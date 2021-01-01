« previous next »
whtwht

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15000 on: Today at 07:52:08 pm
Kelleher is better at saving penalties than Allison. I hope he'll stay and push to be number 1.
lgvkarlos

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15001 on: Today at 07:52:39 pm
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 07:49:10 pm
Clarke moving on probably suits both player and club. Reckon he'll have a good career in the top flight. Just not here. 
Hope it's a loan or we have a buyback, really like him.
Hazell

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15002 on: Today at 07:53:09 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 07:48:50 pm
I'd assume he's staying. Unlike last season when loads of clubs were looking for a GK, there are hardly any clubs looking for a new keeper this time around.

Plan is to loan out Marmadashvili then?
mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15003 on: Today at 07:53:45 pm
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 07:52:39 pm
Hope it's a loan or we have a buyback, really like him.

If we selling to Pep as others said they won't spend what we want most likely so you'd assume they'd be a buy back clause and at least 20% sell on fee
A Red Abroad

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15004 on: Today at 07:53:52 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:53:09 pm
Plan is to loan out Marmadashvili then?

Bournemouth apparently mate.
mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15005 on: Today at 07:54:17 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:53:09 pm
Plan is to loan out Marmadashvili then?

To Bournemouth and get a decent loan fee back straight away yes.
lgvkarlos

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15006 on: Today at 07:56:33 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 07:53:45 pm
If we selling to Pep as others said they won't spend what we want most likely so you'd assume they'd be a buy back clause and at least 20% sell on fee
Would prefer a buyback, quite shocked we are selling after his performances last season.
Hazell

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15007 on: Today at 07:57:37 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 07:53:52 pm
Bournemouth apparently mate.

Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 07:54:17 pm
To Bournemouth and get a decent loan fee back straight away yes.

Ah OK, thanks
Phineus

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15008 on: Today at 07:57:38 pm
Succession planning was something you got sense Edwards and Ward didnt get to do - rebuild the great team they did their part in building. Fair few pointers thats why they left.

Makes sense theyll be doing this smartly, every summer, so we dont have to rebuild an entire part of team in one window.

Signing that Valencia keeper and loaning him out to a Prem team makes loads of sense even if Kelleher stays.
mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15009 on: Today at 08:12:56 pm
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 07:56:33 pm
Would prefer a buyback, quite shocked we are selling after his performances last season.

Theres no reason why not to have both.

I'll explain it this way. Remember the Lavia deal?

Remember how it was 40m for City, but then because of the sell on fee it bumped the price up to roughly 40m for Saints after the sell on fee?

Ie 20% of 40m is 8m - the initial price we were quoted was somewhere between 48-52m if I remember correctly.

Theres also technicalities, I don't know if its 20% on th profit they make on the sale but it'll make it more confusing.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15010 on: Today at 08:26:09 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 07:37:11 pm
Get all that but Alisson has 3 years left on his contract and is still the best in the business.

If it is succession planning then fair enough but weve got 3 of our best players with one year left on their contract. Unless they all renew Id have thought wed start there.

Ultimately, its not my money and I trust the decision makers know what theyre doing. Just gave me the feeling that Alisson might not be around for as long as I was thinking.

Succession planning is easier said than done though. We've just seemingly struck lucky with this GK that a) he's willing to move to us even though he won't be first choice, and b) a club at a good level is willing to loan him from us to give him the first team football he needs.

If you take a Salah as an example - to adequately "succession plan" for him leaving next season you basically need to sign a player who's going to be world class in 12 months time, but that isn't good enough right now to demand being a starter. I don't see how you can do that without getting lucky.
disgraced cake

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15011 on: Today at 08:28:16 pm
I'm really intrigued by links to Georgian goalie and think it'll be really nice to see happen. Not only did he impress in the Euros but I've seen him a few times for a struggling Valencia in the past couple of years and he's looked good. Mainly I'm excited because it doesn't feel like the type of signing we ever make, it would be a respectable investment into someone who I'm assuming has potential to be one of the best keepers in Europe over the next 10+ years. If it's around 30 million with Valencia needing to sell I don't think it's over the top by any means, in fact I'm amazed how some goalkeepers haven't gone for more money. Jordan Pickford is about the sixth most expensive GK of all time and he joined Everton years ago now after one season in Sunderland's team.

I think if we do loan him would be nice to keep him at Valencia. Maybe that'll take the price down a bit more. Also, I'm not sure 'knowing the league' matters as much to keepers. Just hope Valencia don't inform him of the existence of Paella anytime soon.
red mongoose

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15012 on: Today at 08:30:57 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:21:16 pm
What a name. Hope we sign him.

KH will be calling him "Marmaduke lad."
Samie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15013 on: Today at 08:31:36 pm
Quote
Valencia bought Mamardashvili for a total fee of 1 Million (200k loan fee + 850k permanent fee)

Valencia have received an offer from Liverpool worth around 30 million.
paisley1977

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15014 on: Today at 08:33:25 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 07:25:56 pm
The 'succession planning' that many have been crying out for, for ages?

But you'll always get the moaners. Its a great piece of planning. One of the best if not the best young goal keepers in Europe. All ready on board to replace the best in the World.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15015 on: Today at 08:37:16 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 06:43:18 pm
MacRed's depth chart does not like this.

