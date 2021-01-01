« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags

Reply #14800 on: Today at 04:25:20 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:03:19 pm
Aye mate. Top quality side Valencia in the early/mid 00's.
that rafa side was brilliant. every player just knew what their role was on the pitch and suffocated teams.
Reply #14801 on: Today at 04:25:24 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 04:22:07 pm
Wouldnt be shocked if a cheeky little Mbeumo deal was being lined up, shades of K-Stew going to Hull when we got Robbo.  ;)
I would be very shocked
Reply #14802 on: Today at 04:26:18 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:22:48 pm
Think one of the ones in his transfer was him winning the Ballon D'Or ;D

Haha yes it was mate you're not wrong  ;D
Reply #14803 on: Today at 04:28:22 pm
Excellent business that. Hopeful we see a couple coming in over the next few days.

I don't think any signing is essential in the early weeks of the season, but it's clear we want extra quality in deeper CM. I hope we're still looking at something I'm CB positions too though few links so far it. As long as new signings (and rest of squad) is up to speed with what Slot wants when we're getting deep into the weekend/midweek/weekend rhythm, I think we'll be good.

Kinda dependent on the managers approach being correct as well of course!
Reply #14804 on: Today at 04:28:54 pm
Quote from: Newman96 on Today at 04:16:19 pm
Clearing room for AG?

I dont think there is any chance Anthony Gordon ends up here in this window. Newcastle just arent under the same financial pressure as they were earlier when they needed to raise funds before the Premier Leagues profitability and sustainability rules deadline. And much of that deal was based on Gomez going the other way and he has since decided hes staying. Also Gordon hasnt really made much of a fuss after coming back from his holidays. I think this ship sailed a long time ago. Im not actuality convinced we needed him either.
Reply #14805 on: Today at 04:30:30 pm
DaveOCKOP@DaveOCKOP·3m
🚨 EXCLUSIVE NEWS: Kaide Gordon is close to agreeing a loan move to Swansea City. 👇
Reply #14806 on: Today at 04:33:04 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 04:30:30 pm
DaveOCKOP@DaveOCKOP·3m
 EXCLUSIVE NEWS: Kaide Gordon is close to agreeing a loan move to Swansea City.

When did Dave start getting exclusives? Has he just brute forced his way from blagged to insider?

Good move for Kade though, hopefully he gets consistent minutes
Reply #14807 on: Today at 04:34:22 pm
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 04:28:54 pm
I dont think there is any chance Anthony Gordon ends up here in this window. Newcastle just arent under the same financial pressure as they were earlier when they needed to raise funds before the Premier Leagues profitability and sustainability rules deadline. And much of that deal was based on Gomez going the other way and he has since decided hes staying. Also Gordon hasnt really made much of a fuss after coming back from his holidays. I think this ship sailed a long time ago. Im not actuality convinced we needed him either.

Lets see, I think theres a lot more to come from the situation. They arent under PSR pressure but they are under pressure due to his contract running into the final 2 years. If he doesnt express a wish to renew they may have to sell as theyll get considerably less for him in 12 months. I think wed rather wait 12 months than pay £80m+ but if theyre happy to accept the framework of the previous deal, ie £75m, I imagine well revisit and get it done this summer.
Reply #14808 on: Today at 04:34:31 pm
Quote from: Carras Left Foot on Today at 04:33:04 pm
When did Dave start getting exclusives? Has he just brute forced his way from blagged to insider?

Good move for Kade though, hopefully he gets consistent minutes

Anyone with a blue tick ;)
Reply #14809 on: Today at 04:37:52 pm
Gordon like Bajcetic needs playing time after being out so long with injuries. Hopefully Kaide goes somewhere were playing time won't be an issue
