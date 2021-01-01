Think of it this way, what is the media game to play if you are Zubimendi, having been an academy boy at your lifetime club?. You need to make it look like the decision is painful and difficult. Whilst in your head, you are doing cartwheels. Then after the reasonable amount of time, you get to say, in the local dialect "with a heavy heart, I have realised it is time for me to move on, the money will be good for the club to improve, who will always be in my heart", or similar guff. Then he comes here.