Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 526393 times)

Online Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13160 on: Today at 01:44:40 pm »
How many transfer windows will it take to erase the scars of the Caicedo shit show? Our snotty approach to transfers doesnt help like. Ive had four mates message me already today saying theyve got doubts
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13161 on: Today at 01:45:36 pm »
What do you mean by snotty approach? By keeping quiet?
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13162 on: Today at 01:47:44 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 01:44:40 pm
How many transfer windows will it take to erase the scars of the Caicedo shit show? Our snotty approach to transfers doesnt help like. Ive had four mates message me already today saying theyve got doubts
Cut them out of your life. Immediately.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13163 on: Today at 01:49:09 pm »
If these new cool laptop nerds all in vogue  can't get the deal done bring back Ayre and send him by ferry on his harley
Offline Bob Sacamano

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13164 on: Today at 01:49:51 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:14:51 pm
I think the point is that a Klopp side needed a Fabinho to function properly whereas a Slot side needs a Zubamendi. Klopp needed a 6 that could cover big areas because he wanted an open game full of transitions. Slot needs a Zubamendi because he wants a more controlled game with very few transitions.

For me they are of equal importance. I think the difference is that what Zubamendi brings to the table will be more nuanced and harder to spot than what peak Fabinho brought to a Klopp side.

Youve had some really good posts here so Im sorry to be a bit pedantic but Fabinho was never good at covering big areas. He was a front foot 6 who was amazing at winning the ball when we had the opposition penned in their own half. But he routinely struggled when isolated in space, and was simply bad at staying goal side of an attacker. He was slow (and he knew it) so his solution was always to attempt a tackle. Great when it works, not so great when it doesnt. Thankfully we had the best CB and GK in the world to sweep up!
Online slaphead

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13165 on: Today at 01:50:57 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 01:44:40 pm
How many transfer windows will it take to erase the scars of the Caicedo shit show? Our snotty approach to transfers doesnt help like. Ive had four mates message me already today saying theyve got doubts

Snotty ?  As in not just doing what Utd and Chelsea do and pay the selling club, and the player, whatever they want?
Online clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13166 on: Today at 01:51:07 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 01:47:44 pm
Cut them out of your life. Immediately.

Yeah but Garlic's mates are bread, soup, chilli chicken and mayo.

Hard to cut them all out your life.
Online Schmidt

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13167 on: Today at 01:53:09 pm »
The Caicedo situation was a huge departure for us and presumably driven entirely by people no longer at the club, so I don't think it has any real bearing on what'll happen this summer.
Online Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13168 on: Today at 01:53:54 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 01:50:57 pm
Snotty ?  As in not just doing what Utd and Chelsea do and pay the selling club, and the player, whatever they want?

Nah, as in we have a stupidly high bar to actually go for a transfer
Online clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13169 on: Today at 01:53:59 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:53:09 pm
The Caicedo situation was a huge departure for us and presumably driven entirely by people no longer at the club, so I don't think it has any real bearing on what'll happen this summer.

PTSD and Fekir. We have to remember this is an incredibly hard deal to get done given the players loyalty. Which makes me want to sign him even more. He's not all about money. Hard to find. So i'll be gutted if he says no. But I'll actually respect him more.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13170 on: Today at 01:56:04 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:53:59 pm
PTSD and Fekir. We have to remember this is an incredibly hard deal to get done given the players loyalty. Which makes me want to sign him even more. He's not all about money. Hard to find. So i'll be gutted if he says no. But I'll actually respect him more.
Didn't we pull out of the Fekir deal to get Alisson?
Online Agent99

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13171 on: Today at 01:56:48 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:29:11 pm
If he decides to stay, do we think we move on to another target? Or go with what we have?
Seems the position is pretty important for Slot so I imagine we move on to the next one on the list.
Online DangerScouse

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13172 on: Today at 01:57:28 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 01:56:04 pm
Didn't we pull out of the Fekir deal to get Alisson?

