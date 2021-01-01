« previous next »
Hopefully that was the case and this now gets it over the line. If so, stop messing around and get it done.
I also hope there is at least one more 1st team addition being worked on, pref Gordon.
Not forgetting TTA contract situation along with mo and vvd
Surely means theyve been told by the players camp to make the bid? Cant imagine weve just done that for the sake of it, if the player was deciding to stay there hed have surely said by now?

Hopefully this ends soon and we can get on with the rest of our window. Was always going to be a difficult one to pull off even with the clause, fingers crossed this is the beginning of the end. Its not even been that long its more to do with the season starting next week.
Koumas gone to stoke and Juve wanting Kelleher
    Liverpools Fabio Carvalho to Brentford package is worth £27.5 million inclusive of add ons .
    In addition, there is also a 17.5% sell on clause.
    Fulham receive 20pc of profit above £5m.

That's a very good deal.

I had hoped when we signed Carvalho that he would turn into a Firmino-lite because otherwise I couldn't see where he fit. For many reasons it hasn't worked but we were always going to make a profit on him. Maybe that's all his transfer was, a flip for profit. I don't like it, but I understand it.

I said earlier in the thread that I thought he'd be sold, unless he was amazing in pre-season. He was just too far down the pecking order. I don't even think he needs replacing in the squad to be honest.

I'm glad we're making some decisive moves regarding the trimming of the squad. We might get one or two wrong in hindsight, but as others have already said, how many of the past youngsters do we regret selling? I'd rather risk the regret than having too many fringe players hanging around. We need to prune the squad to make room for new prospects to grow.
Have you seen Barnes playing for Liverpool in the 80s especially his first season with Liverpool? It's no even close and I love Mane

Yes mate Barnes was ridiculous. I would have them both in my all time LFC team. I just think Sadio had a period of consistency that was longer than Barnes, 6 years to 4 years. Sadio also was better off the ball in terms of work rate, aggression and physicality. Sadio was such a complete footballer in attack and defense with and wothout the ball.

Barnesy of course had a injury that fucked him over in 1991 and the lack of european football which was no fault of his own. I am honoured to have watched them both Barnes from the Kop and Sadio as an armchair.
Been busy all day and still no real updates on Zubi? Come on lads.
nothing yet on Zubi hopefully 10:30 boomba

Koumas gone to stoke and Juve possibly want Kellerher  oh and Bobby Clarke possibly to RB Liepzig
 thats is the news for today

Rumour  : Barca possilby coming in for Diaz again, but they have no money and could be just Spanish crap

Oh and CArvalho has gone to brentford*I
Koumas gone to stoke and Juve wanting Kelleher

Juve?

From where?

According to Sky Sports Juve are Looking at Kelleher (ignore this I just saw thier source ) I only read the headline
 
Juve would be a fantastic opportunity for Kelleher.
Koumas gone to stoke and Juve wanting Kelleher

Quite a decision between those 2,if true.
Alisson strikes me as someone who would want to finish his career at Internactional while still capable of playing at a relatively high level.  I'd assume we aren't going to spend around £30m on a GK just for the hell of it. We've probably been given a clear indication by Alisson's camp that he wants a new challenge within the next year and we don't want to be caught in a situation where we are scrambling to find a replacement.

Wed want good money for the best keeper in the world, with 2 yrs left on his contract and probably another 5 years left at the top. Have they got that kinda money?
Juve would be a fantastic opportunity for Kelleher.

They only just signed Di Gregorio and can't even rustle enough money to buy their number one target this summer (Koopmeiners). No chance. Plus the story originates from the rag
Wed want good money for the best keeper in the world, with 2 yrs left on his contract and probably another 5 years left at the top. Have they got that kinda money?

