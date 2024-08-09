« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 360 361 362 363 364 [365]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 567692 times)

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,898
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14560 on: Yesterday at 11:16:13 pm »
Solanke:

Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Rbear

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 11
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14561 on: Yesterday at 11:18:02 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 11:14:34 pm
People forget how shit Reina was last season or so he couldnt be arsed to dive but yeah glue feet Mig wasnt the best signing !

Yeah wasnt Reina pretty much desperate to leave around then? And was pretty crap since Rafa left wasnt he? And mignolet at the time was seen as a pretty decent signing for a club challenging for europa league which is unfortunately where we were.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,898
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14562 on: Yesterday at 11:19:08 pm »
Torres- what a coop!

Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,079
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14563 on: Yesterday at 11:25:51 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:11:14 pm
Despite the "no end product" theory, Diaz had a goal contribution every 201 minutes on the pitch last season, while experiencing some terrible personal problems. Gordon had a goal contribution every 168 minutes on the pitch for Newcastle. I do like Gordon at a reasonable price, but I am not willing to give up on Diaz, until I see how he performs in Slot's setup, and without those terrible personal issues ...

He is hugely underrated my many in our fanbase.  Probably our best player in the latter part of the season. Our proligate finishing deflates any stats. There's more to football than the stats being trotted out, the naked eye rarely deceives. I bloody love him.
Logged

Online Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 723
  • gerrup the yard
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14564 on: Yesterday at 11:36:08 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 11:25:51 pm
He is hugely underrated my many in our fanbase.  Probably our best player in the latter part of the season. Our proligate finishing deflates any stats. There's more to football than the stats being trotted out, the naked eye rarely deceives. I bloody love him.

Ah I do too, but incredibly as he did considering what happened, he wasn't having the same impact, and who can blame him... Imagine your ma and da being kidnapped visiting someone, and you on the other side of the world, feeling it wouldn't have happened if you weren't making so much playing football and that... I'm amazed he kept it together, no doubt its still having an effect, and always will...
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,118
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14565 on: Yesterday at 11:40:51 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:11:06 pm
Let's put it in terms, we all understand..






And....







The CPI is based on a weighted average basket of consumer goods not footballers  ;D
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline KC7

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 425
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14566 on: Yesterday at 11:48:54 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:11:14 pm
Despite the "no end product" theory, Diaz had a goal contribution every 201 minutes on the pitch last season, while experiencing some terrible personal problems. Gordon had a goal contribution every 168 minutes on the pitch for Newcastle. I do like Gordon at a reasonable price, but I am not willing to give up on Diaz, until I see how he performs in Slot's setup, and without those terrible personal issues ...

Agree in regards to seeing how he (and Nunez especially) do in Slot's system before making a judgement. Diaz was at his best in his first six months at the club, which coincides with playing infront of a fully functioning midfield. Since the collapse of the midfield it's been hard for the forwards to operate to optimum level. The build up has been slow through midfield, which gives the opposition defences time to get set, penalty area is congested, which then makes it more difficult for the forwards to breach. The game at West Ham we had 28 shots, 72% possession, yet we barely tested them (needed a Robbo deflection and a scruffy OG for a 2-2). The Nunez cameo at Newcasle, we played him in quick, with space to run in to, and he took the chances. We upped the tempo in that game with Elliot coming on for Endo who made an interception high up field which led to the equalising goal.

The midfield has been too passive for the last two season to see the best of the forwards. The pressing machine in midfield in the years prior to that allowed Mane and Salah in particular to get in behind in space against defences that weren't set. Mane got out at just the right time as no way does he do what he did when he had the midfield providing quick ball. You see when Salah gets the ball now, he has a mountain to climb to do anything.

Jurgen (more likely the owners) allowed the midfield to get slow, and that has impacted the way the forwards perform. The only anomaly over the last two years was the 7-0 vs United, but that was more down to them downing tools. We attacked in waves up to 2022 and teams couldn't cope. Since then its been a slog.
Logged

Offline slotmachine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14567 on: Yesterday at 11:56:59 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 11:25:51 pm
He is hugely underrated my many in our fanbase.  Probably our best player in the latter part of the season. Our proligate finishing deflates any stats. There's more to football than the stats being trotted out, the naked eye rarely deceives. I bloody love him.

