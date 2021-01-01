Any other player now will know they werent first choice.
Unless they're a particularly sensitive/insecure type, I don't think this will matter. Most players, those who have something about them, have enough self-belief to believe they will progress their career by joining a big club - and they all want to win trophies.
Arne was very much 'second choice' - it hasn't stopped him grabbing the job with both hands and believing he will be successful.
Changes of heart are beyond our control and we cant stop Sociedad showing him PowerPoint presentations about nice restaurants in San Sebastián but as soon as deals like this start getting complicated, the chances of a successful outcome tend to plummet.
This ^ I agree with. The longer it drags on, the less confident I am.