Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags

spider-neil

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 11:47:46 am
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 11:26:27 am
You're a weirdo, lad.  ::)

That's the Republicans.
A Red Abroad

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 11:59:56 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:43:26 am
From the man himself.

At Liverpool initially, for the first year, I was horrendous. Im not embarrassed to say it. Beardsley told Alan Shearer, Gary Lineker and Micah Richards.

They paid almost £2 million for me but we won the league and that was Barnsey mainly. But by Christmas Id only scored three goals, in the end I ended up with 19 or something like that, but before that I was really struggling.

Kenny [Dalglish] was so loyal to me. When I first went there he told me I was going to wear the number seven shirt and without being cocky about it, that was the big shirt at Liverpool in those days.

So Kenny told me I was going to take his place and wear his shirt. For me to wear that and the loyalty that Kenny showed me, so certainly before Christmas and probably until March I was really poor. But then I scored the winning goal against Tottenham to win us the league. Thats how football works!

Well remembered.  :)
clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 12:00:20 pm
Still no news on Trent's contract?


18 weeks and he's free to discuss with other clubs.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 12:00:39 pm
Calm down re Zubi. No point panicking.
Draex

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 12:04:02 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:39:29 am
Funnily enough, Arsenal have been linked with Merino for longer and he still hasn't signed for them. It's the way it is I guess, we pay more attention to what's happening here that it feels like an age, compared to other clubs.

Does feel like they are sorting replacement first.
Eeyore

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 12:08:26 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:04:02 pm
Does feel like they are sorting replacement first.

They could end up losing Normand, Zubamendi and Merino that is basically the spine being ripped out of their side. They will need replacements and quickly.
Pistolero

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 12:09:14 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 11:26:27 am
You're a weirdo, lad.  ::)


He's never recovered from making an absolute monumental cnut of himself on here over Bellingham...there was no coming back from that
Fitzy.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 12:09:45 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 11:24:43 am
I would love for us to sign Zubimendi, but the thought of the complete meltdown in this thread if we don't sign him is also very tempting ...
I appreciate this sentiment. Not that I enjoy disappointing outcomes, but I think some people deserve to suffer during the transfer window due to their over-investment in events that are conducted 99% behind closed doors yet offer incredible levels of over-analysis and emotional involvement.

Stop basing happiness on invisible events and footballers who most people barely know.
Baby Huey

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 12:12:53 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 11:24:43 am
I would love for us to sign Zubimendi, but the thought of the complete meltdown in this thread if we don't sign him is also very tempting ...
Wool behaviour that, lad.
clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 12:14:21 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 11:24:43 am
I would love for us to sign Zubimendi, but the thought of the complete meltdown in this thread if we don't sign him is also very tempting ...

Yes nothing better than the club missing out on their top target just so you can have a little chuckle at people on a forum. We know you've been against a no.6 the whole time so it's not surprising.
J-Mc-

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 12:16:55 pm
The world is a much better place if you just block him.
Pistolero

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 12:17:14 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 12:09:45 pm
I appreciate this sentiment. Not that I enjoy disappointing outcomes, but I think some people deserve to suffer during the transfer window due to their over-investment in events that are conducted 99% behind closed doors yet offer incredible levels of over-analysis and emotional involvement.

Stop basing happiness on invisible events and footballers who most people barely know.

absolute condescending arsewater.......'people deserve to suffer' .......fuck me ...this place  ;D
clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 12:17:14 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 12:09:45 pm
I appreciate this sentiment. Not that I enjoy disappointing outcomes, but I think some people deserve to suffer during the transfer window due to their over-investment in events that are conducted 99% behind closed doors yet offer incredible levels of over-analysis and emotional involvement.

Stop basing happiness on invisible events and footballers who most people barely know.

Weird post. Imagine telling people how fans to behave on a liverpool fan forum. And you think they should suffer because they are invested and emotional in the club they support.  ;D.
A Red Abroad

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 12:25:23 pm
And... that's my cue to get off for a drive.

The sun is shining here (currently 31 degrees).

Have a great day guys.

(Ne laissez pas les bizarreries vous abattre.)
DiggerJohn

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 12:25:46 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 12:09:45 pm
I appreciate this sentiment. Not that I enjoy disappointing outcomes, but I think some people deserve to suffer during the transfer window due to their over-investment in events that are conducted 99% behind closed doors yet offer incredible levels of over-analysis and emotional involvement.

Stop basing happiness on invisible events and footballers who most people barely know.

