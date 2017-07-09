« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #14360 on: Today at 05:30:03 pm
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 05:22:47 pm
Seems like it's shaping up that Baj might go to Sociedad? Would make a lot of sense. He could do a lot of the same things Zubimendi does. Baj would be a quality short-term replacement for him without RS needing to find a permanent replacement in short order.

Think that would be a good loan as long as they manage his fitness and game time properly
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #14361 on: Today at 05:30:11 pm
Stefan Bajčetić has been at Liverpool long enough now to know a good pan of Scouse when he sees one.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #14362 on: Today at 05:30:13 pm
No chance Bajcetic goes to Real Sociedad on loan. Absolutely zero. They will not be in the business of selling us their best player and also developing one of our better youngsters for us, with no option to buy.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #14363 on: Today at 05:30:26 pm
Know idea who montanafutbal is. But I like what he is saying. Sounds positive especially as Zubimendi on the bench. I don't really mind who we get I just want FSG and the recruitment team to help Arne in his first season. If he wants Zubimendi as a press resistant no6 to suit his style of football I'm all in.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #14364 on: Today at 05:33:15 pm
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 05:30:13 pm
No chance Bajcetic goes to Real Sociedad on loan. Absolutely zero. They will not be in the business of selling us their best player and also developing one of our better youngsters for us, with no option to buy.

They have lost a centreback to Atletico and look like losing Zubamendi and Merino. So a centreback, a 6 and an 8. They are all positions Bajcetic would provide cover in whilst giving them the breathing space to bring players in.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #14365 on: Today at 05:34:51 pm
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #14366 on: Today at 05:35:37 pm
poor Craig's pitched his joke account too high it's gone over most people's heads
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #14367 on: Today at 05:35:39 pm
Been out all day, please get me up to speed

Is Zubimendi OFF or ON

Or 0 movement

Thanks in advance
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #14368 on: Today at 05:39:36 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 05:35:39 pm
Been out all day, please get me up to speed

Is Zubimendi OFF or ON

Or 0 movement

Thanks in advance
No news really. We're apparently looking to loan Baj out which indicates we're confident.

Everything else is just journos saying the same thing in 200 different ways.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #14369 on: Today at 05:40:12 pm
Odd to be discussing a deal structure if the player wasnt leaning towards leaving? No?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #14370 on: Today at 05:40:44 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 05:35:37 pm
poor Craig's pitched his joke account too high it's gone over most people's heads

So montanafutbal is the cunning dastardly Craig?
