On face value Im quite surprised to see Doak and Clark being made available for transfer. Both are really talented young players.



If we do sell them I dont think itll be because we dont rate them or see their ceiling. I think its more the case of currently having lots of competition in the squad and/or other youngsters playing in the same position they want to prioritise 1st team minutes for.



Its unfair on players to stockpile them in your squad. Particularly promising young players trying to make their name and establish themselves. We could loan players but it doesnt always give the player the best chance of succeeding if you are doing so just incase they make a leap.





The squad is stacked with quality and we are looking to add more. Going to be some existing players, good ones, who we need to let leave as part of getting the right sized squad for the season.