Go sit up at the front of the class. Boring basta#d
Fitzy.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 12:28:01 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:17:14 pm
Weird post. Imagine telling people how fans to behave on a liverpool fan forum. And you think they should suffer because they are invested and emotional in the club they support.  ;D.
Id like the transfer policy to be successfully implemented. Its about investing in actual reality and actual football. Increasingly under Klopp there emerged a disconnect between the football and the way some fans engaged with the club. Regardless of footballing outcomes, some Liverpool fans seemed to exist within a cycle of ongoing disappointment due to how transfer windows panned out. Preoccupation with ownership decisions seemed to overshadow the fact Liverpool had a really good side.

This then gets turned up to 11 during peak silly season as catastrophising fans base their sense of an impending season on whether or not a footballer will sign. Klopp repeatedly proved this mindset to be broadly stupid yet it never ever quells the disproportionate amount of emotional distress caused by Liverpool missing out on a player.

So while Im not into imposing misery on the fan base; I do feel many bring the misery onto themselves with the way they view these events. Caring about transfers is reasonable. Declaring doom on the back of an unsuccessful pursuit is possibly unreasonable.
JasonF

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 12:29:48 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:00:20 pm
Still no news on Trent's contract?


18 weeks and he's free to discuss with other clubs.

He's been back from his holidays for 5 days. As usual the first we'll probably hear is when it's signed (if it happens). No rumours doesn't mean there's not been talks.
StevoHimself

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 12:30:47 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 12:09:45 pm
I appreciate this sentiment. Not that I enjoy disappointing outcomes, but I think some people deserve to suffer during the transfer window due to their over-investment in events that are conducted 99% behind closed doors yet offer incredible levels of over-analysis and emotional involvement.

Stop basing happiness on invisible events and footballers who most people barely know.

Grow up.
Fitzy.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 12:33:04 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 12:30:47 pm
Grow up.
At least I dont smell of poo.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 12:37:10 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 12:33:04 pm
At least I dont smell of poo.

Roses are red,
Violets are blue
Fitzy stinks of poo and is a massive bellend

 ;D ;D
JP!

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 12:38:05 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 12:28:01 pm
Id like the transfer policy to be successfully implemented. Its about investing in actual reality and actual football. Increasingly under Klopp there emerged a disconnect between the football and the way some fans engaged with the club. Regardless of footballing outcomes, some Liverpool fans seemed to exist within a cycle of ongoing disappointment due to how transfer windows panned out. Preoccupation with ownership decisions seemed to overshadow the fact Liverpool had a really good side.

This then gets turned up to 11 during peak silly season as catastrophising fans base their sense of an impending season on whether or not a footballer will sign. Klopp repeatedly proved this mindset to be broadly stupid yet it never ever quells the disproportionate amount of emotional distress caused by Liverpool missing out on a player.

So while Im not into imposing misery on the fan base; I do feel many bring the misery onto themselves with the way they view these events. Caring about transfers is reasonable. Declaring doom on the back of an unsuccessful pursuit is possibly unreasonable.

Great post.
Eeyore

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 12:39:13 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 12:09:45 pm
I appreciate this sentiment. Not that I enjoy disappointing outcomes, but I think some people deserve to suffer during the transfer window due to their over-investment in events that are conducted 99% behind closed doors yet offer incredible levels of over-analysis and emotional involvement.

Stop basing happiness on invisible events and footballers who most people barely know.

You seem far more interested in the social media reaction to Liverpool than the actual football.
DelTrotter

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 12:44:38 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 12:17:14 pm
absolute condescending arsewater.......'people deserve to suffer' .......fuck me ...this place  ;D

Yep!
Clint Eastwood

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 12:49:44 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:14:21 pm
Yes nothing better than the club missing out on their top target just so you can have a little chuckle at people on a forum. We know you've been against a no.6 the whole time so it's not surprising.
Hes not the first to come out with tripe like that. I cant understand why anyone would wish for the manager/clubs preparations for the season to be damaged. I bet he found it hilarious when we missed out on Alexis Sanchez. I wonder if he found the meltdown after Virgils injury funny too. Similar concept isnt it? Boring.
Fitzy.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 12:54:29 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:39:13 pm
You seem far more interested in the social media reaction to Liverpool than the actual football.
In that case, Ive misrepresented myself as this isnt true.
classycarra

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 12:58:31 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 12:09:45 pm
I appreciate this sentiment. Not that I enjoy disappointing outcomes, but I think some people deserve to suffer during the transfer window due to their over-investment in events that are conducted 99% behind closed doors yet offer incredible levels of over-analysis and emotional involvement.

Stop basing happiness on invisible events and footballers who most people barely know.
do you not think that after your multiple thread topics, and hundreds of posts about RAWKites views, that you might also be someone who is a little 'over-invested' and who offers "incredible levels of over-analysis and emotional involvement"?
Sonofthewind

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 12:59:08 pm
Im pretty sure any clubs interested in Trent are totally respecting of the contract dates and wont get in touch one second sooner.

