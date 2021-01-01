I'd assume that for the two years he's been with us, the coaches have been working with Doak on his awareness and decision making. Has that area of his game improved during that time? If not, you can understand why he's considered a saleable asset. Maybe he will come good in a few years time, with more experience, but he's not going to get that here at the moment.
We have a duty of care to our youth players, which includes gently shuffling them off if their career prospects look better served elsewhere. We can always buy them back (see Anthony Gordon).