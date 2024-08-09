La Real desperately raises its offers to Zubimendi and Merino
The club proposes that Zubimendi and Merino become the highest paid on the team
Mikel Recalde
09·08·24 | 21:42 | Updated at 21:56
Real Sociedad is not having a good time. The club is almost upside down due to the probable departures of Zubimendi and Merino , something that has sown chaos and pessimism among its fans with one week left before the start of the league championship. The situation is so extreme that the sports management has spared no expense to try to convince them to continue desperately.
Jokin Aperribay has returned from his vacation in the south to take the bull by the horns and lead the crisis cabinet. But the bad thing is that this time he doesn't have the upper hand in either operation. Merino has already told him that he wants to go to Arsenal and Zubimendi has opened a lot of ground that will be difficult to retrace with the meetings he has had with Liverpool in the last two weeks.
The club offers its two midfielders to become the highest paid in the squad. Above even Mikel Oyarzabal, but the feeling is that he is late and, worst of all, is that this is not a question of money . Among other things because the realistic proposals are still very far from what continental giants like Arsenal and Liverpool are offering .
's future Everything seems to indicate that Merino will be resolved in the coming days with the announced Gunner offensive , while the Zubimendi case could still experience more episodes, although it is not ruled out that an attempt to definitively close this weekend is also possible.
In Liverpool they are already waiting for ZubimendiAs we reported this Thursday, in the event that Zubimendi makes the feared final decision, as they expect in Liverpool , where they consider that he has given them his word, in Anoeta they await the call from the network club to specify the payment method. This does not mean that the clause will be discussed, because the 60 million are non-negotiable, but the form of payment does since Real does not rule out scratching a percentage of a possible future sale or taking a similar advantage to obtain a future return.
In England they take it for granted that Zubimendi will wear the net from this season but the last word is with the player , who continues to be a sea of doubts but who has to make a decision this weekend because they are not going to wait for him.
In England they take it for granted that Zubimendi will wear the net from this season but the last word is with the player , who continues to be a sea of doubts but who has to make a decision this weekend because they are not going to wait for him.

La Real is trying to give naturalness to everything that is happening in recent days, as shown by the fact that it has traveled to Germany and that it played the last minutes of the friendly, but in Zubieta there is little hope that it will finally decide to break everything what was discussed and agreed with Liverpool and he stays. The expectation is maximum and the nerves are on edge everywhere...