Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags

Offline A Red Abroad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13600 on: Today at 07:41:57 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 07:32:56 pm
I'm going to be a soft shite here and say something all you robots might not understand. Not everyone is comfortable leaving their country, home, friends and family. I'd rather he say it now than during the season when he is homesick and can't settle.

My uncle is a tree surgeon and had the chance to go to New Zealand about 20 years ago. In the end it wasn't for him and he stayed here. Double his money as well. I mean yeah, he is a miserable skint fucker these days who always blames his family for not taking that job, but that's life.

Ha ha ha!

That tickled me.  ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online ScouserAtHeart

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13601 on: Today at 07:43:00 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:39:38 pm
What are the other bad things about the region that he lives in? Asking for a friend and not for me to go two footed if he turns us down.

Too many mountains. Heard they were molehills once
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline JP!

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13602 on: Today at 07:44:06 pm »
Weirdly negative vibe in here not based off much. I don't get it.

Anyway, whats Spanish for Lee Bowyer?
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online StevoHimself

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13603 on: Today at 07:44:13 pm »
How exactly are they planning "to form a team to try to win again" if they're losing two of their other better players and the best idea they can come up with for getting similarly talented players to stick around is....to show them powerpoints about mountains and Basque restaurants? It's fucking insulting, really. That should have been the nail in the coffin.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13604 on: Today at 07:45:12 pm »
Quote
@Kike_Marin_

Mikel Merino is NOT going to Germany because he is sure he will go to Arsenal, but Martín Zubimendi IS going because he is not sure he will go to Liverpool. From there, the #RealSociedad is waiting for the call from Arsenal to negotiate, but he has no interest in doing so with Liverpool. 🔚

He is not sure, and that is normal. His heart tells him not to leave Real, but his head makes him think about the opportunity to play for Liverpool. We will see.

https://x.com/kike_marin_/status/1821616323656601852?s=46

Not looking good. Think some of that is google translate so dont take it too literally.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13605 on: Today at 07:45:50 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 07:44:06 pm
Weirdly negative vibe in here not based off much. I don't get it.

Anyway, whats Spanish for Lee Bowyer?
Pinchazo.
Logged
AHA!

Online MD1990

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13606 on: Today at 07:46:02 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:41:15 pm

there plan seems to involve selling there best players like Normand & possibly Merino
Zubimendi would be a fool to stay really
Logged

Online Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13607 on: Today at 07:47:18 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 07:45:12 pm
https://x.com/kike_marin_/status/1821616323656601852?s=46

Not looking good. Think some of that is google translate so dont take it too literally.

It is a bit different Merino is in the last year of his deal and could sign for Arsenal on a free in January. It is in Sociedad's interest to get a fee this summer.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13608 on: Today at 07:50:04 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:46:02 pm
there plan seems to involve selling there best players like Normand & possibly Merino
Zubimendi would be a fool to stay really

Normand only had 2 years left on his deal and wouldn't sign a new deal and Merino's deal runs out next summer.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline rafathegaffa83

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13609 on: Today at 07:50:07 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:41:15 pm


Again, they can't offer him a financial or competitive incentive to stay. They are only offering at an emotional level. They're not even bothering to offer a wage increase.  This is getting sorted before the weekend in one form or another. Not sure you can blame the club if he's suddenly swayed by the hope of playing some group stage games in Real Sociedad's colours two years from now.
Logged

Online farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13610 on: Today at 07:51:13 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 07:45:12 pm
https://x.com/kike_marin_/status/1821616323656601852?s=46

Not looking good. Think some of that is google translate so dont take it too literally.
Berlin is 5 hours away by train from Leverkusen. Just saying...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online cptrios

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13611 on: Today at 07:51:44 pm »
Noooo! This transfer that was first mentioned 18 hours ago for a player I barely know anything about might not happen! There goes my whole year.
Logged

Online Zaffarious

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13612 on: Today at 07:52:02 pm »
this just seems like a typical, "lets delay this so we can bring in some players before we officially sell him"  Wouldnt be surprised if this is already agreed and he doesnt play at all in berlin. they sign one or two players for a decent fee and then agree to sell.
Logged

Offline JP!

