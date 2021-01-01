waking up to clark going to RB linking up with pep



zubi still being negotiated



and a gk with a name that i cant pronounce



oh of course fabio to brentford. guess he must have got some reassurance that he be playing as a no 10 with his new club.



Clark going doesn't really cause any ripples i think. We still have morton, mcconnell and nyonyi. and thats just the youth players. If endo stays and zubi comes in, the spots in midfield are going to be rather hotly contested.