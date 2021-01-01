I don't think Gordon is average (he had a really decent personal season last time out and I think he'll get even better) but I'm fine with it not happening this summer for a couple of reasons. 70/80 million is too much for the player he is now, and also I think you've got to give Diaz/Gakpo a good season under Slot.If he has another good season and doesn't sign a new contract, I'm all for it next summer if one of those two move on. He'll be what, 24 then, English (with plenty of good years ahead of him) and you probably knock a good 20 million off his price at least. Could even get him on a free the year after but he'd have to really, really want to move here to wait that long.I'd rather address a bigger need this Summer. For me it's easier to improve our left back options as an example. Defensive midfield too of course which we seem to be close to doing unless this fucker wants to stay close to the mountains