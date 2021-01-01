« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 372 373 374 375 376 [377]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 585331 times)

Online CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,766
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15040 on: Today at 10:01:16 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:50:22 pm


Hopefully that was the case and this now gets it over the line. If so, stop messing around and get it done.
I also hope there is at least one more 1st team addition being worked on, pref Gordon.
Not forgetting TTA contract situation along with mo and vvd
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,104
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15041 on: Today at 10:04:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:50:22 pm


Surely means theyve been told by the players camp to make the bid? Cant imagine weve just done that for the sake of it, if the player was deciding to stay there hed have surely said by now?

Hopefully this ends soon and we can get on with the rest of our window. Was always going to be a difficult one to pull off even with the clause, fingers crossed this is the beginning of the end. Its not even been that long its more to do with the season starting next week.
Logged

Online Lubeh

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15042 on: Today at 10:09:35 pm »
Koumas gone to stoke and Juve wanting Kelleher
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15043 on: Today at 10:11:48 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 04:00:08 pm
    Liverpools Fabio Carvalho to Brentford package is worth £27.5 million inclusive of add ons .
    In addition, there is also a 17.5% sell on clause.
    Fulham receive 20pc of profit above £5m.

That's a very good deal.

I had hoped when we signed Carvalho that he would turn into a Firmino-lite because otherwise I couldn't see where he fit. For many reasons it hasn't worked but we were always going to make a profit on him. Maybe that's all his transfer was, a flip for profit. I don't like it, but I understand it.

I said earlier in the thread that I thought he'd be sold, unless he was amazing in pre-season. He was just too far down the pecking order. I don't even think he needs replacing in the squad to be honest.

I'm glad we're making some decisive moves regarding the trimming of the squad. We might get one or two wrong in hindsight, but as others have already said, how many of the past youngsters do we regret selling? I'd rather risk the regret than having too many fringe players hanging around. We need to prune the squad to make room for new prospects to grow.
Logged

Online slotmachine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,372
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15044 on: Today at 10:14:40 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 10:31:37 am

Have you seen Barnes playing for Liverpool in the 80s especially his first season with Liverpool? It's no even close and I love Mane

Yes mate Barnes was ridiculous. I would have them both in my all time LFC team. I just think Sadio had a period of consistency that was longer than Barnes, 6 years to 4 years. Sadio also was better off the ball in terms of work rate, aggression and physicality. Sadio was such a complete footballer in attack and defense with and wothout the ball.

Barnesy of course had a injury that fucked him over in 1991 and the lack of european football which was no fault of his own. I am honoured to have watched them both Barnes from the Kop and Sadio as an armchair.
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,869
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15045 on: Today at 10:15:55 pm »
Been busy all day and still no real updates on Zubi? Come on lads.
Logged

Online Lubeh

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15046 on: Today at 10:18:39 pm »
nothing yet on Zubi hopefully 10:30 boomba

Koumas gone to stoke and Juve possibly want Kellerher  oh and Bobby Clarke possibly to RB Liepzig
 thats is the news for today

Rumour  : Barca possilby coming in for Diaz again, but they have no money and could be just Spanish crap

Oh and CArvalho has gone to brentford*I
« Last Edit: Today at 10:23:05 pm by Lubeh »
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,613
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15047 on: Today at 10:21:24 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 10:09:35 pm
Koumas gone to stoke and Juve wanting Kelleher

Juve?

From where?

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Lubeh

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15048 on: Today at 10:22:13 pm »
According to Sky Sports Juve are Looking at Kelleher (ignore this I just saw thier source ) I only read the headline
 
« Last Edit: Today at 10:24:54 pm by Lubeh »
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,916
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15049 on: Today at 10:23:25 pm »
Juve would be a fantastic opportunity for Kelleher.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,808
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15050 on: Today at 10:24:41 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 10:09:35 pm
Koumas gone to stoke and Juve wanting Kelleher

Quite a decision between those 2,if true.
Logged

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,005
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15051 on: Today at 10:25:02 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 07:43:32 pm
Alisson strikes me as someone who would want to finish his career at Internactional while still capable of playing at a relatively high level.  I'd assume we aren't going to spend around £30m on a GK just for the hell of it. We've probably been given a clear indication by Alisson's camp that he wants a new challenge within the next year and we don't want to be caught in a situation where we are scrambling to find a replacement.

Wed want good money for the best keeper in the world, with 2 yrs left on his contract and probably another 5 years left at the top. Have they got that kinda money?
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,919
  • Dutch Class
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15052 on: Today at 10:27:36 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:23:25 pm
Juve would be a fantastic opportunity for Kelleher.

They only just signed Di Gregorio and can't even rustle enough money to buy their number one target this summer (Koopmeiners). No chance. Plus the story originates from the rag
« Last Edit: Today at 10:32:12 pm by rafathegaffa83 »
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,919
  • Dutch Class
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15053 on: Today at 10:29:34 pm »
Quote from: Wingman on Today at 10:25:02 pm
Wed want good money for the best keeper in the world, with 2 yrs left on his contract and probably another 5 years left at the top. Have they got that kinda money?

I'd think a year or two in Saudi followed by a loan/contract termination to go play in Brazil is how that would play out
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,114
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15054 on: Today at 10:29:53 pm »
So we've turned Carvhalo into a great young goaltending prospect, picked up a few quid here and there with some loan deals and sold bobby clark which is great because as much as i liked the lad there is only one bobby clark  https://youtu.be/U2QMGUTjFlk , stand on the very likely verge of signing a fantastic young 6 that this entire forum had top of list but also thought was completely unobtainable, and will probably pick off gordon just for fun later in the real main business.

See what being patient can do for you? Does it make any real difference we didn't announce this stuff in June? Are we a great team HELL YES. MINGEBAGS WIN and the only question remaining is by how much of a landslide by the end.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online Lubeh

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15055 on: Today at 10:32:18 pm »
I would not say that yet Bobinhood, as we have not had anynone in yet and only Carvalho has been confirmed. £27.5m  - £20 upfront with £7.5m in landmarks.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:34:45 pm by Lubeh »
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,104
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15056 on: Today at 10:35:27 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 10:11:48 pm
That's a very good deal.

I had hoped when we signed Carvalho that he would turn into a Firmino-lite because otherwise I couldn't see where he fit. For many reasons it hasn't worked but we were always going to make a profit on him. Maybe that's all his transfer was, a flip for profit. I don't like it, but I understand it.

I said earlier in the thread that I thought he'd be sold, unless he was amazing in pre-season. He was just too far down the pecking order. I don't even think he needs replacing in the squad to be honest.

I'm glad we're making some decisive moves regarding the trimming of the squad. We might get one or two wrong in hindsight, but as others have already said, how many of the past youngsters do we regret selling? I'd rather risk the regret than having too many fringe players hanging around. We need to prune the squad to make room for new prospects to grow.

I can remember the journalist Neil Jones saying Fabio was really highly rated at the club, Im pretty sure hes good mates with some of the academy coaches so think hed be well placed to say, like they thought he had talent to go to the top. He was unfortunate joining in that season, if he was a year older and joined during 21/22 it mightve been an easier environment than what he ended up part of. Sometimes they just dont work out, or its easier to just cut them clean while the reputations pretty high. Not every player wants to go to different clubs every year on loan, I wouldnt be shocked if hes intimated that he wants a permanent move having already played for 4 clubs at his age.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 372 373 374 375 376 [377]   Go Up
« previous next »
 