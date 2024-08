I think this is just Sociedad trying to please their own fan base and put on a front. They know the player wants to leave and theyve already lost two of their best players.



If they wanted him to stay, they'd offer a new contract and payrise - which has been confirmed they aren't.



Imagine it was us under Klopp and we sell Van Dijk and Alison. Then Salah wants to go too. Can you imagine the uproar if we just happily let him go? I mean, we'd still be pissed if the only thing the club did was show him a presentation