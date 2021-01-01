« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 531389 times)

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13400 on: Today at 04:26:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:20:32 pm


Just wait until Richard Hughes shows him the lobster pot
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13401 on: Today at 04:26:30 pm »
So basically they are doing a female version of guilt tripping you to stay
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13402 on: Today at 04:27:17 pm »
I'm even more confident than I was an hour ago.
« Reply #13403 on: Today at 04:27:35 pm »
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/anthony-gordon-transfer-update-after-29702649

Eddie Howe has insisted that Anthony Gordon is not distracted by transfer speculation linking him with Liverpool. However, the Newcastle United manager has conceded that the Magpies will have to sell players before the transfer window closes on August 30.

Meanwhile, Howe could not rule out further exits with the PSR situation still hanging over the Magpies

"Were going to have to bring in income as well, he admitted. Were managing that very delicately

Well try to get it right, but through the period of time that Im going to be here, Im sure theres going to have to be outgoings as well to balance it up the other way.

Don't get sidetracked too much!
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:20:32 pm

Poor lads.. fighting tooth and nail. They don't have anything else really.
I can understand... and still much better than describing yourself as "Disney Land". ;D
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:27:35 pm
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/anthony-gordon-transfer-update-after-29702649

Eddie Howe has insisted that Anthony Gordon is not distracted by transfer speculation linking him with Liverpool. However, the Newcastle United manager has conceded that the Magpies will have to sell players before the transfer window closes on August 30.

Meanwhile, Howe could not rule out further exits with the PSR situation still hanging over the Magpies

"Were going to have to bring in income as well, he admitted. Were managing that very delicately

Well try to get it right, but through the period of time that Im going to be here, Im sure theres going to have to be outgoings as well to balance it up the other way.

Don't get sidetracked too much!

Don't pull our attention away from the Sociedad managers slide deck.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 04:14:05 pm
You haven't seen the mountains.

I like mountains very underated thing a walk in the mountains. But surely Zubi can do this in the summer time. Daughter lives in oviedo northern Spain. It is beautiful there


Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:27:35 pm
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/anthony-gordon-transfer-update-after-29702649

Eddie Howe has insisted that Anthony Gordon is not distracted by transfer speculation linking him with Liverpool. However, the Newcastle United manager has conceded that the Magpies will have to sell players before the transfer window closes on August 30.

Has Howe shown him a Powerpoint of all the amazing sights of Newcastle yet?
I'll tell you something else btw - if you'll allow me to indulge my DoF fantasy once more.

If he really is wrestling with the idea of leaving the club he supports and loves, and is debating whether to have a mediocre career there or move here to a club he is indifferent about but is far more likely to be sucessfual at then I'd say fair enough to an extent.

If, at the big old age of 25, he's worried about leaving home and thinks he'll be so sad, missing the mountains and paella or whatever - then I'd have some very choice words for him on my way out of their offices. Time-waster being one (or two? One, I suppose) of them.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:27:35 pm
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/anthony-gordon-transfer-update-after-29702649

Eddie Howe has insisted that Anthony Gordon is not distracted by transfer speculation linking him with Liverpool. However, the Newcastle United manager has conceded that the Magpies will have to sell players before the transfer window closes on August 30.

Meanwhile, Howe could not rule out further exits with the PSR situation still hanging over the Magpies

"Were going to have to bring in income as well, he admitted. Were managing that very delicately

Well try to get it right, but through the period of time that Im going to be here, Im sure theres going to have to be outgoings as well to balance it up the other way.

Don't get sidetracked too much!

Think this could happen.

Should be easier to convince player due to lack of mountains and Michelin star food options in Newcastle
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:29:01 pm
Has Howe shown him a Powerpoint of all the amazing sights of Newcastle yet?

The Angel of the North
Where Byker Grove was filmed

I think that's about it?
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:32:05 pm
The Angel of the North
Where Byker Grove was filmed

I think that's about it?

183 slides of topless men over 17 stone in the depths of winter.
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 04:27:17 pm
I'm even more confident than I was an hour ago.
Just more confident in general... or is that after being pulled down into the depths of despair by that "mystery" tweeter?
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:29:01 pm
Has Howe shown him a Powerpoint of all the amazing sights of Newcastle yet?
Wait till he sees the Tyne...
« Last Edit: Today at 04:35:03 pm by the_red_pill »
We need to get Jimbo Pearce to show him Popworld.
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:32:05 pm
The Angel of the North
Where Byker Grove was filmed

I think that's about it?
Could go a little further afield to Middlesbrough and that bridge that the Auf Wiedersehen boys shipped over to America.
Final offer, Offer Zubi a signed and shirtless pic of Szobs.
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:32:05 pm
The Angel of the North
Where Byker Grove was filmed

I think that's about it?

Going to the paintball place where PJ got blinded would pull on the heart strings.

He cant see man
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 04:30:16 pm
I'll tell you something else btw - if you'll allow me to indulge my DoF fantasy once more.

