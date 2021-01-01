« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 349 350 351 352 353 [354] 355   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 553535 times)

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,325
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14120 on: Today at 01:06:30 pm »
That's old from yesterday.
Logged

Online DanK1456

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14121 on: Today at 01:14:10 pm »
Logged

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,311
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14122 on: Today at 01:14:22 pm »
Newcastle £50m Guehi bid rejected. Spending the Gordon money already.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14123 on: Today at 01:17:54 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:06:30 pm
That's old from yesterday.

He retweeted it with a tick
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,347
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14124 on: Today at 01:18:08 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:07:04 pm
;D

I used to absolutely love the Christmas toy ads on tv, ahh simpler times  ;D
The Argos catalogue! Laminated to catch the tears of joy...
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,909
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14125 on: Today at 01:18:36 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:53:49 am
A face only a mother could love. Not for me, Clive, itll be a pin in the Nivea deal for a start.

As a kid, he tied a pork chop round his neck so the dog would play with him.
Logged

Online Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,736
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14126 on: Today at 01:23:15 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 01:14:22 pm
Newcastle £50m Guehi bid rejected. Spending the Gordon money already.

Does seem strange given Howe's comments about needing to sell yesterday.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,531
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14127 on: Today at 01:24:26 pm »
Quote from: Jesse Pinkman on Today at 11:00:49 am
It's from Paul Gorst:


They could have just downloaded Football Manager 2024.
Logged

Online Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,736
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14128 on: Today at 01:28:37 pm »
Quote from: Redmoon18 on Today at 01:05:18 pm


Dont know the guy but a German is surely more reliable than a Spanish right?!  ;D ;D :lickin

No one who speaks German could be an evil man.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,863
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14129 on: Today at 01:30:04 pm »
I haven't seen Jason (oojason) on here for a while - I hope he's OK?

Does anyone know if the Berlin/Sociadad game is on TV/Streaming anywhere please?

Thanks in advance.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,337
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14130 on: Today at 01:32:41 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 12:35:53 pm
What the fuck is an ice lolly ?
A wool Lolly Ice.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,165
  • An absolute p***k
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14131 on: Today at 01:33:18 pm »
Quote from: Redmoon18 on Today at 01:05:18 pm
Florian Plettenberg
@Plettigoal
·
Follow
⤵️✔️🇪🇸

Florian Plettenberg
@Plettigoal
🚨🔴 FC Liverpool are pushing to sign Martin #Zubimendi with ongoing talks ✔️

25 y/o midfielder is keen to join #LFC with immediate effect. His agency Idub Global with best connections to Liverpool as they are also managing Xavi Alonso. w/ @kerry_hau 🤝


Dont know the guy but a German is surely more reliable than a Spanish right?!  ;D ;D :lickin

Like most of them, hes just soaking up the cheap engagement numbers whilst they are on offer.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,863
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14132 on: Today at 01:33:25 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 01:30:04 pm
I haven't seen Jason (oojason) on here for a while - I hope he's OK?


Ah! I just saw his last couple of posts. He'll be sorely missed. :(
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Mr Grieves

  • at losing other mr, ending years of Broken Wings encores.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 493
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14133 on: Today at 01:34:15 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 01:30:04 pm
I haven't seen Jason (oojason) on here for a while - I hope he's OK?

Does anyone know if the Berlin/Sociadad game is on TV/Streaming anywhere please?

Thanks in advance.

One of his last posts said he was leaving the site, something to do with the war in Gaza and comments on here upset him I think.
Logged
Put the ball in the goddamn basket chief

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,391
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14134 on: Today at 01:35:34 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 01:18:08 pm
The Argos catalogue! Laminated to catch the tears of joy...

I used to spend a lot of time looking at the Argos catalogue for camping gear. Never bought any, just looked.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,863
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14135 on: Today at 01:37:31 pm »
Quote from: Mr Grieves on Today at 01:34:15 pm
One of his last posts said he was leaving the site, something to do with the war in Gaza and comments on here upset him I think.

Thanks.

I just read his last couple of posts. :(
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,327
  • Indefatigability
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14136 on: Today at 01:41:03 pm »
I wilfully keep transfer stuff at arms length. Glancing at Twitter, theres a strong confidence among some reds that the deal is dead. Based on? Nothing I can understand. Is it just lads crying it in?
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14137 on: Today at 01:42:49 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 01:41:03 pm
I wilfully keep transfer stuff at arms length. Glancing at Twitter, theres a strong confidence among some reds that the deal is dead. Based on? Nothing I can understand. Is it just lads crying it in?

Past events. I do think the longer it goes on the less likely it is. I really hope we have set a deadline for this because it's 9th August. Season starts in a week and so far 

0 signings
0 sales
0 contracts

There's still 3 weeks to go. But as you can see from this deal they aren't easy to sort.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14138 on: Today at 01:43:51 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 01:33:25 pm
Ah! I just saw his last couple of posts. He'll be sorely missed. :(

Yes he will be.
Big part of the forum for me with his work for us all and always polite.  :-[
Logged

Online Redmoon18

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14139 on: Today at 01:45:12 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:42:49 pm
Past events. I do think the longer it goes on the less likely it is. I really hope we have set a deadline for this because it's 9th August. Season starts in a week and so far 

0 signings
0 sales
0 contracts

There's still 3 weeks to go. But as you can see from this deal they aren't easy to sort.

