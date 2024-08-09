Despite the "no end product" theory, Diaz had a goal contribution every 201 minutes on the pitch last season, while experiencing some terrible personal problems. Gordon had a goal contribution every 168 minutes on the pitch for Newcastle. I do like Gordon at a reasonable price, but I am not willing to give up on Diaz, until I see how he performs in Slot's setup, and without those terrible personal issues ...



Agree in regards to seeing how he (and Nunez especially) do in Slot's system before making a judgement. Diaz was at his best in his first six months at the club, which coincides with playing infront of a fully functioning midfield. Since the collapse of the midfield it's been hard for the forwards to operate to optimum level. The build up has been slow through midfield, which gives the opposition defences time to get set, penalty area is congested, which then makes it more difficult for the forwards to breach. The game at West Ham we had 28 shots, 72% possession, yet we barely tested them (needed a Robbo deflection and a scruffy OG for a 2-2). The Nunez cameo at Newcasle, we played him in quick, with space to run in to, and he took the chances. We upped the tempo in that game with Elliot coming on for Endo who made an interception high up field which led to the equalising goal.The midfield has been too passive for the last two season to see the best of the forwards. The pressing machine in midfield in the years prior to that allowed Mane and Salah in particular to get in behind in space against defences that weren't set. Mane got out at just the right time as no way does he do what he did when he had the midfield providing quick ball. You see when Salah gets the ball now, he has a mountain to climb to do anything.Jurgen (more likely the owners) allowed the midfield to get slow, and that has impacted the way the forwards perform. The only anomaly over the last two years was the 7-0 vs United, but that was more down to them downing tools. We attacked in waves up to 2022 and teams couldn't cope. Since then its been a slog.