DiggerJohn

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 12:59:50 pm
Are you for real? Why bother going in a transfer thread to complain about people complaining about transfers. Think you and clever chaps like your buddy Fitz wouldn't bother reading all our shite talk. Now I'm thinking who is the real fools🤔
MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 01:06:53 pm
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 12:59:08 pm
Im pretty sure any clubs interested in Trent are totally respecting of the contract dates and wont get in touch one second sooner.
We have the precedent of Mbappe. Madrid is the only "realistic" destination IMO and if they were interested,  their media would have pumped many articles out by now.

For potential high profile signings, they are never quiet and they provide numerous updates.
MD1990

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 01:07:56 pm
https://x.com/footballespana_/status/1822242332038607093

Quote
Martin Zubimendi played 25 minutes off the bench in Real Sociedad's 1-1 preseason draw at Union Berlin and La Real are confident he will face Rayo Vallecano in their La Liga opener on August 18

i would think if that happens we will have moved on to a different target

Fitzy.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 01:08:40 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:58:31 pm
do you not think that after your multiple thread topics, and hundreds of posts about RAWKites views, that you might also be someone who is a little 'over-invested' and who offers "incredible levels of over-analysis and emotional involvement"?
Maybe so. Over-analysis possibly more than overt emotional involvement in terms of my positions.

However, I feel like I explain my position in greater detail and explanation than many.
JP!

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 01:08:47 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:07:56 pm
https://x.com/footballespana_/status/1822242332038607093

i would think if that happens we will have moved on to a different target



We almost certainly will given that we seem to have set a Monday deadline.
Sonofthewind

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 01:10:21 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:06:53 pm
We have the precedent of Mbappe. Madrid is the only "realistic" destination IMO and if they were interested,  their media would have pumped many articles out by now.

For potential high profile signings, they are never quiet and they provide numerous updates.

I'm calm about the situation and lean that he'll probably stay. My point was towards the idea it all depends on a particular date. Plenty of ongoing agent talk in football throughout a season.
Fitzy.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 01:10:23 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:37:10 pm
Roses are red,
Violets are blue
Fitzy stinks of poo and is a massive bellend

 ;D ;D
Not a word of this is factually incorrect.
J-Mc-

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread
« Reply #14714 on: Today at 01:11:31 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:07:56 pm
https://x.com/footballespana_/status/1822242332038607093

i would think if that happens we will have moved on to a different target



If thats the case, well hear something from Joyce or Ornstein today youd imagine.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14715 on: Today at 01:12:14 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 01:10:21 pm
I'm calm about the situation and lean that he'll probably stay. My point was towards the idea it all depends on a particular date. Plenty of ongoing agent talk in football throughout a season.
They courted Mbappe publicly for years with little regard for the date. The same is happening with Alphonso Davies now.

The chase is part of the intrigue of the galacticos strategy for their fans.
Online Irishred1

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14716 on: Today at 01:17:09 pm »
I wish we were never given who the target was. Hopefully there is movement on deals and contracts going on in the backround.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14717 on: Today at 01:27:02 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:07:56 pm
https://x.com/footballespana_/status/1822242332038607093

i would think if that happens we will have moved on to a different target


Quote
Real Sociedad fans got their first glimpse of Martin Zubimendi in preseason action.

La Real wrapped up their summer schedule with a 1-1 friendly draw away at Union Berlin and Zubimendi was introduced from the bench for the closing stages.

A cameo in the German capital will get some vital match action into his legs ahead of the new La Liga campaign.

However, despite his enduring importance to the Basque side, his future remains unclear with Liverpool launching an ambitious move to bring him to Anfield.

The latest indication from transfer expert Matteo Moretto is that Zubimendi in genuinely tempted to leave for the first time in his career with a 60m release clause ready to be activated.

His appearance in preseason hints at a start in Real Sociedads first league game of 2024/25, as they host Rayo Vallecano on August 18 in San Sebastian.

Liverpool will continue to plug away over an opposing charm offensive to sign in him with La Real pulling out all the stops to keep the 25-year-old in his home city.

Nothing story as it is saying he played the pre-season game so that says he may play the first game

Also for what it is worth this was written by a lad named Feargal who I don't believe lives in Spain
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14718 on: Today at 01:29:39 pm »
IMG-2088" border="0

Y.M.C.A.
Online JackWard33

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14719 on: Today at 01:31:18 pm »
Were exactly where you dont want to be
Clock ticking on the season starting and youre in a saga at the whims of a lad at his home club

Moving on is difficult because the controller profile they appear to want that would also have the physical ability to be suited to our league is really difficult to find
