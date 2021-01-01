I always wonder how much genuine say a young lad like Bobby Clark has in these situations. There must be a lot of pressure from agents, clubs and even family.



I mean, stay at LFC or move to Austria seems a very easy decision to make. With his performances last year and how young he is surely he'd back himself to stay and push on.



Although I'm sure there's life changing money to be made through sign on fees, higher wages, security of a long contract. Interesting to think of a young players dreams versus the reality and pressures of the real world.



He would be in the same position here as he was last year. So his choice is that or go to Austria and play for a coach he knows who's certainly told him he'd be a first team player. That's an easy decision if you have come to the conclusion that you're not breaking into our first team in the near future.Lads who have fathers who were players do things a bit differently to others. If they aren't in the team they tend to move on quickly.