I dont think journalists jump the gun. Transfers can go awry but journalists must report if they appear close to finalising. I find it odd when journalists get jumped on for reporting what clubs are briefing. If this transfer collapses then all the patch reporters can rightly say that yesterday it seemed very close. Thats fine.
Yeah you can't blame em. I worded that incorrectly.
"Blame the fanbase for getting worked up over a normal process that was reported by a journalist."
I mean the club's just doing what it's doing usually - pursuing targets... so the real villains here are the fans, who think that just because we are looking to procure a target, we will/have to get them.
This is the process- make list, start at nr 1 - the best choice, work down the list.