Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags

Reply #13840
Reply #13840
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:44:38 am

Zubimendis agents played a blinder
Reply #13841
Reply #13841
Classic RAWK this

Liverpool get linked to a player nobody has ever heard of

A decent journo comes out and confirms link

Everyone suddenly gets excited

Player goes from being unheard of to being the next Alonso/Buquets/Whoever

Transfer hits a delay of about 3 minutes

Cue RAWK meltdown

Like we've missed out on the new Pele

Then cue 'we we're never interested - its all just smoke and mirrors so FSG can pretend they have money

Cue 'FSG OUT'

Cue player being linked to somewhere else

Cue 'he's not that good anyway'

... rinse and repeat
Reply #13842
Reply #13842
Quote from: Stevo79 on Today at 12:33:43 am
Think it would be funny if it didnt go through due to the outrage from the absolute idiots that inhabit this thread.
Yeah hopefully we miss out on our top target (that our manager and recruitment team clearly want to improve the squad) so that big Stevo can get his laugh.

I don't know what it is about transfer speculation that invokes posts/name calling like this. You'd think people were talking about Gaza in here to get people so riled up.

Moving on, I think Zubimendi will stay. They'll offer him a big wage, a higher release clause, ask him to stay and help secure CL football again in the context of two other key players leaving, and promise to listen to offers next summer.
Reply #13843
Reply #13843
Curious what the increased wages would be because most of their top players make between 40k-60k a week.
Reply #13844
Reply #13844
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 02:43:40 am

Liverpool get linked to a player nobody has ever heard of

Pretty sure most people that follow any sort of football besides Liverpool wouldve heard of him. People are just keen to get our first player and main target of the window through the door. Also its the position that we can see the biggest leap in performance from last year with an upgrade so that adds to the tension and anticipation a little bit as well.
