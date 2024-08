I reckon it's already done and all this is Sociedad doing a West Ham. Give them a day or 2, let the lad leave on good terms with the fans with them thinking he's agonizing over it, let the club to be seen to be throwing what they can at him to stay. Play the game. I'm sure it's not going down very well at all over there, they have to give it a go, or be seen to be. I'm fairly confident he'll be here before next week