He's bloody brilliant. A real maverick with great commitment and work rate. Listening to this Gordon is a Liverpool fan and coming home talk he wont play with more heart or fight than Diaz. The narratives about Gordon being a better presser is nonsense as well. Diaz has just been first choice for Klopp for 3 years. Diaz's main problem amongst fans is he's not prime Mane who for me is the best winger who has ever played for this great club just pips John Barnes for me. I also think he gets blamed for our finishing problems of last season when our team is set up for Mo and Darwin to provide the main output and both shit the bed in the last 2 months of the season

Diaz is also a real big game player, every game we have played at Wembley the finals and the semi finals he has been exceptional. His performance and workrate were superhuman in the Chelsea final last year saying all that i like Gordon as a 6th forward signing with Mo potentially moving on next summer but i would be sick if he replaced Diaz. I also think Diaz also offer's us a real threat on the right in Slot's system when Mo leaves.
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,089
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14568 on: Yesterday at 11:57:42 pm »
 :lmao :lmao

KC7 will be blaming global warming on our midfield soon
Logged

Online Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 723
  • gerrup the yard
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14569 on: Today at 12:00:49 am »
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 11:48:54 pm
Agree in regards to seeing how he (and Nunez especially) do in Slot's system before making a judgement. Diaz was at his best in his first six months at the club, which coincides with playing infront of a fully functioning midfield. Since the collapse of the midfield it's been hard for the forwards to operate to optimum level. ...

The collapse of the midfield??, how can you have the possession and shots stats, some of which you quote, with a collapsed midfield??
The midfield did its job setting up the shots through posession, the finishing was the issue......
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,661
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14570 on: Today at 12:06:01 am »
Can't wait for Peter to be Tony Gordon's number one fan after he's worn red for a year ;D

My issue with Diaz is that he is erratic with his finishing and isn't direct enough. He has a tendency to half take-on a man and not fully commit. Lots to like about him, but we're missing that pace in behind that Mane once gave us. Look at the goal Gordon scored against us. More of those kind of goals from our left winger please.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,898
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14571 on: Today at 12:08:06 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:06:01 am
Can't wait for Peter to be Tony Gordon's number one fan after he's worn red for a year ;D

My issue with Diaz is that he is erratic with his finishing and isn't direct enough. He has a tendency to half take-on a man and not fully commit. Lots to like about him, but we're missing that pace in behind that Mane once gave us. Look at the goal Gordon scored against us. More of those kind of goals from our left winger please.
Mane was very direct. Mane and Salah.. with Bobby able to weave his magic and bring them two into space. (or they'd just carry the ball themselves and Bobby acting as the decoy)
Such an intelligent, energetic front line - the envy of the world.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:10:44 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,777
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14572 on: Today at 12:11:08 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:06:01 am
Can't wait for Peter to be Tony Gordon's number one fan after he's worn red for a year ;D

My issue with Diaz is that he is erratic with his finishing and isn't direct enough. He has a tendency to half take-on a man and not fully commit. Lots to like about him, but we're missing that pace in behind that Mane once gave us. Look at the goal Gordon scored against us. More of those kind of goals from our left winger please.
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:11:14 pm
Despite the "no end product" theory, Diaz had a goal contribution every 201 minutes on the pitch last season, while experiencing some terrible personal problems. Gordon had a goal contribution every 168 minutes on the pitch for Newcastle. I do like Gordon at a reasonable price, but I am not willing to give up on Diaz, until I see how he performs in Slot's setup, and without those terrible personal issues ...

Some people will always find it difficult to understand sensible posts ...
Logged

Online Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 723
  • gerrup the yard
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14573 on: Today at 12:14:29 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:06:01 am
Can't wait for Peter to be Tony Gordon's number one fan after he's worn red for a year ;D

My issue with Diaz is that he is erratic with his finishing and isn't direct enough. He has a tendency to half take-on a man and not fully commit. Lots to like about him, but we're missing that pace in behind that Mane once gave us. Look at the goal Gordon scored against us. More of those kind of goals from our left winger please.

Agree in part with the Diaz bit, but I hope we dont buy Gordon, he;s not a team player, he a me man... and Klopp isn't there to iron that out pronto... I dont know how Slot is in that space, but we've enough unknowns to be dealing with without adding a less poser grealish to the mix...
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Offline Rbear

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 11
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14574 on: Today at 12:17:37 am »
Quote from: Realgman on Today at 12:14:29 am
Agree in part with the Diaz bit, but I hope we dont buy Gordon, he;s not a team player, he a me man... and Klopp isn't there to iron that out pronto... I dont know how Slot is in that space, but we've enough unknowns to be dealing with without adding a less poser grealish to the mix...