I'd think a year or two in Saudi followed by a loan/contract termination to go play in Brazil is how that would play out
So we've turned Carvhalo into a great young goaltending prospect, picked up a few quid here and there with some loan deals and sold bobby clark which is great because as much as i liked the lad there is only one bobby clark  https://youtu.be/U2QMGUTjFlk , stand on the very likely verge of signing a fantastic young 6 that this entire forum had top of list but also thought was completely unobtainable, and will probably pick off gordon just for fun later in the real main business.

See what being patient can do for you? Does it make any real difference we didn't announce this stuff in June? Are we a great team HELL YES. MINGEBAGS WIN and the only question remaining is by how much of a landslide by the end.
I would not say that yet Bobinhood, as we have not had anynone in yet and only Carvalho has been confirmed. £27.5m  - £20 upfront with £7.5m in landmarks.
That's a very good deal.

I had hoped when we signed Carvalho that he would turn into a Firmino-lite because otherwise I couldn't see where he fit. For many reasons it hasn't worked but we were always going to make a profit on him. Maybe that's all his transfer was, a flip for profit. I don't like it, but I understand it.

I said earlier in the thread that I thought he'd be sold, unless he was amazing in pre-season. He was just too far down the pecking order. I don't even think he needs replacing in the squad to be honest.

I'm glad we're making some decisive moves regarding the trimming of the squad. We might get one or two wrong in hindsight, but as others have already said, how many of the past youngsters do we regret selling? I'd rather risk the regret than having too many fringe players hanging around. We need to prune the squad to make room for new prospects to grow.

I can remember the journalist Neil Jones saying Fabio was really highly rated at the club, Im pretty sure hes good mates with some of the academy coaches so think hed be well placed to say, like they thought he had talent to go to the top. He was unfortunate joining in that season, if he was a year older and joined during 21/22 it mightve been an easier environment than what he ended up part of. Sometimes they just dont work out, or its easier to just cut them clean while the reputations pretty high. Not every player wants to go to different clubs every year on loan, I wouldnt be shocked if hes intimated that he wants a permanent move having already played for 4 clubs at his age.
I can remember the journalist Neil Jones saying Fabio was really highly rated at the club, Im pretty sure hes good mates with some of the academy coaches so think hed be well placed to say, like they thought he had talent to go to the top. He was unfortunate joining in that season, if he was a year older and joined during 21/22 it mightve been an easier environment than what he ended up part of. Sometimes they just dont work out, or its easier to just cut them clean while the reputations pretty high. Not every player wants to go to different clubs every year on loan, I wouldnt be shocked if hes intimated that he wants a permanent move having already played for 4 clubs at his age.

The main problem with Carvalho is that he sees himself as a No.10, but we already have Szoboszlai and Elliott for the position, if Slot uses the 4-2-3-1 on regular basis. Probably the same applies to Clark, who is not really suited for the double pivot positions in our midfield ...
Perhaps the sale of Carvalho helped us to afford Zubimendi from a PSR/FFP perspective which is why it now seems like we're willing to pay the fee immediately.
The main problem with Carvalho is that he sees himself as a No.10, but we already have Szoboszlai and Elliott for the position, if Slot uses the 4-2-3-1 on regular basis. Probably the same applies to Clark, who is not really suited for the double pivot positions in our midfield ...

Yeah thats also an issue. Youve gotta be one of the best players in the world for Liverpool to play you regularly as a 10, Slot was right to suggest he play out wide, so many teams use their wide players as their main scoring threats, hed have probably seen more chances playing out wide than as a 10.

Im a bit baffled by Brentford like, not sure where he fits in in their side and doesnt strike me as their usual type of signing in terms of profile. Will be interesting to see how he gets on, maybe theyll build their attack around him and hell truly shine.
The main problem with Carvalho is that he sees himself as a No.10, but we already have Szoboszlai and Elliott for the position, if Slot uses the 4-2-3-1 on regular basis. Probably the same applies to Clark, who is not really suited for the double pivot positions in our midfield ...

