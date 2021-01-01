« previous next »
The weekend is over and "work" starts again on Monday.
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 09:15:55 pm
Ignore mate. Some awful gobshites on the thread trying to shut down any discourse they don't agree with.

Isn't Hughes the gobshite?

They're all alluding to his incompetence.
From Firmino's book.


In August 2022, while still on pre-season, Liverpool told my representatives that they wanted me to stay as well, he recalled in his autobiography, Si Senor, released last year. A contract renewal wasnt something I lost sleep over back then; it seemed like a formality, a matter of time

My representatives were talking with the club about the contract renewal and disagreements were starting to arise. The club saw things one way, we saw them another



I had eight goals in nine matches. There were less than two months left until the World Cup and Klopp called me for a conversation in his hotel room before a match. We really want to keep you, he said.

He insisted that if we just sorted out the salary, we could speed up the renewal process. I agreed with him. It shouldnt be a problem. I told him I would discuss the matter with my agents and ask them to finalise the deal.

He reached out, showed interest, and I was happy. There was no way this could go wrong

We returned from Dubai, and then it was time to definitely sort out my contract, which had always been my desire. I made my intentions clear to my agents. I wanted to stay. I didnt want to hear about offers from other European clubs or other parts of the world. My life was in Liverpool

A difference in opinion about my role was emerging. In the view of my representatives, I was a top-tier player in world football and should be given a renewal that reflected that. From the clubs business perspective, Roberto Firminos peak had passed.

My salary was quite high, significant investments had been made in new players and some contract extensions In the clubs view, the future was secured with Gakpo, Darwin, Luis and Diogo Jota. And, of course, Salah had renewed his contract.

I still thought there was a place for me in this attack Klopp had told the management he wanted me to stay, but the clubs view was that I would no longer be a protagonist

He continued: I accepted a shorter contract - one year instead of two. I told the club I would accept a significant salary reduction. That wasnt an issue. Money didnt matter.

But communication was muddled and responses were slow. One week three weeks a month. We kept compromising, but it didnt seem like there was a real willingness on the other side to finalise negotiations.

Things dragged on through January and February. By that point, my agents told me that they were only continuing negotiations with the club out of respect for my desire to stay and the love we had for Liverpool.

On the field, I wasnt the figure I had been, my grip on a place ever more precarious I was ready. I was back, but I wasnt playing. The boss was avoiding me now. I wanted to demand an explanation for what was happening, but I couldnt get his attention

A concern that didnt exist before, a possibility I had never truly imagined, was becoming real. Maybe they really didnt want me. Maybe it really was over.

The straw that broke the camels back was a match against Wolves, in which I came on as a substitute in the last minute. That was it. Right there, I understood. The penny dropped. I knew now.

I called my agents. Roger Wittmann and Christian Rapp met with me for a face-to-face talk Christian and Roger were perfectly transparent about everything that was happening and the clubs view of my future.

It wasnt a war. It was just a difference in understanding about what I could offer Liverpool I couldnt avoid it any more. It was time to accept. I decided it was time to seek another challenge for myself, another purpose. My time at Liverpool had come to an end

If it was difficult for them to say, well I would say it: Im not staying. Ill go. If deep in their head they werent sure about extending my contract, if they didnt know what to do, then for the good of everyone I would make the decision to leave.
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 09:18:19 pm
The time to not panic was about a year ago. This is panic time, again we are 6 months away from 3 of our 4 key players being free to sign for another club without the club seeing a dime of this. That is 200m down the drain, and that is just monetary, the signal this sends out to the squad and world football in general would be absolutely devastating. May as well just put out a press release that LFC is done dining at the top table and will just finish 8th to 6th for the rest of time memorial.


What difference does it make whether you panic or not. Its either going to happen or it isnt. (Im leaning towards probably is). Players have nearly all the power now, so they can use it to put themselves in a better bargaining position by winding their contracts down both to secure a lucrative move or new contract to stay
Can we just get some contracts done and sign a couple of players?

Too much to ask?
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 09:18:19 pm
The time to not panic was about a year ago. This is panic time, again we are 6 months away from 3 of our 4 key players being free to sign for another club without the club seeing a penny of this. That is 200m down the drain, and that is just monetary, the signal this sends out to the squad and world football in general would be absolutely devastating. May as well just put out a press release that LFC is done dining at the top table and will just finish 8th to 6th for the rest of time memorial.

Oh for fuck sake, this counts as rational discourse?

Or am I allowed to take the piss out of this?
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 09:00:59 pm
The post I was replying to was literally saying well be a laughing stock if the deal doesnt go through, whos on about new contracts etc?

