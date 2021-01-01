Sounds like he's backtracked, and if that is the case we're back to exactly where we were last year with the whole cacaido / lavia nonsense. We need players who want to come here and will show that commitment.



At the end of the day his career seems to have parallels with Gerrard if you believe what you read. So no surprise if he stays put.



We've been here before - Torres, Luis Suarez(not his boyhood club, but still...), Aspas, Hyyppia, Mascherano(not his boyhood club, but still...) etc..Let's use those examples and not just the one we want to go with- based on how we feel.Besides, there hasn't been any indication that he's turned us down. We approached him, we deteremined that he was open to a move, we then left it for him and his club to mull over for the next few days.Sorry to bring up an old chestnut that will grate the RAWK TF afficionados, but it's a "marquee" signing. They take time, grit, balls, and work.This sort of thing happens a lot - and sometimes it is successful or unsuccessful. It's just that in this case, it was leaked prematurely.You can just imagine what would've happened if the Salah move was prematurely leaked- like this one. It would've been despair, anarchy and so on - like it's quietly devolving into now.Of course, the footballing gods did not let that happen. Neither did they with Mane. They prolly went like this.