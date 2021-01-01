« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 611247 times)

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15760 on: Today at 12:21:18 am »
On 14 July 2016, Ibe joined AFC Bournemouth on a four-year contract for a club record £15 million fee. A buy-back and sell-on clause was reported to have been included in the agreement.

We never looked at exercising that! Very hard to think of any young liverpool player sold that did well. Unless you what to say Sterling to City for 50m
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15761 on: Today at 12:23:25 am »
Quote from: Motty on Today at 12:09:48 am
He wasn't INTO his last year though was he? Talks were obviously going on before we got to that last year and he signed with one year left. These current 3 are clearly going to go into this last season so no where near the same and you know that.

How do you know they won't sign a new deal during this window?

If they do they will be in exactly the same situation that Salah was. Are you really suggesting that talks haven't started yet?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15762 on: Today at 12:26:12 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:12:49 am
Well, we've had one on Solanke and Brewster, IIRC. Probably some more, but I can't remember at the moment ...
Not sure we did? We got good money for both and as we know a sell on with Solanke. So I reckon we had a sell on with Brewster but that doesn't seem likely. Not likely we would have both a sell on and buy back is t?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15763 on: Today at 12:28:02 am »
For those losing their shit over the prospect of Doak or Clarke being sold, it is worth noting that there is not a single whiff of Conor Bradley being sold.  Why not? Because hes good enough to play for Liverpool
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15764 on: Today at 12:28:35 am »
https://x.com/AnfieldSector/status/1822773512840630702

[🟢] NEW: Real Socidedad feel Zubimendi is more than tempted to join Liverpool.

Liverpool are prepared to pay whatever is needed to sign him after presenting exciting project and good salary.

[@FabrizioRomano
 on @WatchPlayback]


One day when Zubi has signed and is a massive success for the Reds we will look back at these 5 days with the same piece of info reusing over and over with glee.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15765 on: Today at 12:32:51 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:28:35 am
https://x.com/AnfieldSector/status/1822773512840630702

[🟢] NEW: Real Socidedad feel Zubimendi is more than tempted to join Liverpool.

Liverpool are prepared to pay whatever is needed to sign him after presenting exciting project and good salary.

[@FabrizioRomano
 on @WatchPlayback]

It is officially Monday isn't it. Now I can go to sleep like a happy baby thank you Garlic 😊
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15766 on: Today at 12:34:12 am »
Waiting for Zubimendi

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15767 on: Today at 12:34:54 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:26:12 am
Not sure we did? We got good money for both and as we know a sell on with Solanke.

There was definitely reported that we've had buy-back classes.

Here is the report on Solanke:

Quote
Liverpool are understood to have realised most of the add-ons in the 2019 Solanke deal, totalling some £24m. As part of the sale, former Reds sporting director Michael Edwards was key in negotiating two clauses according to what sources have previously told the ECHO, with one a buyback clause and the other a 20% sell-on clause.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/dominic-solanke-liverpool-transfer-clause-27572099

And here is the report on Brewster:

Quote
As part of the Brewster deal Liverpool have negotiated a 15% sell-on clause and a buy-back option from Sheffield United that will be active for the next three seasons.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/oct/02/sheffield-united-agree-club-record-deal-to-buy-liverpool-rhian-brewster

Sometimes, you should take my word on it. I still have a good memory ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15768 on: Today at 12:36:04 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:23:25 am
How do you know they won't sign a new deal during this window?

If they do they will be in exactly the same situation that Salah was. Are you really suggesting that talks haven't started yet?
Well all 3 of them have got until 12:30 on Saturday otherwise it will be into this last season, and for reference Salah signed 1st of July before even coming back for pre season so if you think that's comparable then I don't know what to say really...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15769 on: Today at 12:38:06 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:26:12 am
Not sure we did? We got good money for both and as we know a sell on with Solanke. So I reckon we had a sell on with Brewster but that doesn't seem likely. Not likely we would have both a sell on and buy back is t?
We definitely had a buy back with Brewster as Capon kept going on about it (jokingly) as it's deadline counted down last summer 😂
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15770 on: Today at 12:39:53 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:28:02 am
For those losing their shit over the prospect of Doak or Clarke being sold, it is worth noting that there is not a single whiff of Conor Bradley being sold.  Why not? Because hes good enough to play for Liverpool
Nobody is losing their shit. Bradley has proved he's at the level to play for the club. We can all see that.

One of the worst things about this forum (and any) is people going overboard about a stance they think has been negatively played out. In reality one or two people have talked shit and then there are a load of posts going on like it's a fucking movement. All it was, a few shite opinions.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15771 on: Today at 12:45:45 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:34:54 am
There was definitely reported that we've had buy-back classes.

Here is the report on Solanke:

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/dominic-solanke-liverpool-transfer-clause-27572099

And here is the report on Brewster:

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/oct/02/sheffield-united-agree-club-record-deal-to-buy-liverpool-rhian-brewster

Sometimes, you should take my word on it. I still have a good memory ...
Fair enough..
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15772 on: Today at 12:47:54 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:28:35 am
https://x.com/AnfieldSector/status/1822773512840630702

[🟢] NEW: Real Socidedad feel Zubimendi is more than tempted to join Liverpool.

Liverpool are prepared to pay whatever is needed to sign him after presenting exciting project and good salary.

[@FabrizioRomano
 on @WatchPlayback]


One day when Zubi has signed and is a massive success for the Reds we will look back at these 5 days with the same piece of info reusing over and over with glee.

