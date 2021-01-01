I always wonder how much genuine say a young lad like Bobby Clark has in these situations. There must be a lot of pressure from agents, clubs and even family.
I mean, stay at LFC or move to Austria seems a very easy decision to make. With his performances last year and how young he is surely he'd back himself to stay and push on.
Although I'm sure there's life changing money to be made through sign on fees, higher wages, security of a long contract. Interesting to think of a young players dreams versus the reality and pressures of the real world.