Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 575832 times)

Online peachybum

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14720 on: Today at 01:37:47 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:31:18 pm
Were exactly where you dont want to be
Clock ticking on the season starting and youre in a saga at the whims of a lad at his home club

Moving on is difficult because the controller profile they appear to want that would also have the physical ability to be suited to our league is really difficult to find

Worse case scenario we'll have to trust Bajetic. So we're fine. He was only trusted a couple of years ago because of an injury crisis and became our best player for the run in of the season. If he only gets trusted again now because our main target turns us down i'm sure he'll show his quality again.
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Online Phineus

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14721 on: Today at 01:39:02 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 01:37:47 pm
Worse case scenario we'll have to trust Bajetic. So we're fine. He was only trusted a couple of years ago because of an injury crisis and became our best player for the run in of the season. If he only gets trusted again now because our main target turns us down i'm sure he'll show his quality again.

Pretty sure hell be going out on loan, that brief seemed to be doing rounds yesterday and it makes sense - lad needs to play football and let his body adjust to getting some serious minutes in this season.
Online Bennett

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14722 on: Today at 01:39:20 pm »
Was there official confirmation of the young lad from Chelsea joining by the way?
Online Phineus

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14723 on: Today at 01:40:37 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:31:18 pm
Were exactly where you dont want to be
Clock ticking on the season starting and youre in a saga at the whims of a lad at his home club

Moving on is difficult because the controller profile they appear to want that would also have the physical ability to be suited to our league is really difficult to find

Yeah. If this is profile were after then it leaves a short list if this falls through - that lad from Stuttgart would make sense. Wharton too, but cant see him moving this summer.
Online newterp

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14724 on: Today at 01:41:12 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:31:18 pm
Were exactly where you dont want to be
Clock ticking on the season starting and youre in a saga at the whims of a lad at his home club

Moving on is difficult because the controller profile they appear to want that would also have the physical ability to be suited to our league is really difficult to find

Would you have predicted anything different (other than Edwards and Hughes running the show now)?
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14725 on: Today at 01:42:48 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:31:18 pm
Were exactly where you dont want to be
Clock ticking on the season starting and youre in a saga at the whims of a lad at his home club

Moving on is difficult because the controller profile they appear to want that would also have the physical ability to be suited to our league is really difficult to find

I don't think we are in the position of moving on yet though anyway. It's not been a long time for this deal, just we are here all the time refreshing so it feels like forever
Online peachybum

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14726 on: Today at 01:42:57 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 01:39:02 pm
Pretty sure hell be going out on loan, that brief seemed to be doing rounds yesterday and it makes sense - lad needs to play football and let his body adjust to getting some serious minutes in this season.

My point was that if we don't get the controller we want then he won't be going out on loan because we'll need him. And he'll do great.
Offline markmywords

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14727 on: Today at 01:48:55 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 01:37:47 pm
Worse case scenario we'll have to trust Bajetic. So we're fine. He was only trusted a couple of years ago because of an injury crisis and became our best player for the run in of the season. If he only gets trusted again now because our main target turns us down i'm sure he'll show his quality again.

let's not rewrite history, bajcetic started a grand total of 6 PL games for us in CM in that time, the last of which was in mid march before his body broke down.  We can't go into the season hanging our hat on him
Online peachybum

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14728 on: Today at 02:05:02 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 01:48:55 pm
let's not rewrite history, bajcetic started a grand total of 6 PL games for us in CM in that time, the last of which was in mid march before his body broke down.  We can't go into the season hanging our hat on him

In the last 11 games that season before injury he started 2 FA Cup, 1 CL and 6 PL games and came on as sub in the other 2. So that's 9 starts out off the last 11 and featured in every one. And was club player of the month for February. So let's not rewrite history.

Hw was brilliant. And i'm not saying we should 'hang our hat on him'. We shouldn't do that we Zubi if he joins either. Just that if the worse thing that happens is that Bajetic stays and fights for a spot with the other lads. Then it'll be fine.
Online clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14729 on: Today at 02:10:18 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 01:39:20 pm
Was there official confirmation of the young lad from Chelsea joining by the way?
There never is for 15 year olds.
Offline MD1990

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14730 on: Today at 02:17:57 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:31:18 pm
Were exactly where you dont want to be
Clock ticking on the season starting and youre in a saga at the whims of a lad at his home club

Moving on is difficult because the controller profile they appear to want that would also have the physical ability to be suited to our league is really difficult to find
no injuries in pre season i think has been a huge plus
Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14731 on: Today at 02:17:59 pm »
Imagine if we have to start the season with only Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Endo, Gravenberch, Bajcetic, Morton, Clark and McConnell in midfield. It would be a disaster ...
Offline deano2727

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14732 on: Today at 02:23:29 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 02:17:59 pm
Imagine if we have to start the season with only Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Endo, Gravenberch, Bajcetic, Morton, Clark and McConnell in midfield. It would be a disaster ...

Probably not a disaster. We would likely finish 3rd or 4th again.

