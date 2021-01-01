Becoming a bit of a farce this. I really hope his agents weren't using our interest to push for a bigger contract. And if a better contract at Sociedad was an option, why were they trying to sell him on the bodegas and chorizo?The article is behind a paywall but seems to suggest they're increasingly confident he'll stay.
Where are you seeing they are increasingly confident he will stay if it is behind a paywall, if I may ask
Confidence in the continuity of Martin Zubimendi Real Sociedad offers him a contract improvement and conveys his importance in the sports project and the player is not so clear about his departure to LiverpoolWe knew it was going to be a long summer, as Aperribay had announced to us, but not as intense as it turns out to be, although at the moment the blood has not reached the river. As of today, the reality is that Le Normand has been transferred to Atlético for 34.5 million and another possible five in variables, that Javi López, Luka Sucic and Sergio Gómez have been signed, and that Arsenal has not yet presented a offer by Mikel Merino.
Martin Zubimendi will make his final decision THIS WEEKEND. Liverpool are willing to pay his release clause, whereas Real Sociedad have offered him a new contract. [@mitxelgonzalez]