Ive said the club have done everything right with the transfer, which they have, theyve spoken to the players reps, agreed to pay the clause and believed he wanted to come. This is standard procedure when completing a transfer. If hes now decided to change his mind or is having doubts, that cant be helped by us, were the only ones getting criticism when were holding up our end of the bargain.

This window was always going to be difficult with so many new people coming in. You cant just expect them to come in and carry on the work of the previous regime, it takes time to identify targets and a process for identifying needs to be formed. We were always going to do our work late so moaning the seasons starting next week just seems daft. If we end up with nobody and dont renew any big contracts, throw away, it just feels a bit counterproductive to moan now when theyre trying to pull a difficult deal off.
Maybe laughing stock was the wrong phrase, but if the deal has indeed fallen through, this would be the third player in 12 months that weve gone in for and failed to get. Doesnt instil confidence in us being able to attract the players that will close the gap and make us into title winners. 
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:26:50 pm
Maybe laughing stock was the wrong phrase, but if the deal has indeed fallen through, this would be the third player in 12 months that weve gone in for and failed to get. Doesnt instil confidence in us being able to attract the players that will close the gap and make us into title winners.

Is Kenny a laughing stock for players picking Fergie over him?

Some even told him they'd sign for him and then changed their mind..

Only Caicedo has rejected us, we choose to go for him instead of Lavia after not wanting to pay what Saints wanted.
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:26:50 pm
Maybe laughing stock was the wrong phrase, but if the deal has indeed fallen through, this would be the third player in 12 months that weve gone in for and failed to get. Doesnt instil confidence in us being able to attract the players that will close the gap and make us into title winners.

We wouldve won the league with correct refereeing decisions and 50% less injuries last year.
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 08:33:57 pm
Squad was good enough actually, we were absolutely fucking robbed on numerous occasions. Blatant objective fucking robberies. People are very quick to forget this.

More so people (but not many) forget a ridiculous injury crisis that stretched the squad and that they where going through a season with a new midfield. So now those players are a year into their LFC careers, more settled in the club and league, so Id expect even more from Mac, and for Szobo to show the class he did early on, on a consistant basis. For Gravenberch to be settled and play a big part. And Gakpo to become a force too - we know how good he is. And hopefully not the same injury issues that pushed the squad too far last year. I expect this team to compete for at the top this season, Abu Dhabi are not going to be as strong either I doubt. 

Anyway, Zubi will be signed this week, and all the panic will subside.
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 09:15:40 pm
[🟢] NEW: Only a significant offer well above £50m would tempt Liverpool to consider selling Luis Diaz and no bid has been made from Barcelona. Their signing of Dani Olmo makes a move seem even more unlikely.

[@adjones_journo]

We have just sold Carvalho for £27.5 million. These wannabe "journos" are losing their minds ;D
From Firmino's book.
From Firmino's book.


In August 2022, while still on pre-season, Liverpool told my representatives that they wanted me to stay as well, he recalled in his autobiography, Si Senor, released last year. A contract renewal wasnt something I lost sleep over back then; it seemed like a formality, a matter of time

My representatives were talking with the club about the contract renewal and disagreements were starting to arise. The club saw things one way, we saw them another



I had eight goals in nine matches. There were less than two months left until the World Cup and Klopp called me for a conversation in his hotel room before a match. We really want to keep you, he said.

He insisted that if we just sorted out the salary, we could speed up the renewal process. I agreed with him. It shouldnt be a problem. I told him I would discuss the matter with my agents and ask them to finalise the deal.

He reached out, showed interest, and I was happy. There was no way this could go wrong

We returned from Dubai, and then it was time to definitely sort out my contract, which had always been my desire. I made my intentions clear to my agents. I wanted to stay. I didnt want to hear about offers from other European clubs or other parts of the world. My life was in Liverpool

A difference in opinion about my role was emerging. In the view of my representatives, I was a top-tier player in world football and should be given a renewal that reflected that. From the clubs business perspective, Roberto Firminos peak had passed.

My salary was quite high, significant investments had been made in new players and some contract extensions In the clubs view, the future was secured with Gakpo, Darwin, Luis and Diogo Jota. And, of course, Salah had renewed his contract.

I still thought there was a place for me in this attack Klopp had told the management he wanted me to stay, but the clubs view was that I would no longer be a protagonist

He continued: I accepted a shorter contract - one year instead of two. I told the club I would accept a significant salary reduction. That wasnt an issue. Money didnt matter.

But communication was muddled and responses were slow. One week three weeks a month. We kept compromising, but it didnt seem like there was a real willingness on the other side to finalise negotiations.

