Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 618221 times)

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16000 on: Today at 12:10:59 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 12:06:21 pm
Wonder if his seen Brokeback Mountain

Why what happens in it.  Is there a happy ending?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16001 on: Today at 12:12:56 pm »
Admittedly Im not a very patient person but Im getting bored of this now. If Zubi doesn't make his mind up today/tomorrow then we should move on. Were bigger than one player and if he cant see whats on offer then thats his loss.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16002 on: Today at 12:12:58 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 12:10:59 pm
Why what happens in it.  Is there a happy ending?

One way of putting it!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16003 on: Today at 12:13:44 pm »
Is the zubi drama still on? Or wtf? Come on man just decide once and for all. Hate those lads who just cant decide, they remember me. :butt
We should definitely start to look elsewhere, varela or ederson should do it IF theyre available and WANT to come!!!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16004 on: Today at 12:14:08 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 12:10:59 pm
Why what happens in it.  Is there a happy ending?

Someone's Zubi defiantly got touched thats for sure.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16005 on: Today at 12:15:41 pm »
If he said no we would have known by now. No news is good news.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16006 on: Today at 12:15:41 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 11:34:50 am
Quite scary to think were the only club not to have made a signing. Less than a week to go and any new players wont even have time to bed in.

Why is it scary?
We came comfortably third last year despite bedding in a new midfield, losing Salah to the Afcon after which he returned injured and out of sorts, and endured a bloody awful injury crisis.
Not to mention our efforts to up the best possible 6 to suit Slots system.
Give our new DoF time to get things done ffs!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16007 on: Today at 12:16:08 pm »
Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·21m
[🚨] NEW: Barcelona have started to look for alternatives to Nico Williams, but without discarding his arrival. The budget will be the same as had been reserved for Nico i.e., 60M.
Luis Diaz is one option
[@ffpolo & @sergisoleMD]


I hope we keep Diaz.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16008 on: Today at 12:16:59 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 12:02:03 pm
Well damning may be a bit harsh but certainly feels like the players have been expecting something to happen, at the very least.

Turns out the interview was covered by a few outlets but will check it out properly during lunch hour. Just something that caught my eye over the weekend.

From here: https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/aug/11/the-arne-slot-era-at-liverpool-gets-under-way-with-calmness-and-control


We all want to achieve the best that we can, Van Dijk said. Were participating in each competition to try and win it. Its almost impossible to do that but we are ready for the start of the Premier League and then we hopefully grow into the season. I think we should make some signings based on how long the season will go but they are working behind the scenes and I trust the club that they will get the best possible squad in order to compete in every competition we are in.

The video is better if you can find it - as you can judge his words better when you actually see him talking.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16009 on: Today at 12:18:20 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:16:08 pm
Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·21m
[🚨] NEW: Barcelona have started to look for alternatives to Nico Williams, but without discarding his arrival. The budget will be the same as had been reserved for Nico i.e., 60M.
Luis Diaz is one option
[@ffpolo & @sergisoleMD]


I hope we keep Diaz.

He is looking sharp in pre season, hopefully carries it on.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16010 on: Today at 12:19:25 pm »
20+ years of being on the internet I seen some crazy shit

But people setting their own personal deadlines for this Zubimendi deal is next level insanity 😂
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16011 on: Today at 12:20:09 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:07:47 pm
This is the problem with leaving things late. There's time constraints and you haven't got time to mess about with tedious sagas like this.

Move on.

We do though don't we - we've got the best part of three weeks until the deadline.

There's no immediate rush for new faces at all. It's just sections of the fanbase that are desperate for them to arrive NOW.

We play once a week until the 14th September when we add midweek games. I'm pretty sure we'd be able to integrate a new 6/DM into the team without too many issues by using fixtures such as:

Forest Home - 14th Sept
Bournemouth Away - 21st Sept
Wolves Away 28th Sept
Let alone the CL fixtures, which whilst more competitive/meaningful in the new format - will still give a range of difficulty and you'd expect space to bring in a new player here and there.

I'd be surprised if we did more than 2 at this point (a number I'm personally fine with given the quality and quantity of player available to us) and stunned if it was more than three. This is not a huge amount of players to integrate into a new squad - especially as very few of them will be nailed on starters you'd imagine.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16012 on: Today at 12:21:21 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:10:45 pm
I think if we were being messed around by the player we would have moved on. As for moving on we moved on from Lavia straight into the Caicedo mess.