Now, imagine we add a top-quality player in a position we need to upgrade and can potentially challenge for the title. Be alright that, eh?
Online rocco

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14733 on: Today at 02:23:38 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 02:17:59 pm
Imagine if we have to start the season with only Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Endo, Gravenberch, Bajcetic, Morton, Clark and McConnell in midfield. It would be a disaster ...

Were going to start the season with them even  if we sign a midfielder
Online rocco

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14734 on: Today at 02:24:41 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 01:39:02 pm
Pretty sure hell be going out on loan, that brief seemed to be doing rounds yesterday and it makes sense - lad needs to play football and let his body adjust to getting some serious minutes in this season.

Cant see him going out on loan if we dont sign a midfielder
Online Motty

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14735 on: Today at 02:31:26 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 02:17:57 pm
no injuries in pre season i think has been a huge plus
You had to go and say it didn't you! Que injuries galore tomorrow now 😂
Online Rbear

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14736 on: Today at 02:33:03 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 02:24:41 pm
Cant see him going out on loan if we dont sign a midfielder

To be fair I think barring utter disaster a midfielder will be signed. Its just a case of who and when. I have faith Zubi will be done this weekend fwiw.
Online kavah

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14737 on: Today at 02:34:09 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 02:17:57 pm
no injuries in pre season i think has been a huge plus

= a new signing  :scarf :scarf :scarf
Online JasonF

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14738 on: Today at 02:35:07 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 01:39:20 pm
Was there official confirmation of the young lad from Chelsea joining by the way?

We won't confirm it, first we'll likely see is when he features in a game. But Fabrizio Romano has confirmed it and he's practically on Chelsea's payroll these days so I'm sure it's done, maybe pending some formalities.
Online JackWard33

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14739 on: Today at 02:41:24 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 01:40:37 pm
Yeah. If this is profile were after then it leaves a short list if this falls through - that lad from Stuttgart would make sense. Wharton too, but cant see him moving this summer.

Yeah looks like Siller would be the one if we do move on

Fwiw Id bet Zubimendi comes because we mustve put a huge amount of work in to get it to the point its gone public  but then Gerrard to Chelsea last minute flips are so possible in these situations
Online masher

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14740 on: Today at 02:43:48 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:41:24 pm
Yeah looks like Siller would be the one if we do move on

Fwiw Id bet Zubimendi comes because we mustve put a huge amount of work in to get it to the point its gone public  but then Gerrard to Chelsea last minute flips are so possible in these situations

This is where I am at as well, barring a last minute change of heart from the player it should get done. Fingers crossed 🤞
Online rocco

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14741 on: Today at 02:46:00 pm »
Quote from: Rbear on Today at 02:33:03 pm
To be fair I think barring utter disaster a midfielder will be signed. Its just a case of who and when. I have faith Zubi will be done this weekend fwiw.

Wont be worried if we dont sign anyone this window . Still feel we have a squad that can push for the title , bigger  Factor is how slot will do .
Online clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14742 on: Today at 02:49:52 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 02:17:59 pm
Imagine if we have to start the season with only Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Endo, Gravenberch, Bajcetic, Morton, Clark and McConnell in midfield. It would be a disaster ...

With one no.6 the manager clearly doesn't fancy there and the other a 19 year old having played about 90 minutes in 18 months who we may want to loan out. Yeah wouldn't be good if one isn't signed by end of August.

The fact we're willing to do all we can for Zubimendi and pay over £50m for him (about our 5th most expensive signing ever) I reckon the club would agree.
Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14743 on: Today at 02:55:38 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:49:52 pm
With one no.6 the manager clearly doesn't fancy there and the other a 19 year old having played about 90 minutes in 18 months who we may want to loan out. Yeah wouldn't be good if one isn't signed by end of August.

The fact we're willing to do all we can for Zubimendi and pay over £50m for him (about our 5th most expensive signing ever) I reckon the club would agree.

That's what I said. It would be a disaster if we start the season with only Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Endo, Gravenberch, Bajcetic, Morton, Clark and McConnell in midfield ...
Online Lynndenberries

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14744 on: Today at 02:57:35 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 02:17:59 pm
Imagine if we have to start the season with only Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Endo, Gravenberch, Bajcetic, Morton, Clark and McConnell in midfield. It would be a disaster ...
It wouldnt be good. Youve included four youth players whose level is largely unknown and a senior 6 who Slot doesnt rate.

Regardless what happens, were still one of the three or four best teams in the league. Its about raising our ceiling though and youd imagine Zubimendi would do that.
Online clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14745 on: Today at 03:01:06 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 02:55:38 pm
That's what I said. It would be a disaster if we start the season with only Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Endo, Gravenberch, Bajcetic, Morton, Clark and McConnell in midfield ...

Yeah because you weren't being sarcastc whatsoever Mac  ;D

One day you'll understand numbers don't mean quality and what the manager wants. We'll see 4 or 5 of those leave.
Online the_red_pill

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14746 on: Today at 03:03:00 pm »
People blowing their tops because one or two posters expressed their dismay about people's attitude to our transfers in general.

/shake ... my fuckin head!/

Although I strongly disagree, Fitzy and Mac Red just expressed a wish. There is nothing in it- they are only words- unless... you're a princess who believes in magic and actually think wishes come true!

Let them express themselves! It's not hurting you.
