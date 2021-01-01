« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 337 338 339 340 341 [342]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 536236 times)

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,224
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13640 on: Today at 08:08:53 pm »
Any real updates or usual panic ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,875
  • Dutch Class
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13641 on: Today at 08:10:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:04:20 pm


Player seems content to stay and they know the asking price (£45m) based on what Newcastle were willing to pay.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,837
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13642 on: Today at 08:10:52 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 08:03:26 pm
Johnny Cardoso is available for around 30 million

Good call, I mentioned him as an 'under the radar' possibility the other day.

 :)

Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,113
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13643 on: Today at 08:10:57 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:08:53 pm
Any real updates or usual panic ?

Nope.

Yep.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13644 on: Today at 08:11:44 pm »
Still no news (journos regurgitating the same info doesn't add anything new). Let's see what'll happen tomorrow.

We don't really need minute by minute "updates".
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,776
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13645 on: Today at 08:12:30 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 08:07:51 pm
Brandt not Draxler

Ah fair enough, was it Draxler / Mane? either way whilst we love to get ourselves publically rejected by our no.1 target we've done rather well out of the next on the list :)
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,837
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13646 on: Today at 08:12:42 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:08:53 pm
Any real updates or usual panic ?

Caicedoesque panic mostly... mixed with some 'this feels very familiar' vibes.

Oh, and some stuff about mountains, restaurants and things.

 :)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13647 on: Today at 08:13:15 pm »
I suppose Bajetic WILL feel like a new signing.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13648 on: Today at 08:13:34 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:12:30 pm
Ah fair enough, was it Draxler / Mane? either way whilst we love to get ourselves publically rejected by our no.1 target we've done rather well out of the next on the list :)

I do not think it was Draxler at any point if I remember right
Logged

Online Sonofthewind

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 320
  • Cheers like
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13649 on: Today at 08:13:59 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 08:12:42 pm
Caicedoesque panic mostly... mixed with some 'this feels very familiar' vibes.

Oh, and some stuff about mountains, restaurants and things.

 :)

Bet they don't do a decent Salt and Pepper chips in San Sebabstian.
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,139
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13650 on: Today at 08:15:02 pm »
Still think it gets done but we'll have a couple of days now of a rollercoaster I imagine.
Logged

Online whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,191
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13651 on: Today at 08:15:16 pm »
I'd rather this than a Fekir situation or that Benfica winger that was on the plane over   ;D
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,609
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13652 on: Today at 08:15:20 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:12:30 pm
Ah fair enough, was it Draxler / Mane? either way whilst we love to get ourselves publically rejected by our no.1 target we've done rather well out of the next on the list :)
Klopp wanted Götze and we got Mane instead and he wanted Brandt and we got Salah instead.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,009
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13653 on: Today at 08:16:12 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 08:15:20 pm
Klopp wanted Götze and we got Mane instead and he wanted Brandt and we got Salah instead.
Kloppo had a terrible eye for a player ;D
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,074
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13654 on: Today at 08:16:14 pm »
 ;D
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 08:15:20 pm
Klopp wanted Götze and we got Mane instead and he wanted Brandt and we got Salah instead.

Ergo, Klopp is a moron! >:(
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 337 338 339 340 341 [342]   Go Up
« previous next »
 