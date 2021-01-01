waking up to clark going to RB linking up with pep



zubi still being negotiated



and a gk with a name that i cant pronounce



oh of course fabio to brentford. guess he must have got some reassurance that he be playing as a no 10 with his new club.



Clark going doesn't really cause any ripples i think. We still have morton, mcconnell and nyonyi. and thats just the youth players. If endo stays and zubi comes in, the spots in midfield are going to be rather hotly contested.



we have many young players coming through alot will be soldlast 4 years we have had Kelleher,Jones,Eliott,Bradley & Quansah make it to the first team.We have not sold any youngster and regretted it.We also dont pay like Man City & Chelsea or even Man Utdour academy has been outstanding imo.I wouldnt be too concerned about some youngsters being sold the coaching staff etc will know whether they will likely make it to our level.I suspect Doak & Gordon may be sold next year also just dont think they will quite make it at us