Out of curiosity, why do you think that about Gordon? I understand it if we were on about the back end of his time at the blueshite but since then hes been a great team player at the Saudis and in interviews comes across pretty well?
Logged

Online Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 723
  • gerrup the yard
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14575 on: Today at 12:27:43 am »
Quote from: Rbear on Today at 12:17:37 am
Out of curiosity, why do you think that about Gordon? I understand it if we were on about the back end of his time at the blueshite but since then hes been a great team player at the Saudis and in interviews comes across pretty well?

The reason I think that is because gordon is the type of player, in my opinion, that needs the team effort to be about him when he plays. It shouldn't be brought into our team that was build on unity and awareness of combined cohesion to win.
It was pointed out to me elsewhere that gordons skill and workrate was better than i gave credit for, and i saw that  was true, but i think he would subtract from the whole and be unable to deliver all by himself..

And hes an awful diver..
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,661
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14576 on: Today at 12:27:57 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:08:06 am
Mane was very direct. Mane and Salah.. with Bobby able to weave his magic and bring them two into space. (or they'd just carry the ball themselves and Bobby acting as the decoy)
Such an intelligent, energetic front line - the envy of the world.
Easily the best front three the Premier League has seen, but people blinded by nostalgia will try and convince you it was Rooney, Ronaldo and Tevez ;D
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:11:08 am
Some people will always find it difficult to understand sensible posts ...
You're saying he will never be world class, so you're effectively saying he will never be good enough to be our left winger.
Quote from: Realgman on Today at 12:14:29 am
Agree in part with the Diaz bit, but I hope we dont buy Gordon, he;s not a team player, he a me man... and Klopp isn't there to iron that out pronto... I dont know how Slot is in that space, but we've enough unknowns to be dealing with without adding a less poser grealish to the mix...
I don't get that impression at all. Maybe at Everton he was? But he clearly just wanted to make a name for himself and get out of that club.
Logged

Offline Jetmir M.

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14577 on: Today at 12:28:58 am »
It boggles the mind why are people crying out for the club to sign Gordon when we have 2, possibly 3 players that play his position, and he is no major upgrade (if any) on any of them. How on earth are people justifying spending 80m on a RW, when we have only Salah for the LW spot?

Logged

Online Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 723
  • gerrup the yard
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14578 on: Today at 12:34:10 am »

Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:27:57 am
I don't get that impression at all. Maybe at Everton he was? But he clearly just wanted to make a name for himself and get out of that club.

That's the point, he'd do the same in Liverpool, as would grealish, would you want him to join Liverpool?
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,465
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14579 on: Today at 12:36:24 am »
Quote from: Jetmir M. on Today at 12:28:58 am
It boggles the mind why are people crying out for the club to sign Gordon when we have 2, possibly 3 players that play his position, and he is no major upgrade (if any) on any of them. How on earth are people justifying spending 80m on a RW, when we have only Salah for the LW spot?

Maybe the club are aware that Salah will leave when his contract expires and Gordon will actually take his place on the right long term.
Logged

Online G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,793
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14580 on: Today at 12:36:37 am »
I dont see a place for Gordon, unless Diaz is sold. There doesnt appear to be any sign of that. Earlier in the summer there was a hint of Barcelona, but they cobbled together their coppers to sign Olmo.

Gordon with a year left next summer might see the barcodes more amenable to doing a reasonable deal. By which time, we will know more about how our forward line has fared under Slot.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,777
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14581 on: Today at 12:38:02 am »
Quote from: Jetmir M. on Today at 12:28:58 am
It boggles the mind why are people crying out for the club to sign Gordon when we have 2, possibly 3 players that play his position, and he is no major upgrade (if any) on any of them. How on earth are people justifying spending 80m on a RW, when we have only Salah for the LW spot?

Salah is actually playing on the right side. The only scenario where Gordon makes sense is if the club see him as a successor to Salah on the right. I haven't seen enough of him on the right to make a judgement if he could be good there, but the tools are there. Mane has actually started his LFC career on the right (and was pretty good there), and was later moved to the left once Salah arrived ...
Logged

Offline Motty

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,406
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14582 on: Today at 12:47:15 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:38:02 am
Salah is actually playing on the right side. The only scenario where Gordon makes sense is if the club see him as a successor to Salah on the right. I haven't seen enough of him on the right to make a judgement if he could be good there, but the tools are there. Mane has actually started his LFC career on the right (and was pretty good there), and was later moved to the left once Salah arrived ...
So you've slagged him off as not good enough for the money full stop BUT if he goes over to the right then he's suddenly sound as you the great Mac Red haven't seen enough of him to form conclusion yet? Is that correct yeah?
« Last Edit: Today at 12:48:59 am by Motty »
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,777
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14583 on: Today at 12:48:07 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:27:57 am
You're saying he will never be world class, so you're effectively saying he will never be good enough to be our left winger.

