Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags

Reply #13840 on: Today at 01:17:47 am
« Reply #13840 on: Today at 01:17:47 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 12:42:15 am
Becoming a bit of a farce this. I really hope his agents weren't using our interest to push for a bigger contract. And if a better contract at Sociedad was an option, why were they trying to sell him on the bodegas and chorizo?

The article is behind a paywall but seems to suggest they're increasingly confident he'll stay.

Where are you seeing they are increasingly confident he will stay if it is behind a paywall, if I may ask
Reply #13841 on: Today at 01:27:22 am
« Reply #13841 on: Today at 01:27:22 am »
I'd be very pleasantly surprised if we pulled it off to be honest. Never thought it was happening. He's been very consistent in not wanting to leave Spain.
Reply #13842 on: Today at 01:35:06 am
« Reply #13842 on: Today at 01:35:06 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:17:47 am
Where are you seeing they are increasingly confident he will stay if it is behind a paywall, if I may ask

This is the entire article:

Quote
Confidence in the continuity of Martin Zubimendi

Real Sociedad offers him a contract improvement and conveys his importance in the sports project and the player is not so clear about his departure to Liverpool

We knew it was going to be a long summer, as Aperribay had announced to us, but not as intense as it turns out to be, although at the moment the blood has not reached the river.

As of today, the reality is that Le Normand has been transferred to Atlético for 34.5 million and another possible five in variables, that Javi López, Luka Sucic and Sergio Gómez have been signed, and that Arsenal has not yet presented a offer by Mikel Merino.

No reason for anyone to get into self-combusting mode ...
Reply #13843 on: Today at 01:44:38 am
« Reply #13843 on: Today at 01:44:38 am »
Quote
Martin Zubimendi will make his final decision THIS WEEKEND.

Liverpool are willing to pay his release clause, whereas Real Sociedad have offered him a new contract.

[@mitxelgonzalez]
Reply #13844 on: Today at 02:00:27 am
« Reply #13844 on: Today at 02:00:27 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:44:38 am

Zubimendis agents played a blinder