In some respects I can see the same with Jones the New wa we play  i think he will be in the grp with Macca/ Szobo/ Elliot and Gravenberch (not forgetting Zubimendi if he comes) and for me all bar Gravenberch who I would say are Equal atm because 9/10 would be Macca and Zubi  with Elliot or Szobo in the 10 imo
Perhaps the sale of Carvalho helped us to afford Zubimendi from a PSR/FFP perspective which is why it now seems like we're willing to pay the fee immediately.

We have zero issues with PSR.  ;D
Yeah thats also an issue. Youve gotta be one of the best players in the world for Liverpool to play you regularly as a 10, Slot was right to suggest he play out wide, so many teams use their wide players as their main scoring threats, hed have probably seen more chances playing out wide than as a 10.

Im a bit baffled by Brentford like, not sure where he fits in in their side and doesnt strike me as their usual type of signing in terms of profile. Will be interesting to see how he gets on, maybe theyll build their attack around him and hell truly shine.

Well, they do have Mbeumo on the right and Wissa on the left. I am surprised to see that Toney is still there, and a shame that Thiago got injured already. He should fit in nicely as a No.10 in that attack, and Frank is pretty decent in improving young players ...
The main problem with Carvalho is that he sees himself as a No.10, but we already have Szoboszlai and Elliott for the position, if Slot uses the 4-2-3-1 on regular basis.
Agreed.

There's 4 players ahead of him on the left. Slot likes a focal point in the centre so he's behind at least 3 there, and Mo is an ever present on the right. Harvey, Dom, Curtis and Mac would play ahead of him in attacking midfield.

That's why when we discussed it earlier in the thread I said that I thought he'd be sold, whether we brought in another attacker or not.
Fabio/Solanke deals made money immediately available?
I enjoyed this... I can now see where/how Zubimendi would fit (if/when).

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qEbCengiB2k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qEbCengiB2k</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qEbCengiB2k
Selling Bobby Clark to Salzburg even for £10m would be horrible business. He has a high ceiling. Unless theres a favourable buyback clause, I wouldnt even consider it. Even then surely a loan benefits us more.
Selling Bobby Clark to Salzburg even for £10m would be horrible business. He has a high ceiling. Unless theres a favourable buyback clause, I wouldnt even consider it. Even then surely a loan benefits us more.

I would not be suprised if we had a £20m - £25m  buyback option or first refusal, shame alot have to go but end of the day we only have 25 or so players we can use.ovr 21.
Selling Bobby Clark to Salzburg even for £10m would be horrible business. He has a high ceiling. Unless theres a favourable buyback clause, I wouldnt even consider it. Even then surely a loan benefits us more.
£10m is not bad if the sell-on is juicy. If he does well, he won't stay there for long.

A buyback is a waste of money. Why not just loan him out?
Perhaps the sale of Carvalho helped us to afford Zubimendi from a PSR/FFP perspective which is why it now seems like we're willing to pay the fee immediately.
However we pay (whether upfront or by instalments) it is the same PSR impact.
£10m is not bad if the sell-on is juicy. If he does well, he won't stay there for long.

A buyback is a waste of money. Why not just lian him out?
because a team owning a player is going to be more inclined to play that player over the longer term (even if there's some development required to work through).

only having a player on loan leads to the risk of issues like we had with Carvalho predictably not being played by Red Bull Leipzeig (in favour of developing their own talents)
Selling Bobby Clark to Salzburg even for £10m would be horrible business. He has a high ceiling. Unless theres a favourable buyback clause, I wouldnt even consider it. Even then surely a loan benefits us more.
I would prefer a loan for him but I'd not be surprised if he's pushing for the permanent move. Loan players are treated differently than players that are owned by the club. Just guessing but I think him and his da have decided the best route is to be an asset at his next club.

I'm guessing Lijnders is the big draw for Clark. They have an existing relationship and Lijnders has likely been speaking to him regularly and convincing him about how he'll be a key player in the first team. Don't think he goes otherwise.