Fekir deal fell through as his brother, who was also his agent was acting the bollox? That was my memory of it anyhow.
Online capt k

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13173 on: Today at 02:00:12 pm »
Quote from: AndrewShimmin on Today at 11:42:46 am
Thanks. I don't disagree with any of what you've replied to be honest! Just feels very brutal, given that just a few months ago Endo and our youngsters were our absolute heroes.
But I'll fully admit to being completely sentimental.
as a human being, there is nothing wrong with your thinking, in fact its what this club is/should be about
i recall one of Klopps early interviews where basically said the same thing,something along the lines of" we offer these players contracts,then people want to get rid of them"" oh just buy this playeror that player to take his spot"" but they are not commodities, to swap and change, they have their lifes to plan, and it is our reponsibility to make sure we do the best for them and the club"
Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13174 on: Today at 02:03:05 pm »
Man I don't like Twitter and I understand it is mostly bullshit, but damn that shits still got me nervous with that Spion lad and everyone on Twitter now assuming it won't get done.

Him training as well doesn't help this feeling either
Offline Samie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13175 on: Today at 02:03:13 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 01:02:31 pm
Ah crap. Arsenal fans gonna laugh now. To be fair the guy seems to always want to stay at his home town.

You're a stupid twat ain't ya?
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13176 on: Today at 02:04:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:03:13 pm
You're a stupid twat ain't ya?

 :lmao
Online Eeyore

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13177 on: Today at 02:04:52 pm »
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on Today at 01:49:51 pm
Youve had some really good posts here so Im sorry to be a bit pedantic but Fabinho was never good at covering big areas. He was a front foot 6 who was amazing at winning the ball when we had the opposition penned in their own half. But he routinely struggled when isolated in space, and was simply bad at staying goal side of an attacker. He was slow (and he knew it) so his solution was always to attempt a tackle. Great when it works, not so great when it doesnt. Thankfully we had the best CB and GK in the world to sweep up!

I think the Barca game at Anfield showcased how good Fabinho was at controlling space. In his pomp he had an ability to drop let people run at him and then time his challenges to perfection. I agree he wasn't the best when he got the wrong side of players but that ability to drop in front of the centrebacks and make challenges offered so much protection to the defence.

That allowed us to press high up the pitch and stop runners getting at the centrebacks.
Online amir87

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13178 on: Today at 02:05:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:03:13 pm
You're a stupid twat ain't ya?

Don't be mean. There are Arsenal fans on RAWK that will laugh at him now.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13179 on: Today at 02:05:37 pm »
It works both ways Torres Mascherano Suarez Coutinho Sterling all fucked off when given a chance. Henderson fucked off to Saudi because klopp told him his minutes would be managed. Sure even Legend Gerrard was thinking about joining Chelsea. Do they really care about you the liverpool fan or more about themselves
Online Hazell

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13180 on: Today at 02:06:11 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 01:47:44 pm
Cut them out of your life. Immediately.

What are mates?
Offline Samie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13181 on: Today at 02:07:20 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:03:05 pm
Man I don't like Twitter and I understand it is mostly bullshit, but damn that shits still got me nervous with that Spion lad and everyone on Twitter now assuming it won't get done.

Him training as well doesn't help this feeling either

What the fuck do you expect him to be doing?  ;D
Online paulrazor

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13182 on: Today at 02:07:40 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 01:57:28 pm
Fekir deal fell through as his brother, who was also his agent was acting the bollox? That was my memory of it anyhow.
there was concerns over a knee issue he had before and that was flagged up in the medical
Online amir87

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13183 on: Today at 02:07:48 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:06:11 pm
What are mates?

It's a software used at work to interact remotely with dyslexic colleagues.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13184 on: Today at 02:08:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:07:20 pm
What the fuck do you expect him to be doing?  ;D

Well if he is moving maybe not participating in this session, idk. Lad I am a nervous wreck on my lunch break stuck in the Twitter doom scroll, don't expect coherent thoughts