Dont panic. It all ends the 31st sir its still 3 whole weeks!! And thats enormous by our standards. Look at last season we got endo at the very end of the window and it worked out pretty well at that time.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,742
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14140 on: Today at 01:45:55 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 01:41:03 pm
I wilfully keep transfer stuff at arms length. Glancing at Twitter, theres a strong confidence among some reds that the deal is dead. Based on? Nothing I can understand. Is it just lads crying it in?

There has been nothing to suggest that the deal is dead. The local journos are being briefed by Real Sociedad that they are doing everything possible (including new contract offer with increased wages) in order for Martin to change his mind ...
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,862
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14141 on: Today at 01:46:57 pm »
3 and a bit hours to go until heads fall off that hes playing the friendly later!
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,109
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14142 on: Today at 01:48:38 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 01:43:51 pm
Yes he will be.
Big part of the forum for me with his work for us all and always polite.  :-[

I'll have to finally get around to installing IPTV now Jason won't be posting his links/streams. Always appreciated his work on here. Sound fella too.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,742
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14143 on: Today at 01:49:03 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:42:49 pm
Past events. I do think the longer it goes on the less likely it is. I really hope we have set a deadline for this because it's 9th August. Season starts in a week and so far 

0 signings
0 sales
0 contracts

There's still 3 weeks to go. But as you can see from this deal they aren't easy to sort.

We are not going to set a deadline for our primary summer target 3 weeks before the transfer window closes ...
Logged

Online DanK1456

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14144 on: Today at 01:51:25 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 01:45:55 pm
There has been nothing to suggest that the deal is dead. The local journos are being briefed by Real Sociedad that they are doing everything possible (including new contract offer with increased wages) in order for Martin to change his mind ...

Local media seem to be of the view that hes been convinced by Liverpool, but letting Sociedad try to win him back. Basque region has a loyalty not really seen in other places so not easy for him
Logged

Online Sonofthewind

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 330
  • Cheers like
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14145 on: Today at 01:52:21 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 01:49:03 pm
We are not going to set a deadline for our primary summer target 3 weeks before the transfer window closes ...

Also apparently impossible to work on another deal simultaneously. 
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,188
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14146 on: Today at 01:53:53 pm »
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,742
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14147 on: Today at 01:54:17 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 01:51:25 pm
Local media seem to be of the view that hes been convinced by Liverpool, but letting Sociedad try to win him back. Basque region has a loyalty not really seen in other places so not easy for him

The problem is, we can't pay his buyout clause. We can only lend him the money, but he must pay it himself by depositing the money with the Spanish FA. That is why it is his decision ...
Logged

Online IERed

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 9
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14148 on: Today at 02:03:07 pm »
Thats Pedro Neto off to Chelsea there.

I swear its a signing a day, genuinely intrigued how that feels as a fan
Logged

Offline wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,214
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14149 on: Today at 02:03:20 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 01:35:34 pm
I used to spend a lot of time looking at the Argos catalogue for camping gear. Never bought any, just looked.
Ahh, Argos.  The Greek Island of shopping.
Logged
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14150 on: Today at 02:03:54 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 01:49:03 pm
We are not going to set a deadline for our primary summer target 3 weeks before the transfer window closes ...

So we're just going to let him takes 3 weeks to decide? Doubt it
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,600
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14151 on: Today at 02:07:03 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 01:49:03 pm
We are not going to set a deadline for our primary summer target 3 weeks before the transfer window closes ...

We will, if he cant decide. Its not going to be tomorrow but we wouldnt let it drag on forever.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,137
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14152 on: Today at 02:07:34 pm »
I'm putting up a new grow tent, great way to forget about the new transfers  8)
Logged

Online IERed

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 9
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14153 on: Today at 02:08:23 pm »
In spite of all of this transfer nonsense.

Has Zubimendi even once considered my feelings?
Logged

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,060
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14154 on: Today at 02:09:14 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:27:57 am
https://x.com/LFC/status/1821854538795462961
Allisson not leaving confirmed
Whilst we know he was there earlier today, I reckon he has either already left or will leave soon.



Doubt we'll see him again till Monday.

Or maybe Sunday.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,863
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14155 on: Today at 02:09:39 pm »
Quote from: IERed on Today at 02:08:23 pm
In spite of all of this transfer nonsense.

Has Zubimendi even once considered my feelings?

 :D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,314
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14156 on: Today at 02:10:38 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:07:34 pm
I'm putting up a new grow tent, great way to forget about the new transfers  8)

youre pitching a tent? one way to manage your anxiety I suppose
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,137
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14157 on: Today at 02:22:09 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 02:10:38 pm
youre pitching a tent? one way to manage your anxiety I suppose

haha something to help with anxiety anyway ::) :P
Logged

Online markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,528
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14158 on: Today at 02:27:15 pm »
Think of it this way, what is the media game to play if you are Zubimendi, having been an academy boy at your lifetime club?. You need to make it look like the decision is painful and difficult. Whilst in your head, you are doing cartwheels. Then after the reasonable amount of time, you get to say, in the local dialect "with a heavy heart, I have realised it is time for me to move on, the money will be good for the club to improve, who will always be in my heart", or similar guff. Then he comes here.
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,612
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14159 on: Today at 02:29:12 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 01:54:17 pm
The problem is, we can't pay his buyout clause. We can only lend him the money, but he must pay it himself by depositing the money with the Spanish FA. That is why it is his decision ...

It's always his decision.

If LFC could pay the buy out directly, it's not like it would entitle them to kidnap him against his will.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 349 350 351 352 353 [354] 355   Go Up
« previous next »
 