Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14560 on: Today at 11:16:13 pm »
Solanke:

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14561 on: Today at 11:18:02 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 11:14:34 pm
People forget how shit Reina was last season or so he couldnt be arsed to dive but yeah glue feet Mig wasnt the best signing !

Yeah wasnt Reina pretty much desperate to leave around then? And was pretty crap since Rafa left wasnt he? And mignolet at the time was seen as a pretty decent signing for a club challenging for europa league which is unfortunately where we were.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14562 on: Today at 11:19:08 pm »
Torres- what a coop!

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14563 on: Today at 11:25:51 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 11:11:14 pm
Despite the "no end product" theory, Diaz had a goal contribution every 201 minutes on the pitch last season, while experiencing some terrible personal problems. Gordon had a goal contribution every 168 minutes on the pitch for Newcastle. I do like Gordon at a reasonable price, but I am not willing to give up on Diaz, until I see how he performs in Slot's setup, and without those terrible personal issues ...

He is hugely underrated my many in our fanbase.  Probably our best player in the latter part of the season. Our proligate finishing deflates any stats. There's more to football than the stats being trotted out, the naked eye rarely deceives. I bloody love him.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14564 on: Today at 11:36:08 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 11:25:51 pm
He is hugely underrated my many in our fanbase.  Probably our best player in the latter part of the season. Our proligate finishing deflates any stats. There's more to football than the stats being trotted out, the naked eye rarely deceives. I bloody love him.

Ah I do too, but incredibly as he did considering what happened, he wasn't having the same impact, and who can blame him... Imagine your ma and da being kidnapped visiting someone, and you on the other side of the world, feeling it wouldn't have happened if you weren't making so much playing football and that... I'm amazed he kept it together, no doubt its still having an effect, and always will...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14565 on: Today at 11:40:51 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 11:11:06 pm
Let's put it in terms, we all understand..






And....







The CPI is based on a weighted average basket of consumer goods not footballers  ;D
