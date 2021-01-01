I'm really intrigued by links to Georgian goalie and think it'll be really nice to see happen. Not only did he impress in the Euros but I've seen him a few times for a struggling Valencia in the past couple of years and he's looked good. Mainly I'm excited because it doesn't feel like the type of signing we ever make, it would be a respectable investment into someone who I'm assuming has potential to be one of the best keepers in Europe over the next 10+ years. If it's around 30 million with Valencia needing to sell I don't think it's over the top by any means, in fact I'm amazed how some goalkeepers haven't gone for more money. Jordan Pickford is about the sixth most expensive GK of all time and he joined Everton years ago now after one season in Sunderland's team.



I think if we do loan him would be nice to keep him at Valencia. Maybe that'll take the price down a bit more. Also, I'm not sure 'knowing the league' matters as much to keepers. Just hope Valencia don't inform him of the existence of Paella anytime soon.