I have already explained on many occasions that under "World class" I see the top 3 players in the World at the respective position. And I don't think we should be paying £80+ million for a player who doesn't at least have the potential to get into that elite group.

That said, I would have no problem with Gordon at £50-60 million. Not every player of ours in the starting XI must be World class. Being top class (among the top 10 players in the World at the respective position) could be enough. Like I said above, if we could get Gordon at a reasonable price (unlikely this summer), and if the club see him as a successor for Salah on the right, I wouldn't mind us signing him next summer, when he will have a year left on his contract ...
« Last Edit: Today at 12:51:19 am by PeterTheRed ... »
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,078
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14584 on: Today at 12:55:17 am »
Solanke to Spurs means....

If the $83m (£65m/76m) release clause is met, then Liverpool can expect a transfer windfall of around $17m (£13m/15m) from Solanke's move to Tottenham.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Redwhiteandnotblue

  • God's spin doctor.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,039
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14585 on: Today at 12:58:48 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:11:06 pm
Let's put it in terms, we all understand..






And....







I assume that there is a zero that's not visible in the first box due to the box size and truncation even though it's there or otherwise these numbers make no sense.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,084
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14586 on: Today at 01:28:44 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:55:17 am
Solanke to Spurs means....

If the $83m (£65m/76m) release clause is met, then Liverpool can expect a transfer windfall of around $17m (£13m/15m) from Solanke's move to Tottenham.

Its around 9 mill if they end up paying the full fee. The sell on clause is on the profit, not the whole fee.
Logged

Online Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 723
  • gerrup the yard
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14587 on: Today at 02:00:44 am »
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on Today at 12:58:48 am
I assume that there is a zero that's not visible in the first box due to the box size and truncation even though it's there or otherwise these numbers make no sense.

that's fantastic :) I love this site..
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,282
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14588 on: Today at 02:02:56 am »

La Real desperately raises its offers to Zubimendi and Merino
The club proposes that Zubimendi and Merino become the highest paid on the team
Mikel Recalde

09·08·24 | 21:42 | Updated at 21:56

Real Sociedad is not having a good time. The club is almost upside down due to the probable departures of Zubimendi and Merino , something that has sown chaos and pessimism among its fans with one week left before the start of the league championship. The situation is so extreme that the sports management has spared no expense to try to convince them to continue desperately.

Jokin Aperribay has returned from his vacation in the south to take the bull by the horns and lead the crisis cabinet. But the bad thing is that this time he doesn't have the upper hand in either operation. Merino has already told him that he wants to go to Arsenal and Zubimendi has opened a lot of ground that will be difficult to retrace with the meetings he has had with Liverpool in the last two weeks.

The club offers its two midfielders to become the highest paid in the squad. Above even Mikel Oyarzabal, but the feeling is that he is late and, worst of all, is that this is not a question of money . Among other things because the realistic proposals are still very far from what continental giants like Arsenal and Liverpool are offering .

's future Everything seems to indicate that Merino will be resolved in the coming days with the announced Gunner offensive , while the Zubimendi case could still experience more episodes, although it is not ruled out that an attempt to definitively close this weekend is also possible.
In Liverpool they are already waiting for Zubimendi

As we reported this Thursday, in the event that Zubimendi makes the feared final decision, as they expect in Liverpool , where they consider that he has given them his word, in Anoeta they await the call from the network club to specify the payment method. This does not mean that the clause will be discussed, because the 60 million are non-negotiable, but the form of payment does since Real does not rule out scratching a percentage of a possible future sale or taking a similar advantage to obtain a future return.

In England they take it for granted that Zubimendi will wear the net from this season but the last word is with the player , who continues to be a sea of ​​doubts but who has to make a decision this weekend because they are not going to wait for him.

La Real is trying to give naturalness to everything that is happening in recent days, as shown by the fact that it has traveled to Germany and that it played the last minutes of the friendly, but in Zubieta there is little hope that it will finally decide to break everything what was discussed and agreed with Liverpool and he stays. The expectation is maximum and the nerves are on edge everywhere...

https://www.noticiasdegipuzkoa.eus/reala/2024/08/09/real-sociedad-ofertas-renovacion-zubimendi-merino-8573067.html
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 360 361 362 363 364 [365]   Go Up
« previous next »
 