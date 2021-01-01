Clark is slightly surprising, as at 19 I thought he might have a loan, and then boost his chances to either come back, or leave permanently for a higher fee. Still, stepping back for a second, only the very best youngsters will get a sniff of making it here, as we operate in rarified air. Looking at our young midfielders, you would have to think Bajcetic and Nyoni would be ahead of Clark in the pecking order, with Nyoni a fair bit younger again.
And in the first team there are 6-7 options ahead of all of the youngsters, and many of these first teamers are only in their early 20s.
On balance a sale for Clark makes sense, but hopefully we have protected our interests with a sell on and/or buy back clause.