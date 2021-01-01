Weird post. Imagine telling people how fans to behave on a liverpool fan forum. And you think they should suffer because they are invested and emotional in the club they support. .



Id like the transfer policy to be successfully implemented. Its about investing in actual reality and actual football. Increasingly under Klopp there emerged a disconnect between the football and the way some fans engaged with the club. Regardless of footballing outcomes, some Liverpool fans seemed to exist within a cycle of ongoing disappointment due to how transfer windows panned out. Preoccupation with ownership decisions seemed to overshadow the fact Liverpool had a really good side.This then gets turned up to 11 during peak silly season as catastrophising fans base their sense of an impending season on whether or not a footballer will sign. Klopp repeatedly proved this mindset to be broadly stupid yet it never ever quells the disproportionate amount of emotional distress caused by Liverpool missing out on a player.So while Im not into imposing misery on the fan base; I do feel many bring the misery onto themselves with the way they view these events. Caring about transfers is reasonable. Declaring doom on the back of an unsuccessful pursuit is possibly unreasonable.