Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14040 on: Today at 11:09:56 am »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14041 on: Today at 11:10:10 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:03:30 am
Anyone feeling a little concerned about Alisson? Find it odd that we haven't seen a pic of him since he apparently returned to training on Tuesday... and we're continuing to be linked to Mamardashvili, who is definitely a No1.

You didnt see the picture of him strolling into training with the big stache?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14042 on: Today at 11:10:33 am »
Quote from: skidz73 on Today at 11:04:20 am
Sounds like he's backtracked,

Where have you got this from?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14043 on: Today at 11:14:03 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:03:30 am
Anyone feeling a little concerned about Alisson? Find it odd that we haven't seen a pic of him since he apparently returned to training on Tuesday... and we're continuing to be linked to Mamardashvili, who is definitely a No1.

Yeah absolutely no pictures of Alisson have been released since he returned to training a few days ago. Well, apart from this one here https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355996.msg19558643#msg19558643

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14044 on: Today at 11:14:29 am »
Honestly don't see why people get so hung up on last year. The Caicedo thing was essentially Chelsea vomiting cash into a bucket until they got their man.

I personally think we strengthened our midfield really smartly and ghosting in and signing Macallister for that price was an absolute masterstroke. Probs the best piece of business in European football in that window.

We didn't get the perfect 6, but we found a very decent stop gap who would come in, earn good money and have a fantastic experience before possibly being replaced by a long term solution.

Now we're in the running to sign a sought after player who's recently told other top teams to go fuck themselves. And nothing is decided yet. Pretty sure we'll have other targets if we don't close this one.       
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14045 on: Today at 11:14:34 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 11:10:33 am
Where have you got this from?

Nowhere, the same as everyone else. This constant panic is really exhausting.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14046 on: Today at 11:14:56 am »
Quote from: skidz73 on Today at 11:04:20 am
Sounds like he's backtracked, and if that is the case we're back to exactly where we were last year with the whole cacaido / lavia nonsense. We need players who want to come here and will show that commitment.

At the end of the day his career seems to have parallels with Gerrard  if you believe what you read. So no surprise if he stays put.
We've been here before - Torres, Luis Suarez(not his boyhood club, but still...), Aspas, Hyyppia, Mascherano(not his boyhood club, but still...) etc..
Let's use those examples and not just the one we want to go with- based on how we feel.

Besides, there hasn't been any indication that he's turned us down. We approached him, we deteremined that he was open to a move, we then left it for him and his club to mull over for the next few days.
Sorry to bring up an old chestnut that will grate the RAWK TF afficionados, but it's a "marquee" signing. They take time, grit, balls, and work.

This sort of thing happens a lot - and sometimes it is successful or unsuccessful. It's just that in this case, it was leaked prematurely.

You can just imagine what would've happened if the Salah move was prematurely leaked- like this one. It would've been despair, anarchy and so on - like it's quietly devolving into now.
Of course, the footballing gods did not let that happen. Neither did they with Mane. They prolly went like this.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14047 on: Today at 11:15:31 am »
Quote from: Jesse Pinkman on Today at 11:00:49 am
It's from Paul Gorst:



That is a bit different. Buyouts are part of Spanish law and are public. Release fees are different.

I speculated that Zubamendi may have both. It could easily be that Zubamendi has a lower release fee that could have become active this year when they failed to qualify for the CL.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14048 on: Today at 11:15:35 am »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 11:14:34 am
Nowhere, the same as everyone else. This constant panic is really exhausting.

Hang the PJ.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14049 on: Today at 11:16:19 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:15:35 am
Hang the PJ.

Your music references have been excellent lately.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14050 on: Today at 11:17:12 am »
Villa and Palace are likely to be after a quality cb and have money. I wouldn't be surprised if we get an offer for Gomez before the end of the month. And maybe a tempting one too.

Morton, Carvalho i think will be sold.

Sepp or Gomez will go too i think. Can't see us keeping both.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14051 on: Today at 11:17:58 am »
Quote from: Jesse Pinkman on Today at 10:52:56 am
I hope it gets it done. What I didn't like was the self-congratulatory "this is why we got Hughes because he can discover release clauses" back-patting going on. It seemed a bit premature. Do it all you want once you get the deal and rightfully earn the credit.

100% this and this is why I think they already had a 100 percent yes from Zubamendi with just sociedad to deal with.

They just choreograph it so perfectly in the press so everyone can cream themselves how great they are at conducting transfers and receive the maximum amount of back patting possible.

Eg Zubamendi doesnt want to leave sociedad, arsenal tried, man utd tried, bayern tried, real tried etc etc but look what Huges and Edward's have done, they are so fucking great, nauseating.

I think this transfer is a formality because of that, the problem is we dont want to pay the release clause in one lump sum and basically sociedad are pissed off and will probably turn down a larger overall sum paid in stages to make us pay that lump buy out clause sum in one payment.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14052 on: Today at 11:18:10 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:03:16 am
"So, can you make food like back home? I eat nothing else" Zubi asked him.

