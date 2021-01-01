Any other player now will know they werent first choice.



Changes of heart are beyond our control and we cant stop Sociedad showing him PowerPoint presentations about nice restaurants in San Sebastián but as soon as deals like this start getting complicated, the chances of a successful outcome tend to plummet.



Unless they're a particularly sensitive/insecure type, I don't think this will matter. Most players, those who have something about them, have enough self-belief to believe they will progress their career by joining a big club - and they all want to win trophies.Arne was very much 'second choice' - it hasn't stopped him grabbing the job with both hands and believing he will be successful.This ^ I agree with. The longer it drags on, the less confident I am.