Things dragged on through January and February. By that point, my agents told me that they were only continuing negotiations with the club out of respect for my desire to stay and the love we had for Liverpool.

 if they didnt know what to do, then for the good of everyone I would make the decision to leave.

So it's Fsg fault Bobby left, I knew it them tight fuckers
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 09:14:28 pm
Sorry I didnt realise I wasnt allowed to have an opinion? Its not like Im insulting anyone. Just mute me if youre that fucking precious about it.

Nah - why would I do that? You provide comedy relief for free. I'm not giving that up.

And you are right - you aren't insulting anyone - but you don't offer anything useful either when all you do is change the wording of your posts to whine whine whine.

We get it. Now that the last ~15 posts of yours has said the same thing - why not wait until there is some movement one way or the other before jumping back in to complain?
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 09:28:36 pm
50% less injuries last year.

The problem is over the last few years this has been a feature not a bug
Its hard to say if only about our injuries when theyve constantly happened - it just means the squad isnt robust enough for the demands put on it
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 09:18:19 pm
The time to not panic was about a year ago. This is panic time, again we are 6 months away from 3 of our 4 key players being free to sign for another club without the club seeing a penny of this. That is 200m down the drain, and that is just monetary, the signal this sends out to the squad and world football in general would be absolutely devastating. May as well just put out a press release that LFC is done dining at the top table and will just finish 8th to 6th for the rest of time memorial.

🚨Liverpool are ready to activate Martin Zubimendi's release clause at Real Sociedad next week (@mundodeportivo)


https://x.com/footballespana_/status/1822733347673481431


A few more days of this lads and lasses!
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:33:59 pm
The problem is over the last few years this has been a feature not a bug
Its hard to say if only about our injuries when theyve constantly happened - it just means the squad isnt robust enough for the demands put on it

A new coaching staff, S&C team etc might see us improve here. Plus a 2 more injury prone players have left (Matip and Thiago).
Firmino is my favorite LFC player ever but to be honest he was declining badly. It was the right move by the club. This article just shows weak personalities behind the scenes and and Edwards back helps with that.
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 09:36:12 pm
🚨Liverpool are ready to activate Martin Zubimendi's release clause at Real Sociedad next week (@mundodeportivo)


https://x.com/footballespana_/status/1822733347673481431


A few more days of this lads and lasses!

But what does Montanafusbol say. I only believe in him
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 09:36:12 pm
🚨Liverpool are ready to activate Martin Zubimendi's release clause at Real Sociedad next week (@mundodeportivo)


https://x.com/footballespana_/status/1822733347673481431


A few more days of this lads and lasses!

Than again, the new week in Spain starts tomorrow ...
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 09:36:12 pm
🚨Liverpool are ready to activate Martin Zubimendi's release clause at Real Sociedad next week (@mundodeportivo)


https://x.com/footballespana_/status/1822733347673481431


A few more days of this lads and lasses!

Actually it;s tomorrow is the deadline we've supposedly given the big baby.
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 09:36:12 pm
🚨Liverpool are ready to activate Martin Zubimendi's release clause at Real Sociedad next week (@mundodeportivo)


https://x.com/footballespana_/status/1822733347673481431


A few more days of this lads and lasses!

Even if they do activate a release clause, if he doesnt want to come its not worth a wank.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:32:43 pm
Nah - why would I do that? You provide comedy relief for free. I'm not giving that up.

And you are right - you aren't insulting anyone - but you don't offer anything useful either when all you do is change the wording of your posts to whine whine whine.

We get it. Now that the last ~15 posts of yours has said the same thing - why not wait until there is some movement one way or the other before jumping back in to complain?

Ive made about three or four posts (not ~15). Most (much like this one) were in response to insults and or questions (e.g. why did I find Hughes arrogant). But they are just my frustrations and opinions. I respect that other people will have different views and perspectives which are totally cool. Its a game about opinions, after all. But what I dont have is a smalldickenergy need to go out of my way to criticise or demean or (frankly) bully strangers on a football messageboard. There are much more important things going on in the world than football. But Ill leave it there and call it a night.


 
Love the idea of Firmino just spending weeks trying to speak to Klopp and being avoided at every opportunity, then just subbing him on late or mess with him.
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 09:36:12 pm
🚨Liverpool are ready to activate Martin Zubimendi's release clause at Real Sociedad next week (@mundodeportivo)


https://x.com/footballespana_/status/1822733347673481431


A few more days of this lads and lasses!

Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 09:40:00 pm
Even if they do activate a release clause, if he doesnt want to come its not worth a wank.

He does though...He's just going through the Gerrard emotional blackmail phase we did to him.  ;D