Weird - Romano is starting to get information it seems. Lol.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15773 on: Today at 12:49:08 am »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 12:09:57 am
All these youth and squad player sales only for big Nat to be sitting at la axa the day after the transfer window closes smoking a cigar.  What a man.

He even cut his head open again today to remind the club of his good old days.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15774 on: Today at 12:49:47 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:49:08 am
He even cut his head open again today to remind the club of his good old days.

Infront of an empty stadium. Felt like 2021 all over again.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15775 on: Today at 12:53:06 am »
Welcome to ZubimenDI-Day.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15776 on: Today at 12:53:29 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:49:47 am
Infront of an empty stadium. Felt like 2021 all over again.

 ;D

Maybe he thinks it will get him a new deal.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15777 on: Today at 12:56:59 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:37:26 pm
If he goes he's not coming back at some point lets be real, doesn't happen.
Come on it does happen. Look at the great value United got from putting in the buy back clause for Pogba
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15778 on: Today at 01:01:35 am »
Surprised there hasn't been more talk of another winger outside of Gordon.  Salah seems vital for the way we will be playing this season but there is no specialized rw backup in the squad.   
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15779 on: Today at 01:02:32 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 12:53:06 am
Welcome to ZubimenDI-Day.

Getting my tapas ready.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15780 on: Today at 01:03:42 am »
I've gone past it now - not arsed.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15781 on: Today at 01:14:18 am »
Has he signed yet?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15782 on: Today at 01:15:50 am »
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 01:14:18 am
Has he signed yet?

Yep. News at 11.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15783 on: Today at 01:24:02 am »
Tap-in has got into the Mamadashvili rumour.

Quote
Liverpool have spoken to the agents of Mamardashvili and to Valencia via his agents. It is a concrete possibility, but for now, Liverpool are focused on Zubimendi.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15784 on: Today at 01:25:20 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:24:02 am
Tap-in has got into the Mamadashvili rumour.


We don't like to multi-task. Doesn't Romano know that??
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15785 on: Today at 03:18:39 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:28:02 am
For those losing their shit over the prospect of Doak or Clarke being sold, it is worth noting that there is not a single whiff of Conor Bradley being sold.  Why not? Because hes good enough to play for Liverpool
Conor's 21 years old. Doak is 18. Doak is still a good prospect who may turn out like Conor.
« Reply #15786 on: Today at 03:20:46 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 12:53:06 am
Welcome to ZubimenDI-Day.
Our desperation for a signing is showing. LOL
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15787 on: Today at 04:39:02 am »
Itll be really frustrating for the lot of you when there is no further movement today lol.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15788 on: Today at 05:44:11 am »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9DXpr4-JC_c
this was the first game i saw of Mamardashvili

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mXbgSBJmlfs He is exceptional GK I hope we get him
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15789 on: Today at 06:02:17 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 03:18:39 am
Conor's 21 years old. Doak is 18. Doak is still a good prospect who may turn out like Conor.
And Clark was scoring for us in Europe and playing an hour in a cup final when he'd just turned 19. Some of the knee jerkism on here and talk about his 'ceiling' is amazing. Misspelling his name in the process is the capper.

If we do sell him, it'll be because we have players who are two or three years older playing in a similar part of the pitch, nothing to do with his long-term potential.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15790 on: Today at 06:04:27 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:17:05 pm
Is everything black and white in your life with no inbetween?

Yes, my willingness to countenance more complexity to our decision making than were assessing the squad right now so not buying anyone and sense that weve moved slower than would be ideal whilst its not a disaster is evidence of a complete lack of nuance. The black and white posters are those claiming its absolutely fine that were days from the beginning often season having not signed any of the players we want to or those claiming its a disaster that weve not signed anyone. In reality, its been slower than ideal but not a disaster.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15791 on: Today at 06:11:22 am »
If we're willing to sell Clark perhaps we just think his value won't get any higher than it is now?

Klopp's set up was perfect for players like Clark really, you could get a long way with a high work rate, desire to learn and a bit of youthful arrogance. It's possible we think that if he went on loan he simply wouldn't be able to replicate his form for us and it might knock his value down.

He's also potentially being overvalued by Salzburg as Ljinders likely wants a player around who knows his system, and so he's asking the club to go above and beyond to sign him.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15792 on: Today at 06:13:30 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 10:07:06 pm
You are either a Whingebag or a minge you have to pick your side and no one wants to be the ref we hate them the most(manc mafia)

You might appreciate this one - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GiHdpAVIHgo
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15793 on: Today at 06:15:35 am »
Is it done yet?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15794 on: Today at 06:35:03 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 06:11:22 am
If we're willing to sell Clark perhaps we just think his value won't get any higher than it is now?

Klopp's set up was perfect for players like Clark really, you could get a long way with a high work rate, desire to learn and a bit of youthful arrogance. It's possible we think that if he went on loan he simply wouldn't be able to replicate his form for us and it might knock his value down.

He's also potentially being overvalued by Salzburg as Ljinders likely wants a player around who knows his system, and so he's asking the club to go above and beyond to sign him.
You're making him sound like a poor man's Conor Gallagher (someone who was yet to make his first team debut when he was Clark's age) when anyone who's seen him in the first team can see he's also technically very good. You've presumably seen him play - you honestly don't think his value will top £10 million?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15795 on: Today at 06:39:06 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 06:35:03 am
You're making him sound like a poor man's Conor Gallagher (someone who was yet to make his first team debut when he was Clark's age) when anyone who's seen him in the first team can see he's also technically very good. You've presumably seen him play - you honestly don't think his value will top £10 million?

I think he could be worth more than £10 million, but to get there he'd need to play regularly at a good level which can be difficult to replicate with loans.
