2024 final success over England last month, has been continuing to mull over matters with Sociedads stance, while in accordance with the players contract, complicating matters, according to sources in his homeland. Release clauses are common in Spain.Clearly, there are ways in which the depositing of the clause with La Liga can be managed, but the prospect of Zubimendi having to force his way out of the club places him under greater stress.There have been suggestions that Liverpool have given Zubimendi until Wednesday to make a final decision on his future. While it is understood that there has been no ultimatum of that nature issued from the Anfield hierarchy, there is an acceptance from the players side as well as at Liverpool that the present situation cannot carry on indefinitely.Sociedads powerplay comes with the club having sold the defender Robin Le Normand to Atletico Madrid this week, while the midfielder Mikel Merino is a target for Arsenal.The prospect of losing the trio has prompted Sociedad to get tough and Zubimendi finds himself at the centre of a drama had been hoping to avoid.