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13613 on: Today at 07:52:04 pm »
There's not really any substance in any of these updates so I'm not sure why theres comments like "not looking good" etc. It looks the same as it did 12 hours ago really until we hear something concrete.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13614 on: Today at 07:52:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:41:15 pm


Not a Bollywood film, Sociedad.

Should we write Zubimendi Basque love poetry, bet the fucker plays the Carl and Ellie montage from Pixar's 'Up' on loop and tears up everytime.

Please sign him. We need more romantics.


Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13615 on: Today at 07:52:33 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 07:45:12 pm
https://x.com/kike_marin_/status/1821616323656601852?s=46

Not looking good. Think some of that is google translate so dont take it too literally.

Yeah this ain't happening unfortunately
Logged

Online Sonofthewind

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13616 on: Today at 07:52:51 pm »
I'd be curious to know what him/his agent said or intimated to our side.
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13617 on: Today at 07:55:26 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 07:52:51 pm
I'd be curious to know what him/his agent said or intimated to our side.

I do wonder if it's a bit like the Caicedo transfer. His agents were clearly giving us encouragement that he'd come to LFC, then the player decided against it.

Our management structure clearly has a positive relationship with Zubi's agent, so maybe things progressed well with them before the final decision came to the player who has decided not to move after all.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13618 on: Today at 07:55:27 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 07:44:13 pm
How exactly are they planning "to form a team to try to win again" if they're losing two of their other better players and the best idea they can come up with for getting similarly talented players to stick around is....to show them powerpoints about mountains and Basque restaurants? It's fucking insulting, really. That should have been the nail in the coffin.

Guilt tripping him to stay because they've lost Le Normand and Merino looks likely to go. They're offering him the hope that if everything goes right he could play some CL games for Real Sociedad in 2025/26. We're offering a chance to compete to win it this season.
Logged

Online peachybum

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13619 on: Today at 07:56:56 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 07:52:51 pm
I'd be curious to know what him/his agent said or intimated to our side.

I'm sure he will have said he was interested, it wouldn't have gone this far if he said it wasn't a goer. But it's not hard to believe that when it actually becomes a reality and your faced with leaving you have a change of heart.
Logged
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13620 on: Today at 07:57:13 pm »
Hopefully we can still get someone
Logged

Online Sonofthewind

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13621 on: Today at 07:58:14 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 07:55:26 pm
I do wonder if it's a bit like the Caicedo transfer. His agents were clearly giving us encouragement that he'd come to LFC, then the player decided against it.

Our management structure clearly has a positive relationship with Zubi's agent, so maybe things progressed well with them before the final decision came to the player who has decided not to move after all.

That makes the most sense. There's always a few people involved in these things speaking with "authority" on behalf of others but ultimately it has to be a Yes/No from the player.

It does align with what we saw with when news first broke of how people were surprised as he had rejected Arsenal/Barcelona Bayern. Already.

Bit of an odd one this. I'm not positive personally.
Logged

Online peachybum

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13622 on: Today at 07:58:24 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 07:57:13 pm
Hopefully we can still get someone

Who else has a release clause?
Logged
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Online Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13623 on: Today at 08:03:14 pm »
So what about the German lad Stiller then. How does he fbref
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Online Fiasco

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13624 on: Today at 08:03:15 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 07:57:13 pm
Hopefully we can still get someone

Kalvin Phillips.
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13625 on: Today at 08:03:26 pm »

Johnny Cardoso is available for around 30 million
Logged

Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13626
Quote
Joe Gomez is an option for Aston Villa if Diego Carlos leaves.