We messed ourselves about with Lavia. The deal was there to be done for weeks.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16013 on: Today at 12:21:30 pm »
Taking a while ain't he. I personally think he should move to S.C Braga if the topology is this important to him. He can weep with joy at the wonderful stadium / mountain hybrid while earning 5 grand a week.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16014 on: Today at 12:22:05 pm »
Quote from: Evil Red on Today at 12:19:25 pm
20+ years of being on the internet I seen some crazy shit

But people setting their own personal deadlines for this Zubimendi deal is next level insanity 😂

Its not really though is it? Its just people saying we shouldnt waste too much time waiting around for him if hes not sure. There are always other options who would love to play for us. Liverpool is bigger than any one single player.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16015 on: Today at 12:24:07 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 12:22:05 pm
Its not really though is it? Its just people saying we shouldnt waste too much time waiting around for him if hes not sure. There are always other options who would love to play for us. Liverpool is bigger than any one single player.
No one knows what has been said in the background, we are all guessing. We are not even 100% sure we are in for him. Everyone making assumptions.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16016 on: Today at 12:24:31 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 12:22:05 pm
Its not really though is it? Its just people saying we shouldnt waste too much time waiting around for him if hes not sure. There are always other options who would love to play for us. Liverpool is bigger than any one single player.

It's getting tougher it seems. Once you've factored in them being gettable, affordable/value for money AND being better than what we have, or be have in a season or two..
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16017 on: Today at 12:25:23 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 12:22:05 pm
Its not really though is it? Its just people saying we shouldnt waste too much time waiting around for him if hes not sure. There are always other options who would love to play for us. Liverpool is bigger than any one single player.

Whats 72 hours if they think his a key piece for the next 5 years?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16018 on: Today at 12:25:33 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:16:08 pm
Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·21m
[🚨] NEW: Barcelona have started to look for alternatives to Nico Williams, but without discarding his arrival. The budget will be the same as had been reserved for Nico i.e., 60M.
Luis Diaz is one option
[@ffpolo & @sergisoleMD]


I hope we keep Diaz.

Pretty sure I saw Williams unveiling his new shirt like yesterday, he's going nowhere.

Hopefully neither is Diaz.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16019 on: Today at 12:26:02 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 12:22:05 pm
Its not really though is it? Its just people saying we shouldnt waste too much time waiting around for him if hes not sure. There are always other options who would love to play for us. Liverpool is bigger than any one single player.

Of course it is. We have no idea about the ins and outs of the deal.

It's funny though 🤣
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16020 on: Today at 12:26:24 pm »
We can officially call it a saga now that we have numerous days. Each day will be a standalone episode.

Opening credits will have zubi in the the "thinkers" pose staring at a mountain.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16021 on: Today at 12:29:50 pm »
 Soon it will be FSG out, not supporting the new manager! Then Slot goes and wins the league with the squad he has inherited..everyone loves FSG. Not saying people are fickle.. 8)
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16022 on: Today at 12:30:03 pm »
If they don't ask him a question about mountains in his first interview then I don't know what the media team are getting paid for
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16023 on: Today at 12:30:49 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 12:20:09 pm
We do though don't we - we've got the best part of three weeks until the deadline.

There's no immediate rush for new faces at all. It's just sections of the fanbase that are desperate for them to arrive NOW.


I don't think there's a rush but I understand the sentiment. I think people think there's a rush because Slot, like Klopp appears to want to do his best work on the training ground. Where he believes he'll have the biggest effect on players and the squad.

Now, sure in the grand scheme of things does several weeks make a difference. Who knows. But the manager getting to work with them longer feels like it sets us up better for success and is only a good thing.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16024 on: Today at 12:31:31 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:16:59 pm
From here: https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/aug/11/the-arne-slot-era-at-liverpool-gets-under-way-with-calmness-and-control


We all want to achieve the best that we can, Van Dijk said. Were participating in each competition to try and win it. Its almost impossible to do that but we are ready for the start of the Premier League and then we hopefully grow into the season. I think we should make some signings based on how long the season will go but they are working behind the scenes and I trust the club that they will get the best possible squad in order to compete in every competition we are in.

The video is better if you can find it - as you can judge his words better when you actually see him talking.