Actually, I do like it. Selling Carvalho most likely means we are signing another attacker, and Clark would very likely have a buy-back clause ...
the_red_pill

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15016 on: Today at 08:37:55 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:33:59 pm

Ahh, I can see what a sweet deal that is for the player.
Warming that bench and going out on loan, while scoping mountains on weekends, etc...

That's gunna be the life for a 23-year old, up & coming goalie. Yep - he'll be right up for it!
spider-neil

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15017 on: Today at 08:38:48 pm
I think the signing of a quality keeper young keeper guarantees Kelleher leaves. It's one thing being second fiddle to Allison but second fiddle to a kid isn't going to happen.
G Richards

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15018 on: Today at 08:40:57 pm
Clark is slightly surprising, as at 19 I thought he might have a loan, and then boost his chances to either come back, or leave permanently for a higher fee. Still, stepping back for a second, only the very best youngsters will get a sniff of making it here, as we operate in rarified air. Looking at our young midfielders, you would have to think Bajcetic and Nyoni would be ahead of Clark in the pecking order, with Nyoni a fair bit younger again.

And in the first team there are 6-7 options ahead of all of the youngsters, and many of these first teamers are only in their early 20s.

On balance a sale for Clark makes sense, but hopefully we have protected our interests with a sell on and/or buy back clause.
peachybum

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15019 on: Today at 08:45:17 pm
Given the age profile of our current first team midfield group it's unsurprising that any young centre mid who isn't exceptional is in danger of being moved on. There's just no opportunity there. Especially if we buy an upgrade on Endo this season. By the time a spot opens up someone like Clark with be 24/25. It's going to be hard for Bajetic if Zubi comes in. He'll probably have to be amazing on loan somewhere.
MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15020 on: Today at 08:46:02 pm
Very good fee for Carvalho. That's more in line with the £30m I personally wanted. 
PeterTheRed ...

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15021 on: Today at 08:47:34 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:31:36 pm
Valencia have received an offer from Liverpool worth around 30 million.

This makes a lot of sense. Mamardashvili is one of the best young goalkeepers in the World, and after a couple of seasons on loan at Bournemouth, he will be 100% ready to succeed Alisson ...

https://youtu.be/eeheK2Svnu8
Dim Glas

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15022 on: Today at 08:47:35 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:46:02 pm
Very good fee for Carvalho. That's more in line with the £30m I personally wanted.

 ;D
MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15023 on: Today at 08:48:41 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:47:35 pm
;D
Lol.

For us that is. £15m was a pisstake.
Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15024 on: Today at 08:50:51 pm
I really hate watching goalkeeping videos on YouTube. Whats his distribution like?
the_red_pill

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15025 on: Today at 08:52:42 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:51:49 pm
I'd rather let Jaros take the helm at keeper in a few years - that kid seems to be a presence in goal.
Unique isn't he? Form his last appearance, he looked confident and assured in goal(Allison), with good presence(Allison), and not phased at all under pressure on the ball(Reina-like under pressure). I didn't feel there was a risk of being dispossesed at all, however... we haven't seen how he recovers (poise) after a howler, which is likely with his playing style.

Think he is closer to a Slot CB than Kelleher. Kelleher though, is dependable and proven.
What a circumstance for the lad. Would've been nr 1 at any other time in the modern LFC era, except in the Reina and Allison eras.
Dim Glas

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15026 on: Today at 08:54:06 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:48:41 pm
Lol.

For us that is. £15m was a pisstake.

yep, 15m was far too low for sure.

This deal is more like it. Carvalho clearly has a lot of talent.  Like a lot of young players at big clubs, its hard to break through and sometimes its about a bit of luck or timing.  Worked out well for the club and him in the end. Good fee, and he goes to a good PL club where he can finally put it all together.
MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15027 on: Today at 08:55:34 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:54:06 pm
yep, 15m was far too low for sure.

This deal is more like it. Carvalho clearly has a lot of talent.  Like a lot of young players at big clubs, its hard to break through and sometimes its about a bit of luck or timing.  Worked out well for the club and him in the end. Good fee, and he goes to a good PL club where he can finally put it all together.
It's a win-win for both parties.
Schmidt

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15028 on: Today at 09:03:14 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 08:12:56 pm
Theres no reason why not to have both.

That's not true. Typically you'd have to sacrifice a portion of the potential fee the other club would be willing to pay for those clauses to be added, so if the club has no intention of buying a player back then a buyback clause is just wasted money.

Sell on fee is also debatable and depends a lot on the potential of the player. If we sell Nat Phillips for example it'd be a waste to insist on a sell on percentage as the odds of him moving on for a big profit at his age are low.
Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15029 on: Today at 09:07:18 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 08:50:51 pm
I really hate watching goalkeeping videos on YouTube. Whats his distribution like?

Google appears to say hes a great shot stopper but his distributions his weakest area. Can this be something that can improve with coaching? Like serious improvement or will it just be something you have to accept given how good the rest of his game is? Some of the best goalkeepers in the world arent brilliant with their feet so I think its something you can live with, just Im still not over the Mignolet years.