If he really is wrestling with the idea of leaving the club he supports and loves, and is debating whether to have a mediocre career there or move here to a club he is indifferent about but is far more likely to be sucessfual at then I'd say fair enough to an extent.

If, at the big old age of 25, he's worried about leaving home and thinks he'll be so sad, missing the mountains and paella or whatever - then I'd have some very choice words for him on my way out of their offices. Time-waster being one (or two? One, I suppose) of them.
Well let's wait and see how much time is added on.
This is dragging
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 04:30:17 pm
Think this could happen.

Should be easier to convince player due to lack of mountains and Michelin star food options in Newcastle

Never underestimate the lure of 'horse punching'.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:35:44 pm
Final offer, Offer Zubi a signed and shirtless pic of Szobs.

He's into the great outdoors Sam, Spanish mountains n'all.  Don't conflate your interests with his.
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:29:01 pm
Has Howe shown him a Powerpoint of all the amazing sights of Newcastle yet?

All exclusive trip to Saudi, crate of newkie brown ale.
"Welcome to Newcastle. At least it's not Sunderland"
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 04:18:32 pm
Oh so were turning weird on Sociedad supporters now because one of their players might like their mountains more than Moel Famau?

I think theyre probably very proud of their team and their city and rightly so. Lets not get all spoilt over a team battling to keep one of their players. The player and his employers are allowed free will and their fans are allowed to want him to stay.

Yes but have their mountains got a ruined Golden Jubilee Tower for George III?

Thought not. ;D
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 04:32:43 pm
Just more confident in general... or is that after being pulled down into the depths of despair by that "mystery" tweeter?
In general. Sociedad was always going to make a push for one of their best players if they felt he might leave. Every chance he decides to stay, but feels like a last ditch effort from the club.
Liverpool is the place to come if you want to reach the Picos de Europa.
If we can't get this player who I've only watched 45 minutes of I'm going to have some serious fucking things to say online. Unless of course the whole move has been a smokescreen for Fulham midfielder Harrison Reed, in which case, carry on.
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 04:43:56 pm
In general. Sociedad was always going to make a push for one of their best players if they felt he might leave. Every chance he decides to stay, but feels like a last ditch effort from the club.

I think from reading that tweet and knowing he's a hometown boy, if it's true, they're trying to play on the emotional attachment he'll have to the club and the city, which makes sense. It's just been worded in an odd way.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:08:58 pm
If he can't move away due to the mountains for a few years then he's a werido.

If it's for the love of his club i can get it. But mountains come on. They aren't going anywhere.

 ;D ;D

Utterly embarrassing isn't it lol. There have got a better chance of convincing him to stay by showing him the far right riots happening in the UK!
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:47:36 pm
I think from reading that tweet and knowing he's a hometown boy, if it's true, they're trying to play on the emotional attachment he'll have to the club and the city, which makes sense. It's just been worded in an odd way.
Can't really blame them either. They had success in the CL last season, missed qualification this season and ended up in the Europa League, and are now losing Le Normand, Merino, and potentially Zubimendi. I would imagine they are desperate to keep as much of their core together as possible.

Think the mountains and foods stuff are just wording from journos.

Sociedad can just say something like "Look, we're losing Le Normand and Merino, and we're playing CL for the first time. Could you abandon the club you love like that? One more year, and you can go"
Little bit weird this. As we have a relationship with his agent, would this not have been sorted?

Cant really blame the club if he doesnt want to come but the whole thing of players needing convincing quite openly feels a bit odd.
Starting to lose my bottle a bit of Zubi Zubi Zu

I'm flinching hard here
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 04:57:40 pm
Think the mountains and foods stuff are just wording from journos.

Sociedad can just say something like "Look, we're losing Le Normand and Merino, and we're playing CL for the first time. Could you abandon the club you love like that? One more year, and you can go"
They were in the CL last year. They didn't qualify for it this year.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:58:00 pm
Little bit weird this. As we have a relationship with his agent, would this not have been sorted?

Cant really blame the club if he doesnt want to come but the whole thing of players needing convincing quite openly feels a bit odd.
Could be as simple as the club trying to show that they tried everything they could. I'm sure we will find out in the next few days.
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:23:42 pm
He's lived there for 25 years hasn't he? If he was unaware of what local life has to offer I'd avoid him on intelligence grounds  ;D

That's us not signing Rupert the Bear then.

If we lose out to mountain views and a plate of some fine jamon iberico so be it.
I'm sure he already knows about the mountains. Be a bit weird if he's only just finding out.
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 04:54:24 pm
Can't really blame them either. They had success in the CL last season, missed qualification this season and ended up in the Europa League, and are now losing Le Normand, Merino, and potentially Zubimendi. I would imagine they are desperate to keep as much of their core together as possible.



Yeah, wouldn't be surprised if they're successful too. Never definitively know how transfers are going to go until they've signed.