[@Matt_Law_DT]
Logged

Online deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,985
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13627 on: Today at 08:04:57 pm »
It does feel like we miss out on a lot of our targets. Let's hope the club can make it happen this time.
Logged

Online Sonofthewind

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 320
  • Cheers like
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13628 on: Today at 08:05:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:04:20 pm


Fuck off Villa. What mountains has Birmingham got.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,881
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13629 on: Today at 08:05:13 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:30:07 pm
I dont think journalists jump the gun. Transfers can go awry but journalists must report if they appear close to finalising. I find it odd when journalists get jumped on for reporting what clubs are briefing. If this transfer collapses then all the patch reporters can rightly say that yesterday it seemed very close. Thats fine.
Yeah you can't blame em. I worded that incorrectly.
"Blame the fanbase for getting worked up over a normal process that was reported by a journalist."

I mean the club's just doing what it's doing usually - pursuing targets... so the real villains here are the fans, who think that just because we are looking to procure a target, we will/have to get them.
This is the process- make list, start at nr 1 - the best choice, work down the list.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:08:05 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,121
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13630 on: Today at 08:06:04 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 08:04:57 pm
It does feel like we miss out on a lot of our targets. Let's hope the club can make it happen this time.
So does every other club outside of Madrid and the cheats.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,755
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13631 on: Today at 08:06:10 pm »
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,598
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13632 on: Today at 08:06:44 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 08:04:57 pm
It does feel like we miss out on a lot of our targets. Let's hope the club can make it happen this time.

I'm sure most clubs miss out on targets but I can't think of many that have failed to sign key targets quite as publicly.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,776
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13633 on: Today at 08:06:55 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 08:03:14 pm
So what about the German lad Stiller then. How does he fbref

He looks tidy, wouldn't be disappointed if we went from Martin to Ben.. Hopefully the Draxler to Salah levels..
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,755
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13634 on: Today at 08:07:10 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 08:04:57 pm
It does feel like we miss out on a lot of our targets. Let's hope the club can make it happen this time.

2 of our greatest players in recent memory were #2nd and #3rd chocies in Mo and Sadio.  ;D
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,837
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13635 on: Today at 08:07:15 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 08:05:09 pm
Fuck off Villa. What mountains has Birmingham got.

 :lmao
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Sonofthewind

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 320
  • Cheers like
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13636 on: Today at 08:07:35 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 08:06:44 pm
I'm sure most clubs miss out on targets but I can't think of many that have failed to sign key targets quite as publicly.

I think this is just us focusing on Liverpool. Arsenal fans probably felt Zubimendi was one of their main targets too.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13637 on: Today at 08:07:51 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:06:55 pm
He looks tidy, wouldn't be disappointed if we went from Martin to Ben.. Hopefully the Draxler to Salah levels..

Brandt not Draxler
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,837
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13638 on: Today at 08:08:47 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 08:06:44 pm
I'm sure most clubs miss out on targets but I can't think of many that have failed to sign key targets quite as publicly.


The Mancs are always missing out. It happens.

They were all in on Gakpo for example.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,378
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13639 on: Today at 08:08:48 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 07:58:14 pm
That makes the most sense. There's always a few people involved in these things speaking with "authority" on behalf of others but ultimately it has to be a Yes/No from the player.

It does align with what we saw with when news first broke of how people were surprised as he had rejected Arsenal/Barcelona Bayern. Already.

Bit of an odd one this. I'm not positive personally.

Barca made it clear that they wouldn't and couldn't meet the buyout fee so it was never Zubamendi's decision. Bayern were always after Palhinha and probably used interest in Zubamendi to force Fulham's hand. They only became interested in Zubamendi briefly when Paulinha's deal fell through in January. They were always after more of a destroyer.

Tobi Altschäffl and Christian Falk, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, report that Bayern have cooled their interest in Martín Zubimendi. The Spaniard is seen more of a #8 than #6. Bayerns focus is on a real holding midfielder.

Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"
