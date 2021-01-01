Were exactly where you dont want to be Clock ticking on the season starting and youre in a saga at the whims of a lad at his home club Moving on is difficult because the controller profile they appear to want that would also have the physical ability to be suited to our league is really difficult to find
Worse case scenario we'll have to trust Bajetic. So we're fine. He was only trusted a couple of years ago because of an injury crisis and became our best player for the run in of the season. If he only gets trusted again now because our main target turns us down i'm sure he'll show his quality again.
Pretty sure hell be going out on loan, that brief seemed to be doing rounds yesterday and it makes sense - lad needs to play football and let his body adjust to getting some serious minutes in this season.
let's not rewrite history, bajcetic started a grand total of 6 PL games for us in CM in that time, the last of which was in mid march before his body broke down. We can't go into the season hanging our hat on him
Was there official confirmation of the young lad from Chelsea joining by the way?
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Imagine if we have to start the season with only Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Endo, Gravenberch, Bajcetic, Morton, Clark and McConnell in midfield. It would be a disaster ...
no injuries in pre season i think has been a huge plus
Cant see him going out on loan if we dont sign a midfielder
Yeah. If this is profile were after then it leaves a short list if this falls through - that lad from Stuttgart would make sense. Wharton too, but cant see him moving this summer.
Yeah looks like Siller would be the one if we do move onFwiw Id bet Zubimendi comes because we mustve put a huge amount of work in to get it to the point its gone public
but then Gerrard to Chelsea last minute flips are so possible in these situations
To be fair I think barring utter disaster a midfielder will be signed. Its just a case of who and when. I have faith Zubi will be done this weekend fwiw.
With one no.6 the manager clearly doesn't fancy there and the other a 19 year old having played about 90 minutes in 18 months who we may want to loan out. Yeah wouldn't be good if one isn't signed by end of August. The fact we're willing to do all we can for Zubimendi and pay over £50m for him (about our 5th most expensive signing ever) I reckon the club would agree.
That's what I said. It would be a disaster if we start the season with only Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Endo, Gravenberch, Bajcetic, Morton, Clark and McConnell in midfield ...
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
