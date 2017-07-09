Seems like it's shaping up that Baj might go to Sociedad? Would make a lot of sense. He could do a lot of the same things Zubimendi does. Baj would be a quality short-term replacement for him without RS needing to find a permanent replacement in short order.
No chance Bajcetic goes to Real Sociedad on loan. Absolutely zero. They will not be in the business of selling us their best player and also developing one of our better youngsters for us, with no option to buy.
I think Chelsea just signed him
Been out all day, please get me up to speed Is Zubimendi OFF or ONOr 0 movementThanks in advance
poor Craig's pitched his joke account too high it's gone over most people's heads
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.51]