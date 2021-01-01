Liverpools Fabio Carvalho to Brentford package is worth £27.5 million inclusive of add ons .

In addition, there is also a 17.5% sell on clause.

Fulham receive 20pc of profit above £5m.



That's a very good deal.I had hoped when we signed Carvalho that he would turn into a Firmino-lite because otherwise I couldn't see where he fit. For many reasons it hasn't worked but we were always going to make a profit on him. Maybe that's all his transfer was, a flip for profit. I don't like it, but I understand it.I said earlier in the thread that I thought he'd be sold, unless he was amazing in pre-season. He was just too far down the pecking order. I don't even think he needs replacing in the squad to be honest.I'm glad we're making some decisive moves regarding the trimming of the squad. We might get one or two wrong in hindsight, but as others have already said, how many of the past youngsters do we regret selling? I'd rather risk the regret than having too many fringe players hanging around. We need to prune the squad to make room for new prospects to grow.