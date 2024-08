For those losing their shit over the prospect of Doak or Clarke being sold, it is worth noting that there is not a single whiff of Conor Bradley being sold. Why not? Because he’s good enough to play for Liverpool



Nobody is losing their shit. Bradley has proved he's at the level to play for the club. We can all see that.One of the worst things about this forum (and any) is people going overboard about a stance they think has been negatively played out. In reality one or two people have talked shit and then there are a load of posts going on like it's a fucking movement. All it was, a few shite opinions.