This is the problem with leaving things late. There's time constraints and you haven't got time to mess about with tedious sagas like this.



Move on.



We do though don't we - we've got the best part of three weeks until the deadline.There's no immediate rush for new faces at all. It's just sections of the fanbase that are desperate for them to arrive NOW.We play once a week until the 14th September when we add midweek games. I'm pretty sure we'd be able to integrate a new 6/DM into the team without too many issues by using fixtures such as:Forest Home - 14th SeptBournemouth Away - 21st SeptWolves Away 28th SeptLet alone the CL fixtures, which whilst more competitive/meaningful in the new format - will still give a range of difficulty and you'd expect space to bring in a new player here and there.I'd be surprised if we did more than 2 at this point (a number I'm personally fine with given the quality and quantity of player available to us) and stunned if it was more than three. This is not a huge amount of players to integrate into a new squad - especially as very few of them will be nailed on starters you'd imagine.