:)
Pretty damning
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16025 on: Today at 12:31:53 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 12:30:03 pm
If they don't ask him a question about mountains in his first interview then I don't know what the media team are getting paid for

"So Martin, some of the fans were getting a bit worried there for a minute with the delays. Were they just making a mountain out of a molehill?"
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16026 on: Today at 12:36:56 pm »
I think we should move on tomorrow. He's brilliant but he isn't worth gambling our window for.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16027 on: Today at 12:37:18 pm »
Quote from: gb096 on Today at 12:24:07 pm
No one knows what has been said in the background, we are all guessing. We are not even 100% sure we are in for him. Everyone making assumptions.

What the fuck are you saying that Im wasting my time googling mountains around Liverpool and San Sebastian nice cafe's in Formby, youtube videos of Zubi.  I dont like this negativity.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16028 on: Today at 12:39:21 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:36:56 pm
I think we should move on tomorrow. He's brilliant but he isn't worth gambling our window for.

I reckon if he's not put a video on his socials declaring he loves flat land and a pan of scouse by 9.34pm tonight then we move on.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16029 on: Today at 12:39:24 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:36:56 pm
I think we should move on tomorrow. He's brilliant but he isn't worth gambling our window for.
This is it. This is the window. It's Zubimendi or no one. We are getting one player and he is it, or else it's no one. They will keep chasing until the window shuts if needed.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16030 on: Today at 12:39:45 pm »
We've struggled for years trying to find a new 6

I think we can handle a few more days

Can personally recommended CBD infused products for those who are feeling stressed about it
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16031 on: Today at 12:41:07 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 12:37:18 pm
What the fuck are you saying that Im wasting my time googling mountains around Liverpool and San Sebastian nice cafe's in Formby, youtube videos of Zubi.  I dont like this negativity.

Of course not, dont let my negativity ruin your research. Just saying it could all be smoke and mirrors followed by sleight of hand!!!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16032 on: Today at 12:41:15 pm »
Quote from: Evil Red on Today at 12:39:45 pm
We've struggled for years trying to find a new 6

I think we can handle a few more days

Can personally recommended CBD infused products for those who are feeling stressed about it

Just got of the phone with my doctor before, this Zubi shit is getting to me mate going to restock tomorrow.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16033 on: Today at 12:45:18 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 12:41:15 pm
Just got of the phone with my doctor before, this Zubi shit is getting to me mate going to restock tomorrow.

I'll be turning to the hard stuff if Zubi snubs us

But that hasn't happened yet so we can all relax
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16034 on: Today at 12:45:39 pm »
Quote from: Motty on Today at 12:36:04 am
Well all 3 of them have got until 12:30 on Saturday otherwise it will be into this last season, and for reference Salah signed 1st of July before even coming back for pre season so if you think that's comparable then I don't know what to say really...

If you are going to turn it into a pedantry competition then most players contracts end on the 30th of June so Salah was into the last year of his contract before he signed a new deal.

The point is that we have a policy of players nearing or entering the last year of their deals. In recent years we allowed it to happen to Gini, Origi, Firmino, Mane and Salah. My point is sooner or later that is going to backfire.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16035 on: Today at 12:46:28 pm »
Quote from: gb096 on Today at 12:41:07 pm
Of course not, dont let my negativity ruin your research. Just saying it could all be smoke and mirrors followed by sleight of hand!!!

Oh thank god.  I spent too long already to give up yet.  If I say i believe in FSG will that reverse the bad karma for previous negativity i have shown myself
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16036 on: Today at 12:46:49 pm »
Quote from: Evil Red on Today at 12:45:18 pm
I'll be turning to the hard stuff if Zubi snubs us

But that hasn't happened yet so we can all relax

Pickled eggs ?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16037 on: Today at 12:47:33 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:39:24 pm
This is it. This is the window. It's Zubimendi or no one. We are getting one player and he is it, or else it's no one. They will keep chasing until the window shuts if needed.

Yeah that's probably right. I think it's probably him or no one. I don't think we'll be spending much given we've got to replace at the minute potentially 3 top players next summer with no money coming in. Although think at least one of them signs a new deal.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16038 on: Today at 12:50:21 pm »
19 days and counting
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16039 on: Today at 12:50:46 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:47:33 pm
Yeah that's probably right. I think it's probably him or no one.



Check those mountains.
