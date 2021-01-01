« previous next »
Offline The G in Gerrard

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15800 on: Today at 07:25:16 am »
I like Doak. Not sure I understand the desire by some for wanting him sold.
Offline DiggerJohn

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15801 on: Today at 07:26:59 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 07:21:18 am
Zubi-doo-be-doo, where are you?..

Do you think that will do the trick? I hear he's a man of taste and class
Online Risto

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15802 on: Today at 07:30:50 am »
I hear Zubi is 50/50 on joining Liverpool. This morning he will make a decision one way or the other AFTER browsing the RAWK transfer forum.
Offline DiggerJohn

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15803 on: Today at 07:39:04 am »
Quote from: Risto on Today at 07:30:50 am
I hear Zubi is 50/50 on joining Liverpool. This morning he will make a decision one way or the other AFTER browsing the RAWK transfer forum.



Ok Esclusham Mountain, Wales 27km away from Liverpool?
Online Rosario

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15804 on: Today at 07:41:22 am »
Surprised so many are shocked by the likes of Clark potentially getting sold. We already have an extremely talented young core of midfielders, and we have arguably bigger talents in Bajcetic and Nyoni that we may already struggle to get minutes into.
Offline Knight

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15805 on: Today at 07:48:13 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 07:01:31 am
What on earth.

Its clear that Clark is good enough because his ex coach wants to sign him. As for Doak hes 18 and a huge prospect.

Bradley has proved that going out on loan sometimes then coming back can help your changes. It would be madness to sell either player in my mind. Are we that desperate for money?

Deciding he must be good enough for Liverpool because his ex coach thinks hes good enough for Salzburg is quite the leap.
Offline The G in Gerrard

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15806 on: Today at 07:51:04 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 07:01:31 am
What on earth.

Its clear that Clark is good enough because his ex coach wants to sign him. As for Doak hes 18 and a huge prospect.
Agreed. We should be loaning them rather than selling imo.
Online Jookie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15807 on: Today at 07:51:10 am »
On face value Im quite surprised to see Doak and Clark being made available for transfer. Both are really talented young players.

If we do sell them I dont think itll be because we dont rate them or see their ceiling. I think its more the case of currently having lots of competition in the squad and/or other youngsters playing in the same position they want to prioritise 1st team minutes for.

Its unfair on players to stockpile them in your squad. Particularly promising young players trying to make their name and establish themselves. We could loan players but it doesnt always give the player the best chance of succeeding if you are doing so just incase they make a leap.


The squad is stacked with quality and we are looking to add more. Going to be some existing players, good ones, who we need to let leave as part of getting the right sized squad for the season.
Online ByrdmanLFC

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15808 on: Today at 07:51:56 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:25:16 am
I like Doak. Not sure I understand the desire by some for wanting him sold.

I like the way he plays too, but i don't see him becoming good enough, everything he does feels a little bit rushed.

I think its fine letting some of the young lads leave, if we get good compensation for them.

Got a feeling Zubimendi will be done today.
Online Fordy

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15809 on: Today at 07:53:56 am »
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 07:41:22 am
Surprised so many are shocked by the likes of Clark potentially getting sold. We already have an extremely talented young core of midfielders, and we have arguably bigger talents in Bajcetic and Nyoni that we may already struggle to get minutes into.

Nyoni is 17 I believe so he isnt an issue. Bajedtic is available for loan say reports.

Wouldnt say they are bigger talents than Clark and Doak. What people are saying is that its too early to sell them. Both still qualify for under 21s also.
Offline The G in Gerrard

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15810 on: Today at 07:58:14 am »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 07:51:56 am
I like the way he plays too, but i don't see him becoming good enough, everything he does feels a little bit rushed.

I think its fine letting some of the young lads leave, if we get good compensation for them.

Got a feeling Zubimendi will be done today.
Judging a players future career at their age is a pretty big call no? Sure he has things to learn - which player at his age doesn't?

I do think some equate selling players as to a likelihood of getting players in.
Online MD1990

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15811 on: Today at 07:59:05 am »
https://fbref.com/en/players/bf34eebd/Noni-Madueke#all_scout_summary

do think Madueke could be an option
Chelsea need to sell so the fee may not be too high at all

Offline The G in Gerrard

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15812 on: Today at 08:04:40 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:59:05 am
https://fbref.com/en/players/bf34eebd/Noni-Madueke#all_scout_summary

do think Madueke could be an option
Chelsea need to sell so the fee may not be too high at all


No thanks. He can stay where he is. Isn't he one of the idiots that wanted to take penalty off Palmer?
Online ByrdmanLFC

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15813 on: Today at 08:05:12 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:58:14 am
Judging a players future career at their age is a pretty big call no? Sure he has things to learn - which player at his age doesn't?

I do think some equate selling players as to a likelihood of getting players in.

Just think players who actually break through at top teams are further in their development even at 18. Most of the prospects just fade out if they are not a regular rotation player at 19/20 and imo Ben Doak is not anywhere close to that right now. I might be wrong, but if we get a good offer, i would try sell with a buy back clause.
Online kavah

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15814 on: Today at 08:05:18 am »
 :P

We signed him on a Monday and my heart stood still,
Somebody told me that he cost 50 Mill
Za Zu ron-ron-ron, Za Zu ron-ron-ron
Online Chris~

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15815 on: Today at 08:08:04 am »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 08:05:12 am
Just think players who actually break through at top teams are further in their development even at 18. Most of the prospects just fade out if they are not a regular rotation player at 19/20 and imo Ben Doak is not anywhere close to that right now. I might be wrong, but if we get a good offer, i would try sell with a buy back clause.
At the same stage Quansah was behind Koumetio and like Bradley only clubs in League 1 wanted him when he was older than Doak is now.
Online DonkeyWan

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15816 on: Today at 08:12:39 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 08:05:18 am
:P

We signed him on a Monday and my heart stood still,
Somebody told me that he cost 50 Mill
Za Zu ron-ron-ron, Za Zu ron-ron-ron

When a boot hits your thigh, and you give a big cry,
that's Zubimendi
When the world seems to quake, cos you've been kicked in the snake,
that's zubimendi
Online Vote For Pedro

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15817 on: Today at 08:13:26 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:08:04 am
At the same stage Quansah was behind Koumetio and like Bradley only clubs in League 1 wanted him when he was older than Doak is now.
That doesn't mean you hold onto players that have obviously not been deemed good enough by the club. We have a ton of coaches and analysts who have access to more information than Rawk's experts ever will, including those who have worked with him every day. But obviously they should have conferred with the Rawk transfer thread first.
Offline DiggerJohn

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15818 on: Today at 08:15:21 am »
Can someone please wake up Samie so we can get the latest links on Zubimendi going. I have been up since 7am on a monday judgement day all excited we are finally signing someone. Anyone even the georgian goalie with the long name I can't spell we don't need.
Online Schmidt

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15819 on: Today at 08:17:22 am »
Doak is an interesting one in that he clearly has bags of talent, and has had no real opportunity to put himself on show, yet we're apparently still willing to sell. All I can think is perhaps we've seen enough to know that a loan will only prove that he's not productive and might lower his value if anything?
Offline The G in Gerrard

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15820 on: Today at 08:19:06 am »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 08:05:12 am
Just think players who actually break through at top teams are further in their development even at 18. Most of the prospects just fade out if they are not a regular rotation player at 19/20 and imo Ben Doak is not anywhere close to that right now. I might be wrong, but if we get a good offer, i would try sell with a buy back clause.
There isn't many 19 year olds playing regular football at the top clubs in England right now is there? He's not going to get in ahead of our current forwards so a loan would be better imo.