"Where's the nearest mountain? I feel very homesick"
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14053 on: Today at 11:18:37 am »
£57m +£3m add ons for Solanke

So potentially up to £8m for us.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14054 on: Today at 11:20:30 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 11:14:56 am
We've been here before - Torres, Luis Suarez(not his boyhood club, but still...) etc..
Let's use those examples and not just the one we want to go with- based on how we feel.

Besides, there hasn't been any indication that he's turned us down. We approached him, we made deteremined that he was open to a move, we then left it for him and his club to mull over for the next few days.
Sorry to bring up an old chestnut that will grate the RAWK TF afficionadoes, but it's a "marquee" signing. They take time, grit, balls, and work.

This sort of thing happens a lot - and sometimes it is successful or unsuccessful. It's just that in this case, it was leaked prematurely.

You can just imagine what would've happened if the Salah move was prematurely leaked- like this one. It would've been despair, anarchy and so on - like it's quietly devolving into now.
Of course, the footballing gods did not let that happen. Neither did they with Mane. They prolly went like this.
I remember the fanbase losing their shit because we hadn't announced the Salah deal, so much so that the official unveiling video was Mo saying "Salah announced" ;D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14055 on: Today at 11:23:09 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 11:20:30 am
I remember the fanbase losing their shit

Surely not.  ;D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14056 on: Today at 11:23:41 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:18:37 am
£57m +£3m add ons for Solanke

So potentially up to £8m for us.

Feels pretty reasonable that in today's world.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14057 on: Today at 11:23:43 am »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 11:16:19 am
Your music references have been excellent lately.

His Office ones too. One the cleverest people I know, definitely the cleverest person you know.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14058 on: Today at 11:26:41 am »
the Caicedo saga really was an example not to get too carried away with signings falling through etc
Zubimendi is a good player by all accounts but i dont see the huge issue if we dont get him.
I would be confident we will get in 1-2 new signings & we have an excellent squad

our rivals too have not really made any signings to massively improve them imo.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14059 on: Today at 11:26:43 am »
Perception is a funny thing.

A lot of Liverpool supporters feel like a deal is dragging on, and becoming a bit of a will he/won't he join saga, whereas most people who support another club think we get transfers done very quietly and efficiently.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14060 on: Today at 11:26:52 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:23:43 am
His Office ones too. One the cleverest people I know, definitely the cleverest person you know.

If we don't know Zubemendi by now, we'll never ever ever ever know him.

Cabernet Sauvignon.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14061 on: Today at 11:27:57 am »
https://x.com/LFC/status/1821854538795462961

Allisson not leaving confirmed
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14062 on: Today at 11:28:30 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:26:43 am
Perception is a funny thing.

A lot of Liverpool supporters feel like a deal is dragging on, and becoming a bit of a will he/won't he join saga, whereas most people who support another club think we get transfers done very quietly and efficiently.

Yeah. Wasn't it only yesterday the news broke? One day on and "it's dragging on now".  :D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14063 on: Today at 11:29:05 am »
Solanke has never been good enough, last season was the first time he's managed to perform in the PL, at 26. I'm pretty sure that'll be his peak and he'll be average at Spurs. He's not worth anything near that but it works out well for us
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14064 on: Today at 11:29:31 am »
Regarding Gordon anyone think we are doing a Madrid on Newcastle? Let it be known we are interested then wait for the last year of his contract? Interesting if they offer him a new contract.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14065 on: Today at 11:29:35 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:27:57 am
https://x.com/LFC/status/1821854538795462961


Bet Arne Slot got a stiffy the first time he saw all the players train together.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14066 on: Today at 11:29:50 am »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 11:17:58 am
100% this and this is why I think they already had a 100 percent yes from Zubamendi with just sociedad to deal with.

They just choreograph it so perfectly in the press so everyone can cream themselves how great they are at conducting transfers and receive the maximum amount of back patting possible.

Eg Zubamendi doesnt want to leave sociedad, arsenal tried, man utd tried, bayern tried, real tried etc etc but look what Huges and Edward's have done, they are so fucking great, nauseating.

I think this transfer is a formality because of that, the problem is we dont want to pay the release clause in one lump sum and basically sociedad are pissed off and will probably turn down a larger overall sum paid in stages to make us pay that lump buy out clause sum in one payment.

This would make a bit of sense if the local journalists in Spain werent repeatedly pushing the narrative that the player is still undecided and hasnt made his final decision aware to Sociedad. Why would foreign local press spin a narrative to make Hughes/Edwards look great? Why would they be saying Liverpool are ready to meet the clause but are waiting for the player to do his part?

Think theres always a desperation on some fans part to make the club out to be some sort of amateurs with transfers. The Caicedo saga was shocking, I think we all agree, but we tend to operate very clinically and conduct our business swiftly and out of the headlines. Compared to most of the other big clubs in England, we control very little of the narrative in the press and are quite happy to keep a low profile, both for better and for worse at times. If our club were so arsed about the narrative around transfers in the press theyve got an awful way of showing it.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14067 on: Today at 11:30:58 am »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 11:16:19 am
Your music references have been excellent lately.

Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:23:43 am
His Office ones too. One the cleverest people I know, definitely the cleverest person you know.

:D
