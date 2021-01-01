« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 373 374 375 376 377 [378]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 588025 times)

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,797
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15080 on: Today at 01:19:07 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:32:55 am
It isn't a dig.

You look at our revenues and likely cash flow and there is no way we need to raise funds to afford Zubamendi.

I think it is a conscious decision. FSG want people to prove themselves. I think it is naive to think they would write blank cheques for Slot and Hughes. Allow them to spend what we bring in which will be a considerable amount. Then up the budget if they do well.

That seems really sensible to me.

Wow, I've never thought I'd see you praise our owners ...
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,379
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15081 on: Today at 01:45:16 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:38:04 am
Exactly this time a year ago this place went mad with excitement overnight with the late Caicedo announcement. Hopefully we can banish that memory and get Zubimendi wrapped up today.
Does anyone care about that now? Or did they even care two months after? If anything the way slot is shaping up, he doesn't want that style of player. A bullet dodged probably.

Too early to say since slot could crash and burn.
Logged

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,352
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15082 on: Today at 01:53:49 am »
Has Zubi signed yet?
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,151
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15083 on: Today at 01:55:00 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:53:49 am
Has Zubi signed yet?

Should get a decision tomorrow Sunday if you believe the reports from some that it will all be more clear before Monday.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,832
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15084 on: Today at 01:56:09 am »
Monday.

Today is all about getting through our last 2 pre season games.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,905
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15085 on: Today at 02:00:28 am »
You woulda thought that at least something happened today re the financials. "Today" being Saturday.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline tommy LFC

  • Despite his sophistication, intelligence, wit, charm and extraordinary good looks, nobody wanted to give him one...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,602
  • VAR is shite.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15086 on: Today at 02:07:31 am »
I always wonder how much genuine say a young lad like Bobby Clark has in these situations. There must be a lot of pressure from agents, clubs and even family.

I mean, stay at LFC or move to Austria seems a very easy decision to make. With his performances last year and how young he is surely he'd back himself to stay and push on.

Although I'm sure there's life changing money to be made through sign on fees, higher wages, security of a long contract. Interesting to think of a young players dreams versus the reality and pressures of the real world.
Logged
Let us never forget Rafael Benitez and what he did for us. A fighter full of guts and passion. A gentleman full of class and dignity. A football manager full of intelligence and pure genius. A Legend.
Adios Rafa, buena suerte.

Some people say I'm a dreamer...

Offline rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,053
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15087 on: Today at 02:13:42 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:32:55 am
It isn't a dig.

You look at our revenues and likely cash flow and there is no way we need to raise funds to afford Zubamendi.

I think it is a conscious decision. FSG want people to prove themselves. I think it is naive to think they would write blank cheques for Slot and Hughes. Allow them to spend what we bring in which will be a considerable amount. Then up the budget if they do well.

That seems really sensible to me.
I used to be in the business of making rational analyses of FSGs modus operandi, all the way up until they bid £111m or so for Caicedo. Now I dont know how they think anymore.
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,167
  • An absolute p***k
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15088 on: Today at 02:17:21 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:33:44 pm
Selling Bobby Clark to Salzburg even for £10m would be horrible business. He has a high ceiling. Unless theres a favourable buyback clause, I wouldnt even consider it. Even then surely a loan benefits us more.

I guess if they go down the route of a favourable buy-back, at least weve already booked some cash on him should he not kick on. Plus it also seems like the club isnt wanting to go down the Chelsea route and stockpile a million young assets. Either way, I want to see him playing a lot of football this season so it probably means he needs to play in a different jersey for at least this season.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,087
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15089 on: Today at 02:20:56 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:53:49 am
Has Zubi signed yet?
I know we are after a No.2 keeper, but Zubizarreta is a bit old mate...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Lubeh

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15090 on: Today at 02:21:55 am »
Looks like that new keeper could be Mamakasvili (however its spelt).
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,418
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15091 on: Today at 02:30:28 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 01:19:07 am
Wow, I've never thought I'd see you praise our owners ...

I always praise our owners ability to make money Mac you know that.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline gravey101

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15092 on: Today at 02:38:26 am »
Quote from: tommy LFC on Today at 02:07:31 am
I always wonder how much genuine say a young lad like Bobby Clark has in these situations. There must be a lot of pressure from agents, clubs and even family.

I mean, stay at LFC or move to Austria seems a very easy decision to make. With his performances last year and how young he is surely he'd back himself to stay and push on.

Although I'm sure there's life changing money to be made through sign on fees, higher wages, security of a long contract. Interesting to think of a young players dreams versus the reality and pressures of the real world.

he has to play though. i dont see that happening here. If he doesnt play hes not going to develop.
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,379
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15093 on: Today at 02:54:19 am »
Quote from: tommy LFC on Today at 02:07:31 am
I always wonder how much genuine say a young lad like Bobby Clark has in these situations. There must be a lot of pressure from agents, clubs and even family.

I mean, stay at LFC or move to Austria seems a very easy decision to make. With his performances last year and how young he is surely he'd back himself to stay and push on.

Although I'm sure there's life changing money to be made through sign on fees, higher wages, security of a long contract. Interesting to think of a young players dreams versus the reality and pressures of the real world.
He would be in the same position here as he was last year. So his choice is that or go to Austria and play for a coach he knows who's certainly told him he'd be a first team player. That's an easy decision if you have come to the conclusion that you're not breaking into our first team in the near future.

Lads who have fathers who were players do things a bit differently to others. If they aren't in the team they tend to move on quickly.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 373 374 375 376 377 [378]   Go Up
« previous next »
 